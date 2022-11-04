If you are looking for entertainment that can captivate you for a long time, puzzle video games are exactly what you need. A long list of various riddles and puzzles will not let you get bored.

If you want to try different types of puzzle games but still wish to save some space on your device, it is a great idea to play puzzle games online on Game Karma.

The list of the best puzzle video games includes:

Portal 2

Braid

Limbo

Machinarium

The legendary puzzle game from Valve came out 10 years ago, but it is still one of the best in this genre. Even the head of Valve Gabe Newell admitted that Portal 2 is his favorite single-player game.

The actions of the second part of the story take place in an abandoned Laboratory for the study of the nature of portals. In the center of the plot is still the experimental Chell and the GLaDOS supercomputer — an artificial intelligence with manic tendencies.

A feature of the game is the creation of portals that allow you to perform a variety of tasks: move Chell and objects with her, bypass enemies, and overcome obstacles.

Braid

The story that this conceptual game tells is very confusing and, therefore, so interesting. Braid is considered the story of Super Mario, turned inside out.

The main character Tim here also saves the princess from the monster. He travels through mysterious worlds, finds metaphorical clues in them, and, in the finale, creates a nuclear bomb. In the game, you can control time — without this ability, you won’t be able to reach the final.

Limbo

A strange and sometimes even scary game. This is the story of a boy who goes to a mysterious world in search of his sister. He will have to face monsters and bypass clever traps to reach the very edge of hell to achieve his goal.

Actually, in the name of the game, they see a reference to the Catholic limbo — a place where the souls who have not gone to heaven, hell, or purgatory are located.

Machinarium

The game tells a story about a small robot that has been thrown into the trash. The main goal of the robot is to rescue a friend Berta.

You begin to worry about the robot Josef from the first minutes of the game. It ends up in a landfill in a completely disassembled state. However, the character pulls itself together and runs to Machinarium city, where the Gang of Black Hats is outrageous. If you do everything right, Josef will be able to rescue Berta from the clutches of the bandits.

It would seem that this is another quest, in which you need to look for hidden objects. Though, you can only interact with objects that are close to you.

There is a great opportunity to increase and decrease the body of the robot. To do this, you must either play a scrolling shooter or take a hint.