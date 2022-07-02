“Qatari Charity Exposes President’s Anti-Terrorism Hoax”

By Ameer Ali –
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power with two promises. One was economic to bring “splendour and prosperity” and the other was to get rid of all threats to country’s security. His alternate path to achieve the first turned out to be a highway for financial bankruptcy and economic pauperization and the evidence for it is everywhere to see. On the second, his attention turned to eradicate Islamic extremism aka Islamic terrorism, which in his view caused the Easter massacre in April 2018. True, that massacre was carried out by a bunch of Muslim lunatics, but whether they did it to create an Islamic state as ISIS tried and failed in Iraq and Syria or they were manipulated by someone or some group to enable GR to win his presidential contest is not clear. The Catholic Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Ranjith, believes that there was a mastermind behind that carnage, and his suspicion is strengthened by GR’s refusal to publish the PCoI report submitted to him. To GR, Islamic terrorism like the war on terrorism for American Republicans and conservatives is “an exceptional euphemism that marked a boundless direful ambition” (Spencer Ackerman, Reign of Terror, 2021, p. 24).
As part of his grand standing on Islamic extremism, he banned in 2020 the Qatari Charity, a Non-Governmental Organization registered with the National Secretariat for NGO under number FL162614 and was functioning as part of the Qatari Embassy. GR’s recent volt face in withdrawing that ban exposes the baselessness of the original argument that it was functioning as conduit to promote Islamic terrorism in this country. It also shows the desperation of GR & Co. to appease Qatar to supply gas fuel to Sri Lanka’s smokeless kitchens. The fact that this reversal came at a time when a Sri Lankan delegation of ministers was sent to Qatar to negotiate a deal proves that the original reason for banning that organization was a canard and GR’s that his anti-terrorism posture is a hoax. There is also unconfirmed report that negotiations are underway with Abu Dhabi to take over all Sri Lankan petrol stations and manage them with petrol supplied by that country. Having ruined Arab relations with unfounded allegations about terrorism, GR regime is now hopelessly trying to mend fences. But, as long as this regime remains in power with GR at the driving seat the prospect of restoring friendly relations with Arab nations would be difficult.
Arab Muslims had demonstrated their benevolence to Sri Lanka in in so many ways over so many years without expecting anything in return. Theirs was assistance rendered on a country-to-country level without any strings attached. This was sadaqa in action, an Islamic concept which strictly means righteousness. A couple of examples should suffice to illustrate how the Arabs helped and how their projects were discontinued or sabotaged because of Sri Lankan governments pandering to the malicious demands of local Islamophobes. In 2006, soon after the tsunami, a memorandum was signed between Rajapaksa Government and Saudi Arabia to build 1000 houses for tsunami victims. The first lot of 500 was completed in the east and was formally handed over by the Saudi Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Those houses remain unoccupied until today allowing weeds, bushes, snakes and other creatures to invade, simply because of protests from Islamophobes and Buddhist demagogues not to allow Muslims to occupy them. Weren’t those Muslims citizens of this country?
Another example was a private scholarship scheme to benefit university undergraduates from poor families, sponsored by an Arab Muslim that came into operation in 1992. Thirty percent of that scheme was designed to benefit females and a further thirty percent to benefit non-Muslim students. That scholarship covered undergraduate studies in medicine, engineering, information technology and humanities. When the same demagogues and Islamophobes demanded investigation into that scheme and accused it as an instrument of Islamic brainwashing, the benefactor politely discontinued with it in 2020. Those poor families are now deprived of that invaluable assistance.
