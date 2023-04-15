Protect Independence Of The Judiciary: OPA

The Organisation of Professional Associations of Sri Lanka (OPA), as the apex body consisting of 52 Professional Associations in Sri Lanka, is well aware that the foundation of our democracy rests on the three institutions named in the Constitution viz. the Legislature, Executive and the Judiciary. Among these, the Judiciary singularly stands out as one of the distinct pillars of the doctrine of Separation of Powers. As per Article 105 of the Constitution the Supreme Court of the Republic of Sri Lanka is named as the highest court “for the administration of justice which protect, vindicate and enforce the rights of the People.” .
Moreover, Article 3 states, “In the Republic of Sri Lanka sovereignty is in the People and is inalienable. Sovereignty includes the powers of government, fundamental rights and the franchise.”
In matters of interpreting the law of this country, the exclusive jurisdiction is vested with the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka and its decision is final and conclusive.
In this context, it is a matter of grave concern to learn from media that the Speaker of the Parliament has referred an Interim Order given by the Supreme Court in a Fundamental Rights application in relation to local government elections, to the Parliamentary Committee on Ethics and Privileges, to inquire into a potential violation of Parliamentary privileges.
In a constitutional democracy, the judiciary and the judicial system form the foundation of a law-abiding society. These are some of the fundamental tenets of modern civilised societies. Casting doubt on the authority of this sacrosanct institution will erode the confidence that the public has on the judicial system as a whole.
“Every judge … entrusted by law with judicial powers … under any law enacted by Parliament shall exercise and perform such powers and functions without being subject to any direction or other interference proceeding from any other person except a superior court … or other person entitled under law to direct or supervise such judge … ” (Vide Article 111 (c) of the Constitution)
Judicial independence means freedom from all sorts of external influence and pressure. The judiciary and its independence have traditionally been insulated from interference to enable it establish the rule of law. This freedom, independence and separation have to be maintained at all cost to ensure the continuance of a democratic governance system. It is under such an environment that the Judges will be able to address their judicial mind to an issue and deliver justice without fear or favour.
The OPA firmly believes that in a representative democracy the elected representatives and the government are responsible for the sovereign people. Therefore, there is a constitutional responsibility to protect the independence of the judiciary and also to ensure that the rule of law is not undermined.
Latest comments
Cicero / April 15, 2023
We are trying to bolt the doors after the horses have fled. There have been a succession of political appointees even to the post of Chief Justice with scarcely a protest being made. It started with Nagalinam ACJ not made Chief Justice because he was a Tamil. Then, there were other interferences during the time of Felix Dias. These were followed up by nakedly political appointments. We, the public, kept quiet. We are now paying the price. There is also a climate of fear that has been created. What is in the Constitution does not reflect reality. There is a yawning gap.. There is little point in parroting out the provisions of the Constitution when they are not in operation in the country.
Jaffna Man / April 15, 2023
I fully agree.
But we have a problem where the judiciary and the legal profession fail to discipline themselves. The Hambantota scandal under then CJ Sarath Silva is a good example.
I have in 2018 complained about an errant Judge, Judeson, to the Judicial Service Commission which suppressed an internal finding against the judge.
Since December last year I have been complaining to the JSC and Bar Association about a Trincomalee lawyer called Chandrasiri who has a large bunch of lawyers who have in nearly 20 unsigned affidavits certified as Commissioners of Oaths stating they were signed “before me” and the District Judge M. Ganesharajah will accept those dud affidavits and issue orders in Sinhalese to favour Chandrasiri and his clients.
Neither the JSC nor the Bar Association has done anything to discipline their venal members.
So let us ask for respect for the judiciary but insist on some standards from our judges and lawyers please.
On the positive side, I made recourse to the Court of Appeal. Chandrasiri withdrew the 3 cases all with dud affidavits and 2 filed in Sinhalese in Trincomalee (with Ganesharajah refusing translations in Tamil) the day before the Court of Appeal was to take up the case asking for Ganesharajah to be replaced.
So I still have hope.
Captain Morgan / April 15, 2023
I am very strongly of the opinion that the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka should be sent in for Rehabilitation and given thorough psychiatric counselling by a team of expert psychiatrists. Intensive therapy should be given for a period of at least six months.
Ajith / April 15, 2023
It is true that Independence of Judiciary must be protected in this country. The question is whether we understand why the independence of Judiciary must be protected. More than important is that the judiciary should protect the people’s right and provide the correct decision making without any discrimination. Unfortunately, We have experience that the Chief Justice protected the Criminals who robbed this country. E.g: The decision made by Chief Justice in the case of robbing the Funds donated to people who were affected by Tsunami. We have a history of release of murderers who were even found guilty of murder of innocent civilians by Military. If judiciary is biased the final outcome, the country became highly corrupted powerful leaders who brought bankgruptcy and they are still protected by Judiciary.So, independence is not enough, humanity is necessity.
Kanapathy Varunan / April 15, 2023
What happens when the Supreme Court violates the Constitution by not t delivering the verdict on FR petitions within two months? As per the constitutional requirements.
Where can you get the remedy?
