Prisons Dept Defies Magistrate’s Bail Order As Gota’s Social Media Crackdown Intensifies 

Prison authorities have refused to release Rajiv Yasiru Kuruwitage Mathew despite a bail order by Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala, on Wednesday (9), Colombo Telegraph learns.
Kuruwitage’s lawyers have been informed by prison authorities that their client will not be released from remand despite the bail order, until he undergoes a PCR test on Thursday (10) and results of that test are received. This process could take several days, especially for incarcerated persons.
Lawyers told Colombo Telegraph that if prison officials could not unilaterally decide to retain a person in custody who has been granted a bail order by a court of law, that would be tantamount to being an illegal detention. However health authorities could decide whether to put that person in quarantine or conduct medical testing, the lawyers explained.
Despite a request by the CID that Kuruwitage should be remanded further until they can frame fresh charges against him, the Chief Magistrate rejected the request and released the young man on bail. Kuruwitage was arrested by the CID on Monday June 7 without a warrant, in connection with a press release he issued regarding a cyber attack on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s website.
The CID case against Kuruwitage unravelled in court, when lawyers for the suspect pointed out that he could not be charged under the sections of the Computer Crimes Act the police had cited in its B report, since he had not hacked government information systems.
The Chief Magistrate asked the CID if Kuruwitage had hacked into government information systems and obtained information, but the police informed court that no such information had been leaked. The CID could reply when the Magistrate asked if Kuruwitage had aided or abetted such an act, to which the CID had no reply. The Magistrate then asked the CID on what basis the arrest had been made.
The CID officers asked the court to hold Kuruwitage in remand until they could file new charges against him under a different law.
The Chief Magistrate rejected this request and released Yasiru Kuruwitage on bail of Rs 100,000. The magistrate also advised Kuruwitage to exercise his right to expression responsibly, without causing social disruption.
However, despite the bail order, Kuruwitage remains in custody with prison officials refusing to honour the court order until the PCR testing process was complete.
Attorney at Law Thishya Weragoda and a team of lawyers appeared for Kuruwitage.
Attorney Weragoda told local news stations that Kuruwitage’s mobile phone and computer had been seized by the CID illegally. No receipt had been provided for the seizure, he said. This was a requirement under the law, Weragoda pointed out. “People cannot be arrested on someone’s whims, there are laws in this country,” the Counsel for Kuruwitage charged.
Watch: [Time stamp 26:08 – 29:17]
The CID Digital Forensics Division arrested Kuruwitage, a young man styling himself as the chairman of the “Information Technology Society of Sri Lanka”. The CID entered his home and forced him to go back to the police division with them, despite having no documents and no warrant from a court of law for his arrest.
Audio records of what transpired during Kuruwitage’s arrest indicates that the CID was unable to say which provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Sri Lanka the ‘ITSSL Chairman’ had violated with his Facebook post about the cyber attack.
Listen to the audio:
The illegal arrest is part of a systematic crackdown by the authorities targeting social media users, as criticism mounts against the Government online. Another young man was arrested in Kandy over a Facebook post, just hours after the police announced a special CID team would be tasked with “patrolling cyber-space” for so-called fake news.
Activists and lawyers are expressing grave concern that the new police patrols on social media will seek to criminalize legitimate criticism against the Government and have a chilling effect on political dissent. The patrols amount to an infringement on the citizens’ right to free speech, as guaranteed by the constitution, in the guise of criminalizing disinformation, the lawyers argue. It is likely these actions will be challenged in the Supreme Court as clear violations of Article 14 of the constitution that guarantees freedom of expression.
Significantly, the only arrests so far have targeted citizens posting critical remarks about President Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government online. The regime has reached monumental levels of unpopularity in a remarkably short space of time, and government policies and officials routinely draw incisive mockery and criticism in online fora.
Latest comments
Mallaiyuran / June 10, 2021
I not writing here anything wrong about government or opposition, though pointing out those as what I have taken as my conscious duty. Ranil, after playing games and power politics for 6 months, it is predicted that he is coming back to parliament using the one seat available to UNP, which he knowingly destroyed to evade prosecuting Royals or the paid-up ISIS activists and the ministers associated with that. What is interesting here is almost all media is predicting that he is about to become the PM of the Royal government. In the past, if there was something worst shame for Lankawe politics, it cannot be worse than this. Journalist may go right or wrong, but think about this; isn’t this guy was brought about five years ago as Mr. Clean, through a regime change campaign, to clean the criminal and politics? Even after double, treble checking, media men can go wrong, and we have an obligation to evaluate whatever we read. I am not standing on anything right or wrong. But this appearing in the media is the biggest shame for Lankawe. Nobody, but politicians are solely reasonable for this appearing in media. Remember, further, media is quoting the other UNP factions as the sources of this news. WoW!
/
cugan / June 10, 2021
Even the judges verdicts are nothing other than headline news,still in custody they will charge him on PTA as mentioned release him with 14.days quantrine at home isolation,the young Sri lankan Muslim still languishing in prison for make poet,KP the arm dealer for LTTE is free bird,what a joke a highly regarded profession telling the one who died journals are 3rd class,then our future prince how he passed his law exam,then the kings siblings beat up the rugby coach……..
It’s sad and pathetic,that kurunagala fellow let down whole lankans ,it’s one man show 6.9m well done,how he silenced the Harin,
/