Pro-Rajapaksa Judge Lambastes Attorney General In Open Court: Rajaratnam Won’t Lodge Official Complaint

A controversial High Court Judge lambasted Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam in open court last week, calling him a “spineless coward” in what witnesses said was a major breach of judicial protocol and discipline.
Colombo Telegraph learns that the High Court judge was directing his ire at the Attorney General over Rajaratnam’s refusal to transfer a State Counsel of the Attorney General’s Department out of the Colombo High Court at Thotawatte’s demand.
The High Court judge abused the powers of his office to ensure the State Counsel’s transfers coincided with his own, repeatedly requesting the Attorney General to order her transfer from regional high court to high court, sources said.
The young State Counsel in question was initially posted in Matara as the AG’s representative to the High Court there, when Thotawatte served as High Court judge for the area. The State Counsel was subsequently transferred to Kurunegala – where Thotawatte also served as HC judge. Thotawatte exerted his political influence to ensure the State Counsel was transferred to Kurunegala, Colombo Telegraph learns.
Subsequently, the State Counsel was transferred to High Court 1 in Colombo where Damith Thotawatte currently presides, also at the request of the judge, sources told Colombo Telegraph.
According to persons familiar with the situation unfolding between the judge and the state counsel, Thotawatte’s attentions have been repeatedly rejected by the State Counsel. In retaliation, she has been barred from entry to the judge’s chambers with her fellow prosecutors, and HC Judge Thotawatte has ordered AG Rajaratnam to remove Dissanayake from the Colombo High Court forthwith.
Colombo Telegraph reliably learns that AG Rajaratnam had finally refused Thotawatte’s request, which led to the High Court Judge’s tirade against the AG in open court. The State Counsel who has become the subject of Thotawatte’s ire was before the judge when he railed against the Attorney General, referring to him as a spineless man and a “patholaya”.
The State Counsel made an official complaint regarding Judge Thotawatte’s outburst to her immediate supervisor Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, who took the complaint to Senior Deputy Solicitor General Cheithya Gunesekera, who in turn notified Additional Solicitor General and head of the criminal branch Priyantha Nawanna. Colombo Telegraph learns that while Nawanna reported the events in open court to Attorney General Rajaratnam, the AG had decided not to forward the complaint to the Chief Justice or the Judicial Service Commission as recommended by his ASG, preventing any serious investigation of judicial misconduct against Damith Thotawatte.
Senior judges would be wary of disciplining High Court Judge Thotawatte due to his well-known allegiance to the current ruling administration. Damith Thotawatte was hand picked for transfer to the Colombo High Court from Kurunegala, to ensure his docket included cases of particular interest to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the ruling regime.
As such, Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte, son of famous film editor Titus Thotawatte, will adjudicate several high-profile criminal cases including the abduction and suspected murder of Prageeth Ekneligoda. Several witnesses, who originally claimed the orders to abduct Ekneligoda had come from then Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa have recanted their confessions before the magistrate during the trial. Senior military intelligence officials are implicated in Ekneligoda’s disappearance and suspected murder and several initially confessed that the abduction took place on Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s orders.
Thotawatte was also handpicked by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to preside over the criminal case filed against SJB MP Champika Ranawaka. As High Court Judge, Thotawatte also recently acquitted magistrate Thilina Gamage, who was indicted by the Attorney General on charges of illegal possession of an elephant calf and elephant trafficking. Thotawatte decreed that the trial against two other accused, a former clerk at the Wildlife Department and the original owner of the baby elephant, would continue before his court.
In September 2021, the Supreme Court appointed Damith Thotawatte as chairman of a three-judge bench that will hear cases against suspects involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, another case President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has a vested interest in, as he tries to deflect blame from high-ranking security personnel aligned to his regime in the deadly terror attacks.
When President Gotabaya Rajapaksa promoted him as a High Court Judge, Thotawatte who once served as Judge Advocate General for the Sri Lanka Army, continued to retain all of his military perks, including a vehicle convoy, security and his formal military rank of Brigadier/Colonel. Judge Advocate Generals are ceremonially conferred military rank for the duration of their appointment because they preside in military court.
Latest comments
MyView / January 5, 2022
Amazing state of affairs. And sad indeed to see Ranjan Ramanayake still in prison for speaking the truth. Rotten to the core when everyone, and anyone who can voice something, is cowering with their tails between their legs.
This will not appear in mainstream media but hope someone like Victor Ivan will bring out a movie directed by father Titus.
/
MyView / January 5, 2022
That the AG had decided not to forward the complaint to the Chief Justice or the Judicial Service Commission in spite of him having been humiliated in open Court, in a way, only brings out the truth of what the Judge said – that he is a spineless man and a “patholaya”.
