Prohibiting Cattle Slaughter: Another Blunder In Waiting!

By R.P. Gunawardane –
About one year ago cabinet of ministers decided to ban slaughter of cattle and selling beef at the request of various groups and organizations. But this decision although much publicized was dormant for a period without any attempt for implementation. It has resurfaced again recently and the decision to implement this proposal has now been announced by the government. Although the government says that this move is necessary to further develop agriculture and dairy production, most experts say otherwise.
We have seen a series of blunders in decision making by the present government over the last two years. Proposed banning of slaughter of cattle is yet again another blunder added to this list with serious consequences. Out of all the vital and important issues that should be urgently addressed in Sri Lanka in the midst of the worst pandemic in this century, why should we prioritize prohibiting cattle slaughter?
Although the government is banning slaughter of cattle, it is not prohibiting the consumption of beef. Thus, beef has to be imported to Sri Lanka using valuable and scarce foreign exchange. Once it is imported it will be extremely expensive. According to sources the price of imported beef will be almost double the current price making it rich man’s source of protein. Currently beef is considered as poor man’s source of protein.
It must be stressed that this action severely affects the livelihood of a group of people, a majority coming from one ethnic group while it devoid the use of beef as a source of protein for the poor man.
As in all previous episodes no proper and extensive consultations have been done with the relevant scientists, dairy industry, representatives of the dairy farmers or even the state organization responsible for this subject area, the National Livestock Development Board (NLDB), whose board members are appointed by this government. This is another example and a display of absolute ignorance in governing by the present government.
The proposal is to import beef to Sri Lanka after implementing the ban of cattle slaughter. The cost of import of beef at the current official rate of exchange is estimated to be about Rs.40 billion a year.
Whole purpose of reducing the cattle slaughter is lost because this will increase the cattle slaughtering in other countries to supply beef to Sri Lanka. Religious reasons are frequently quoted by various proponents of this proposal. However, in Buddhism all animals are considered equal. Therefore, on the same argument slaughter of pigs for pork, goats for mutton and chicken all should be banned. Furthermore, killing fish and selling all kinds of fish also should be prohibited to effectively implement this policy.
In a multiethnic society, it is argued that prohibiting beef consumed daily by one section of the community just to uphold the religious beliefs of another section of the society is highly unreasonable and unethical.
Long time ago Cuba also banned slaughter of cattle beef but later it reversed its decision as a part of agricultural reforms in the country. Even in India slaughter of cattle is not completely banned in the whole country. In some regions, especially in some states of India, the slaughter of cattle is prohibited and the meat is banned because cattle are considered sacred in Hinduism.
In some of these states in India even the import or selling of beef is banned. In all the states in India where this law applies, the farmers have faced considerable reduction in profits mainly due to the ban on the sale of unproductive cattle for slaughter and increased cost burden for maintaining unproductive cattle. It is also reported that illegal slaughtering of cattle is rampant in these states. Farm output and incomes have been drastically reduced leading to loss of many employment opportunities in the dairy, meat and related industries. In addition, the number of stray cattle in these states has been increased rapidly to uncontrollable levels. As a result, there were series of protests in most of these states against this policy.
It is a well-known fact that dairy farming is not profitable if this facility of selling cattle for beef is not allowed. A large number of dairy farmers in this country will be severely affected by this policy because selling unwanted and unproductive cattle is a source of income for them and it will subsidize the price of milk. As such, if this facility is not allowed most dairy farmers will go out of business seriously affecting the supply of fresh milk.
Normally cow gives milk from around age 3 – 10 years but lives for about 20 years. When the cow becomes unproductive, farmers have to sell it for slaughter. Male cattle also should be slaughtered to control their numbers. If the milk producer cannot get rid of unproductive cows and excess male cattle, the farmer will have to feed them in the rest of their life. Since the unproductive cows will be as many as productive ones, the cost to feed them will be enormous leading to bankruptcy. This also will increase the price of milk considerably.
Thus, the ban on slaughtering cattle will seriously affect the economy of any dairy industry whether small or large. The farmers will face double brunt in terms of reduction in profits due to the ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter even if it is unproductive, and increased cost burden for maintaining unproductive cattle.
Closing of beef stalls will seriously affect livelihood of a group of people, a majority coming from one community. It is their profession for many generations and it is an emotional issue leading to social unrest in the country giving further problems to the government.
In addition, this ban will most likely promote illegal trade and slaughter of cattle, defeating the main purpose envisaged in the policy. Furthermore, this policy is expected to have huge economic cost in terms of loss of milk production and loss of employment in milk, meat and leather industries.
Latest comments
westham / October 26, 2021
The land and water required to maintain cattle is enormous and causes environmental damage. Before the arrival of Europeans, Buddhist’s and Hindus were largely vegetarians ( there were no Christians in Ceylon before the Portuguese ) So, whose affected by this ban ? The Muslims ? Well, there are 54 Muslim counties that they can seek asylum in . Wonderful places like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia , Turkmenistan etc. All these countries have ancient mosques that they can pray 10 times a day and Sharia laws and courts.
/
Raj-UK / October 26, 2021
As a Buddhist & an animal lover, I remain a sceptic as its not a practical solution. Why only cattle slaughter? Just as poaching in game reserves continue unabated & many of us even unconcerned about it, illicit beef will be available under the counter, perhaps, even prized as a delicacy by those unable to afford imported beef. Also, the slaughter of other animals will increase to meet the demand for meat. As long as there is a demand, there will be a supply. Alcohol prohibition in the US failed but made bootleggers, such as, Al Capone, rich & powerful as mobsters.
A better solution would be laws against animal cruelty & inhumane slaughter. UK prides itself for animal welfare in farms, & NGOs, such as, the RSPCA, monitors slaughter houses. Under pressure, the UK govt. even banned the export of live animals. Some may argue that since the ‘hunter gatherers’ of stone age, humans have been carnivore & we cannot force people but if, at least, all the so called Buddhists became vegetarian, meat consumption, not only beef, would be less, which, I suppose, is the objective of the campaigners.
This is just another pathetic attempt by a failing govt. to gain popularity among the gullible public.
/
soma / October 26, 2021
As I always say
avoid getting involved in arguments over
1) killing animals for food
2) sexual morality
Because the opposite side can easily bring you along your own arguments to a point you are not prepared to admit.
–
Soma
/
Simon / October 26, 2021
Thank you, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse, for “SAVING” the lives of many of those “CATTLE” presently herded in that mansion called the Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. However, you must know that those “CATTLES” (including you) would not be spared by the PEOPLE who all this while have spent a colossal sum of money to maintain them without any return on that capital investment.
/
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / October 26, 2021
Sri Lanka is not really a Buddhist country except by name. Very few people adhere to the norms suggested by the Buddha. In fact most people do exactly the opposite of what he taught. They lie every day about many things, steal (in the form of bribes or unfair siphoning of benefits or funds), take intoxicants (watch the long queues at bottle shops) have illicit affairs outside the home (office liaisons, or other social venues) and kill in many ways (or indirectly cause the death of other sentient beings). These five precepts are the basic ones that people promise to abide by when they take “pansil”. However, they offer flowers, incense sticks, various ornaments to places of worship, pour water to trees and instead pray for some personal benefit. Governments do not like a united population, as it is the divisions that can be exploited to advantage. In this instance, the Muslim community is targeted for discrimination with the banning. Terms such as “kiri amma” are given to the “holy” cows (unlike in the Hindu tradition where they assume deity status). These emotional terms are used to mislead the gullible, ignorant and wholly supremacist sections of society who can become a vote base if elections at any level are held. Therein lies a clue to the latest shenanigan.
/