To come back to Qatari Charity, it was a sadaqa inspired benevolent organization aiming to help the poor and needy in several countries. Between 1993 and 2018 until Gotabaya proscribed it, a total of 14 million Qatari riyals, equivalent to roughly 1330 million rupees at the current rate of exchange, was said to have been spent in Sri Lanka on various projects. For a detailed account of its activities, see MedialK.com, September 24 2020. Not only this organization was banned but a number of fabricated cases were filed against local charitable organizations such as Save the Pearls which were run entirely on locally collected funds and devoted wholly on education and welfare of vagrant children from places like Mattakkuliya in Colombo. The controversial case against human rights lawyer, Hijaz Hisbullah, was also linked to Qatari Charity. How can this case continue any more when the ban has been lifted? Why are intelligence services still continuing to harass and keep incarcerated individuals charged under that allegation? Is the intelligence department operating independently outside the control of the President? If so under whose orders?
Under GR’s presidency and MR’s government not only the economy was mismanaged but the entire foreign policy regime had been a debacle. That debacle was particularly costly because of damaged relations between Arab countries and Sri Lanka. The saga over Qatari Charity is a glaring example of that debacle. Economic revival requires reparation of foreign policy, and that would be extremely difficult with GR & Co. continuing in their position. Even if the 21st Amendment were to be passed that would still leave, thanks to Ranil Wickremasinghe, sufficient clout for GR to dictate policy. THIS MAN HAS TO GO.
Economic stability and revival require IMF involvement but stability and revival could not be achieved solely by implementing IMF reforms. Even those reforms and recommendations appear to sound more burdensome and painful than what was thought originally, if one cares to read between lines the statements made by IMF delegates. Among Sri Lanka’s friends, Japan is reluctant to help after GR cancelling the rail project and unilaterally withdrawing the offer to allow India and Japan to build and operate the West Container Terminal in Colombo Harbour. China is unhappy about IMF debt restructuring program. Even India for that matter has warned of limitations to its generosity. Arab relations are in tatters. What is the alternative?
There is an urgent need not only for regime change but also for a radical overhaul of the ideology that designed the current political and economic system, which after seventy-four years had downgraded this country to become an international pariah. The young agitators demanding systemic change have understood this need. They are also aware that Sri Lanka is an island only geographically, and it cannot hide its state involved conspiracies, corruption and crimes from world outside anymore, because this is a digitalized age operating with networks. These youngsters feel disgusted at the way international organizations and institutions have condemned Sri Lankan performance, with the exception of cricket of course, especially during the last few years. The time has arrived now for political groups and parties with similar mindset and aspiration to come to an understanding and form an alliance with aragalaya, and convert that struggle into a national movement for systemic change. There is no other alternative to get rid of GR and his company. The country cannot wait for another two and a half years as the stopgap Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and protector of Rajapaksas conspires to achieve.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, Murdoch Business School, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Sarath / July 2, 2022
The new Minister, Dhammika Perera, is off to a flying start. Photos of a smiling Dhammika next to bashful female aides has already appeared in numerous media. The minister’s PR staff must be on constant overtime. Whether anything else gets done besides media photos and press conferences is anyone’s guess.
old codger / July 2, 2022
“Qatari Charity Exposes President’s Anti-Terrorism Hoax”
Well, when a self-opinionated drill sergeant advised by ignorant chauvinists and monks claiming knowledge of everything but Buddhism is elected to lead a “middle-income” country running on loans, what would you expect ?
But the drill sergeant still pays obeisance to retard thugs like Gnanasara and prima-donnas like Ratana.
Hunger is a great antidote for arrogance, but it’s too early to say if this is a genuine change of heart.
The Qataris don’t have a 2500 year old civilization, but they are smarter than those who have.
Manel Fonseka / July 2, 2022
A gentle word here, OC, they probably have a much older civilization. I need to check it but I believe archaeologists have unearthed material going back 5 or 6 or even more thousands of years. And wasnt Mesopotamia around here? I cant remember dates anymore, but it’s a fascinating area of study.
