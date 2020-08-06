Rajapaksa Alliance Secures Two-Third Majority In Parliament

Comments should not exceed 200 words. Embedding external links and writing in capital letters are discouraged. Commenting is automatically disabled after 7 days and approval may take up to 24 hours. Please read our Comments Policy for further details.
Latest comments
leelagemalli / August 7, 2020
No doubt, Rajapakshes will loot the nation from where stopped it in 2015.
–
People are made blind and eternally servile by their biased media. This nation deserves better leaders. Pingutharayas should be made accountable for this mess in this country apart from UNP leadership and their deviions during the last few months. Sajith and Ranil should equally be accountable for the mess. They never thought of people’s dangers before them, but splited out. That paved way bitch s sons to score more.
–
Wait and see how they promote the racism and extremism for their politics of survival.
–
This can be the only nation with higher literary rates behave like donkey on this planet. Those leaders fought for people’s education – high literacy rates will rise up from their burials and will do whatever they can to protect this nation from Rajapkashes criminals and they have to.
/
leelagemalli / August 7, 2020
Please CT, let the below lines be published in 3 languages on this tragic day !.
Thank you. I did not have my dinner – because I am totally unhappy/angered as nothing can help me. It can take days, weeks months me to make my mind up.
.
we are made helpless buduhamuduruwane… this songs reminds me today thousand times…. where there is stupidity which is dominating, there you cant expect good leaders to be elected. අපව අසරණ බුදුහාමුදුරුවනේ බවට පත් කර ඇත … මෙම ගීත අද දහස් වාරයක් මට මතක් කර දෙයි …. මෝඩකම ආධිපත්යය පවතින තැන, හොඳ නායකයින් තෝරා පත් කර ගනු ඇතැයි අපේක්ෂා කළ නොහැක.நாங்கள் உதவியற்ற புதுஹமுதுருவனே … இந்த பாடல்கள் இன்று ஆயிரம் முறை எனக்கு நினைவூட்டுகின்றன …. அங்கு முட்டாள்தனம் ஆதிக்கம் செலுத்துகிறது, அங்கு நல்ல தலைவர்கள் தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்படுவார்கள் என்று எதிர்பார்க்க முடியாது.
/