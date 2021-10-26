Prohibiting Cattle Slaughter: Another Blunder In Waiting!

By R.P. Gunawardane –

About one year ago cabinet of ministers decided to ban slaughter of cattle and selling beef at the request of various groups and organizations. But this decision although much publicized was dormant for a period without any attempt for implementation. It has resurfaced again recently and the decision to implement this proposal has now been announced by the government. Although the government says that this move is necessary to further develop agriculture and dairy production, most experts say otherwise.

We have seen a series of blunders in decision making by the present government over the last two years. Proposed banning of slaughter of cattle is yet again another blunder added to this list with serious consequences. Out of all the vital and important issues that should be urgently addressed in Sri Lanka in the midst of the worst pandemic in this century, why should we prioritize prohibiting cattle slaughter?

Although the government is banning slaughter of cattle, it is not prohibiting the consumption of beef. Thus, beef has to be imported to Sri Lanka using valuable and scarce foreign exchange. Once it is imported it will be extremely expensive. According to sources the price of imported beef will be almost double the current price making it rich man’s source of protein. Currently beef is considered as poor man’s source of protein.

It must be stressed that this action severely affects the livelihood of a group of people, a majority coming from one ethnic group while it devoid the use of beef as a source of protein for the poor man.

As in all previous episodes no proper and extensive consultations have been done with the relevant scientists, dairy industry, representatives of the dairy farmers or even the state organization responsible for this subject area, the National Livestock Development Board (NLDB), whose board members are appointed by this government. This is another example and a display of absolute ignorance in governing by the present government.

The proposal is to import beef to Sri Lanka after implementing the ban of cattle slaughter. The cost of import of beef at the current official rate of exchange is estimated to be about Rs.40 billion a year.

Whole purpose of reducing the cattle slaughter is lost because this will increase the cattle slaughtering in other countries to supply beef to Sri Lanka. Religious reasons are frequently quoted by various proponents of this proposal. However, in Buddhism all animals are considered equal. Therefore, on the same argument slaughter of pigs for pork, goats for mutton and chicken all should be banned. Furthermore, killing fish and selling all kinds of fish also should be prohibited to effectively implement this policy.

In a multiethnic society, it is argued that prohibiting beef consumed daily by one section of the community just to uphold the religious beliefs of another section of the society is highly unreasonable and unethical.

Long time ago Cuba also banned slaughter of cattle beef but later it reversed its decision as a part of agricultural reforms in the country. Even in India slaughter of cattle is not completely banned in the whole country. In some regions, especially in some states of India, the slaughter of cattle is prohibited and the meat is banned because cattle are considered sacred in Hinduism.

In some of these states in India even the import or selling of beef is banned. In all the states in India where this law applies, the farmers have faced considerable reduction in profits mainly due to the ban on the sale of unproductive cattle for slaughter and increased cost burden for maintaining unproductive cattle. It is also reported that illegal slaughtering of cattle is rampant in these states. Farm output and incomes have been drastically reduced leading to loss of many employment opportunities in the dairy, meat and related industries. In addition, the number of stray cattle in these states has been increased rapidly to uncontrollable levels. As a result, there were series of protests in most of these states against this policy.

It is a well-known fact that dairy farming is not profitable if this facility of selling cattle for beef is not allowed. A large number of dairy farmers in this country will be severely affected by this policy because selling unwanted and unproductive cattle is a source of income for them and it will subsidize the price of milk. As such, if this facility is not allowed most dairy farmers will go out of business seriously affecting the supply of fresh milk.

Normally cow gives milk from around age 3 – 10 years but lives for about 20 years. When the cow becomes unproductive, farmers have to sell it for slaughter. Male cattle also should be slaughtered to control their numbers. If the milk producer cannot get rid of unproductive cows and excess male cattle, the farmer will have to feed them in the rest of their life. Since the unproductive cows will be as many as productive ones, the cost to feed them will be enormous leading to bankruptcy. This also will increase the price of milk considerably.

Thus, the ban on slaughtering cattle will seriously affect the economy of any dairy industry whether small or large. The farmers will face double brunt in terms of reduction in profits due to the ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter even if it is unproductive, and increased cost burden for maintaining unproductive cattle.

Closing of beef stalls will seriously affect livelihood of a group of people, a majority coming from one community. It is their profession for many generations and it is an emotional issue leading to social unrest in the country giving further problems to the government.

In addition, this ban will most likely promote illegal trade and slaughter of cattle, defeating the main purpose envisaged in the policy. Furthermore, this policy is expected to have huge economic cost in terms of loss of milk production and loss of employment in milk, meat and leather industries.