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / July 2, 2022
Mesopotamia (Greek word meaning land in the middle of rivers – Meso is middle, potamus is river) belongs to Sumerians the heirs of Euphrates and Tigris river civilization. They are described as dark skinned, who named their city UR and who dammed rivers to irrigate their agricultural fields. Does this not strike a similarity between them and Dravidians, who later lived in Indus Valley and now in South India. Dravidian cities have UR in them eg Tanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Mysore and Bangalore in Karnataka, Trivancore in Kerala, Ennore in Andhra and Nallur in Jaffna. Arabs who are lighter skinned are not the owners of Mesopotamian civilization. Arabs are from north Africa and were nomadic tribes who learnt civilization from Sumerians and Coptic Egyptians. Syria belongs to Assyrians and now Cananites have proved archaeologically that they are the rightful owners of Lebanon. Even in Israel and surrounding areas, Jews are proving archaeologically that they were the first nation. So Arabs have usurped lands after driving out other ethnic groups. Sinhalese though they deny ancestry, are actually Dravidians, and thus are heir to an older civilization than Arabs.
nimal fernando / July 2, 2022
“they probably have a much older civilization.”
Does the age or the length of civilization really matter? :))
Latter-day Greeks/Athenians have very little in common or resemblance to the ancient …….. Aristotle and Plato must be somersaulting in their graves ….. but Diogenes always knew; even back then ………..
Their influence ……….. “All of Western philosophy is but a footnote to Plato.”
RBH59 / July 2, 2022
Qatari Charity Exposes President’s Anti-Terrorism Hoax
Due personel benifit.
Qatar hosts many U.S. service members’ military installations.This itself shows the TRUST
Our president identified banned in 2020 the Qatari Charity. This is what the presidents sight he took action on Qatar IMF, Agriculture continues default and 225 was raising the hands where is the intelligent assistance. From this 225, Gross negligence in handling national security Since he is a security man he did not know economic defense through calculation knowledge and dissociation with helping countries Now he after IMF Qatar and all that he rejected ( API THAMI OKKOMA KELIYA )
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / July 2, 2022
Similarly, uproar about insulting Prophet Mohamed has exposed Islamic bloc power hoax.
Within few days of admonishing India, foreign minister of Iran arrived in India and tendered an apology for doing so. Kuwait took away Indian products from their shelves, but there is news that Kuwait is importing cow dung from India through a company in Rajasthan. This shows that Kuwaitis prefer cow dung to food items. Qatar threatened to terminate employment of Indians, but found that it they do it, the country will be at a stand still and nothing happened. Saudi Arabia did not have the courage to face India and got the Imam of Mecca to do the dirty job. 20% of oil exported by these Islamic countries is bought by India. India told US that if these countries refuse to sell oil, they will import oil from Russia. US promptly told these countries to shut up and everything went quiet. Srilanka has to take this example. Problem is that there are no one in Srilanka who has the courage to tell it to US. If everything fails Srilanka could sign a cow dung to fuel barter trade with Arabs.
Sarath / July 2, 2022
Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a disgrace. He enjoys calling himself president when all around is the litter of his rule. No point listing them. Everyone knows what’s referred to. Any self-respecting individual would have gone into hiding. But not GR, not even though the Supreme Court has overturned his pardoning of a murderer, and now his banning of a Qatari Charity has been binned. These are towering and loud insults that disrespect and oppose presidential decisions and commands. But there he sits, and his grovelling media friends make sure his photo is on their pages daily, along with his silly orders and statements telling us he has spoken to such and such a world leader or instructed this or that ministry official on some meaningless and unachievable course of action. One recent such instruction was that they buy fuel from this or that international supplier. He seems unaware that Lanka has no foreign exchange. That his family has misused and mismanage our economy. Sri Lanka’s president is the highest ruler in the land. When such a president has his commands and directives overturned it is the country that’s insulted. We, the people, are being spat on in the face.
davidthegood / July 2, 2022
Instead of analysing and wasting time on this unfit being called Gauta, just chase him off and rebuild this nation not with political parties but with those who will serve this nation in a non corrupt progression of redeeming restoration. Let the generations continue to live here.