/
leelagemalli / January 5, 2022
The most known pro activist – only voice fought against high crimes, judicial crimes, Rajakashes crimes and RED ROBE crimes, our beloved brother of the nation, honrouable MP Ranjan Ramanayaka was the only voice stood fearlessly against all various crimes being promoted by – the sodomy of media mafia and rajaakshes mlechcha poltiics – is jailed today, a year gone nothing worked getting him released…. while REAL high criminals ….. and crime promoters rule the nation.
.
If RR to be jailed, MR; GR; BR, NR, CR and all should long have beend jailed forever, but long ago….. why the PEOPLE of this hell stay as if their SENSES are impaired permanently ????????????????????????????😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
/
Ajith / January 5, 2022
Who is the head of Judiciary in Siri Lanka? GN Rajapaksa.
Who is the head of Armed forces in Siri Lanka? GN Rajapaksa.
Who is the head of Buddhism in Siri Lanka? GN Rajapaksa.
Who is the head of Criminals in Siri Lanka? ??????????????.
/
Jit / January 5, 2022
What else can you expect from this banana republic?
/
leelagemalli / January 5, 2022
Jit,
.
The nature of KUNUKANDA/garbage dumps created by MR et al – would never be able to subject to ICING decorations as done sofar.
:
SRILANKA economy/nation is on the edges as of today. Greeks fell down, albeit 10 years, their economy has not recovered yet. EU pumped billions, but on austerity conditions.
.
Who would pump SRILANKA funds ? Hidden Pandora/Panama/Seaceyllan/swiss/Dubai savings ? which are being well maintained by RAJAPAKSHES bps yet today ?
.
It was rumoured the total amount of the loot makes up over 18 US dollar billions …. right ?
Now the political/historians/ analysts slowly reveal that not even 20% of all huge loans taken are not used for country s development.
:
With hidden PVT jets emerging to their PVT trips- pleasing their kind of STUPID gods…. medamulana rascals will suck the last blood drop of the poor masses.
–
We the professionals in HEALTH CARE, cant even make up our minds if we make simple mistakes in our stressful day today life…. but MR or the WEERAKATIYE cattle thieves to continue with their LOOT and nation misleading games ?????????????????
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
:
Colombo will become TRIPOLI in the days to come – the streets will turn out to be like that of BAGDAD and TRIPOLI…. or sudaness Khartoum
👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊
/
Jambu / January 5, 2022
Now here’s the thing. Something significant has been taken from this island. Several factors could explain its removal. It is imperative to get it back for everyone’s benefit. Plato referred to this island as Atlantis. The aircraft mentioned in the story of Atlantis is also mentioned in the story of Ravana. Both stories address the same history from different perspectives. The island is ruled by two world leaders. The first is a Thathagatha and the second is a Cakravattin. This cycle belonged to Thathagatha Gothama, who lived here. Next cycle will feature a Cakravattin. He will rule the world as all previous Cakravattins have. This is common throughout the universe. There are many star systems in the universe. The same cycle is repeated in every star system inhabited by humans. What is critical to know is the Buddha Dhamma you see on the island is a severely corrupted one that helps no one. The authentic one as spoken by the Buddha is now available for all. The revelation of history is all part of the package.
/
old codger / January 5, 2022
Jambu dear,
Aren’t you the guy that claims Jesus Christ was born in Nazareth? 😂😂
/
Paul / January 5, 2022
Jambu, this cycle you refer to, which Rajapakse is riding it?
/
Ashan / January 5, 2022
The tone is always set at the top. We have corruption, nepotism, cronyism, and mismanagement at the top level, a bunch of uneducated, unqualified, criminals, and felons, running this country, and here in our Courts where one is supposed to depend on unbiased rulings, we have judges doing the bidding of the mafia government, and behaving like bullies. So much for civility and professionalism.
How the hell can we ever convince the world that we are worthy of their respect, and that we deserve their help?
/
chiv / January 5, 2022
Now I have to agree with Nimal. Lanka is a S & M country, There are sadist , masochistic and then we have sadomasochistic. Enjoy.
/
old codger / January 5, 2022
Jambu dear,
Aren’t you the guy that claims Jesus Christ was born in Jerusalem? 😂😂
/
chiv / January 5, 2022
I wonder which one is worse ?? AG being called names by a judge or Sushil.P coming to know his termination through media and returning home in a tuk tuk ????
/
hanchopancha / January 5, 2022
Don’t cry for me SreeeLanka!!!!
/