Kuviyam / July 2, 2022
The attitude of GOTA’s government towards the Tamil and Muslim communities after becoming the President is hitting him back. He came to power by secretly staging the Easter Sunday attack. After that, he took an anti-Muslim attitude. He forgot the fact that a good number of Sri Lankans are working in the Middle East in different jobs and bringing in foreign exchange. His policy against Muslims by ordering the cremation of Muslims who died of Covid 19 although WHO issued a circular that there is no need to cremate people who died of COVD 19 is a political vengeance. The other is the unwanted allegations against the Muslim doctor After doing all these damages in what capacity he can go to ME and ask for help. Many countries have understood the attitude of the GOTA government as such reluctant I help. An example is Japan.
No foreign country will rescue Sri Lanka so long as GOTA is the president
Ashan / July 2, 2022
How the mighty have fallen….where is all the national pride, Sinha Le, and the anger about manufactured issues about these “thambiyas”? What happened to the gullies, charmed sweets, and talks of Muslims taking over this country? All those racist stories, and all the racist policies, including cremating Muslims, and then grudgingly allowing them to travel with their dead relatives EIGHT hours away from Colombo, against the advice of health experts here and abroad, have resulted in those who could have saved us from this damn mess, reluctant to do so. Did this stupid man and his racist thugs in saffron robes, think the world was not watching us? Did they think their actions will have no consequences? If so they are even more stupid that we thought. Pride goes before a fall, and they have fallen on their knees, begging nations to bail us out of the ditch they drove us into. National pride all gone. We are not a wealthy nation, and we have to always depend on aid and charity to survive, so why do we keep biting the hands that feed us? We cannot get our damn act together.
Western nations that they accused of interfering, and being interested in having their bases here, have shown total disinterest, and seems indifferent to our situation, not taking the opportunity to have those bases.
Ashan / July 2, 2022
Continued….
Who is there now to help us when our country has sunk to a new low and people are suffering?
When will these village idiots learn not to burn bridges, and make false accusations against other nations to distract the country from their failed leadership. Unqualified cronies, corruption, mismanagement, and ignoring the voices of the experts, usually ends up badly, and the entire country suffers. It is heartbreaking to see our country suffer this way, and people standing for long hours to get gas for their basic needs. Until we see the present leadership, including Ranil go, and only if they make way for others, can we have some hope. For now Sri Lanka is in dire straits, with the same rascals who put us in this situation, still hanging on.
The people should learn from their lessons….the two times we have had a Rajapaksa running this country, it did not turn out well. We got the same stinking results.
cugan / July 2, 2022
Sonia Gandhi wanted to finished off the VP but these chandiss wanted to be champions.
He ran away from the army -failed soldier.
He faked his US citizenship lied to the whole nation.candidate-failed
His economy and prosperous-failed
Ban the plastics-failed
Ban the chemical fertiliser-failed
Asking for pure drinking water
What was his action
Aluthgama was as 83 same atrocities to whom they are doing it to what do they have learnt he clearly said am not letting down the 69 , plus mahasangam wanted to me behave like ruthless arrogant….personally he is soft in opening the prison gates giving the list of cases to be acute
He wants to free the country basically.
This Aragalaya we have made it so long it won’t change their heart and minds,so youth pissed off Gandigiam dosent work with pig heads but he sacrificed his whole family but they don’t have own bank ac nor properties.
These lot burn their own house no sympathy or mercy even god dont dare.
Hindia against ME no way of their list,the attitude towards to Thamils go to Thamil Nadu,to Muslims goes to Saudi. Now super 69 begging to whom.
We had embargoes that means are we separated nation send troops air bombers get pass to go to jaffna.
It’s not pleasures to see what’s happening right now
Fakeculturebug / July 2, 2022
DtG
I hear you but we are in another realm here. Bless you, but even namesake the anointed son of Jessie that fought the beasts had to contend with that Philistine Giant.
Yea as in Heb 3:12 as nations sit in unbelief and vain Philosophies. I believe that if the priests of our own faith, called by His name turn from politicking, and repent, there will be healing. The spells,socery and magic of yesteryear are taking its toll and the Pharos of this world must contend with truth as even the nations are not impressed with skin coverings.
