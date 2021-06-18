Rajapaksa Regime Approaches Day Of Reckoning

By Ameer Ali –
A desperate decision by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (GR) to invite TNA leaders for talks followed by an equally desperate cancellation of that invitation reveals a lot more than what news headlines try to convey. On the one hand, it recalls what happened in the 1950s when Bandaranaike realized the folly of introducing the Sinhala Only Bill and events followed thereafter; and on the other, it admits an uncomfortable truth that the country has reached a dead end under GR’s so-called ‘alternate way’ to achieve prosperity and splendour and that the time has arrived to change direction. Above all, it also indicates that the day of reckoning is approaching Rajapaksa Regime (RR).
SWRD Bandaranaike came to power by mobilizing the forces of Sinhala nationalism and political Buddhism. Having come to power with the support of these forces he could not avoid surrendering to their demands and one of those demands was to make Sinhala the only official language. Recently, his elder daughter Sunethra Bandaranaike was quite open and honest in admitting to a TV interviewer that what her father did was an inexplicable blunder that had brought the country to ruins. However, the Official Language Bill immediately earned the wrath and ire of the Tamil community, and the Federal Party (FP) launched its Satyagraha campaign against that Bill and demanded either federalism or equal status for Tamil Language. The racial riots that followed made SWRD realize that he had to make mends to calm the situation and strike a compromise with the Tamil minority. The infamous Banda-Chelva Pact was the result of that realization. But the mistake he made was not to consult with and convince beforehand his backers at the election, the lay leaders of Sinhala nationalism and Buddhist hierocracy. That neglect left room for JR Jeyewardene to regroup the same nationalist forces, and his infamous march to Dalalada Maligawa, forced SWRD to abandon the pact, which ultimately ended in his assassination at the hands of a Buddhist monk.
The same mistake appears to have been repeated by GR last week in inviting TNA for talks, before consulting with and convincing his own supporters in the South the necessity of post-war reconciliation with minorities. Given the fact that there is no shortage of takers to champion the cause of Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism, both within the opposition as well as from his own ruling coalition, GR, in fear of an open revolt from his backyard, had no option but to cancel the invitation and postpone the meeting indefinitely. The situation is back to square one but the regime is reeling under multiple pressures.
The pressure is acute on economic front. An uncoordinated and impulsive approach to policy making has led to the collapse of the national economy, with little over $4 billion in foreign reserves – just enough to finance three to four months of imports. Faced with a debt crisis leading towards default in servicing, widening balance of payments and domestic budget deficits, chronic shortages in consumer items and production inputs causing steep increase on cost of living, and worsening public health crisis compounded by the pandemic have taken their toll on the popularity of RR. Never in the history of independent Sri Lanka that a government elected with such overwhelming majority as this has lost so much in so short a time. In a sense, it is Covid-19, apart from the military, that is protecting RR by preventing the masses from openly gathering in large numbers and demanding the government to quit. It is therefore in RR’s political interest to allow Covid-19 to continue little longer. Is this the reason why the government is ignoring the advice of health experts and opting for sub-optimal solutions?
While the economy is in tatters, the country’s post-war foreign relations are in shambles. In a world grappling with a new cold war between China and a US-led West, RR’s strong inclination to align too closely with China obviously raises concern within the other camp. It has also made neighbouring India, another regional power, to rethink its strategy towards future with Sri Lanka. Adding to this worry is the role of diaspora Tamils who are relentless in pressing Western governments, including UN agencies, to bring more pressure on RR to address the issue of reconciliation. This diaspora, like the pre-Word War II Jewish diaspora is economically resourceful, intellectually capable and politically influential in certain Western democracies such as Canada, UK, and US.
Until recently, governments in Sri Lanka had been quite dismissive of this diaspora and ridiculed its strength. All that seem to have evaporated with the passing of the UNHCR resolution in September last year. The fact that Tamil diaspora had a hand in pressing for this resolution is undisputable. Following that, there had been a few other developments internationally. The US Congress has decided to move ahead with a resolution to recognize North and East of Sri Lanka as Tamils’ traditional homeland. That resolution has been sent to the Foreign Relations Committee and, if cleared, will be presented to the Congress. A few weeks before that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also passed a resolution condemning RR over its poor human rights record in relation to the minorities. In this, a small but growing Muslim diaspora appears to have played a significant role. On top of these came the threat from European Union to withdraw its Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) concession on Sri Lankan exports. Being the second largest export destination for the island that withdrawal, if eventuates, would spell disaster to an already struggling economy.
From the time GR became President, his bravado that Sri Lanka is a democratic sovereign country and that foreigners, including UN, should not interfere with domestic decisions taken by an elected government was meant chiefly for home consumption. It was that bravado which also prompted RR to ignore UNHCR resolution and blamed the “vanquished Tamil Terrorists” for its false propaganda. It only demonstrates the immaturity or incompetence of the regime’s diplomatic approach towards international relations. Now that the chicken had come home to roost, a mood of desperation has set in. It was this desperation that prompted GR to schedule talks in a hurry with TNA leaders. Although it was too little too late, the tragedy is that, like Bandaranaike before him, neither the President, nor the Prime Minister and not even their ministers had the audacity to explain the reality and truth to their grassroot supporters in the South. Reconciliation with minorities cannot be postponed any longer. More than the UN and world powers, it is the country’s economic revival, internal peace and external reputation that demand it. By ignoring this, RR is edging towards its day of reckoning.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, School of Business & Governance, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Latest comments
Thiru / June 18, 2021
Rajapaksa Regime may be in near death situation, but not dead yet. Day of reckoning is still far off in my mind when I see the actions of RR regime in removing medical, educational, and other powers from the North-East not to mention the mushrooming of Buddhist shrines in Tamil-speaking people’s land. Actions speak louder than the talks they want to have with Tamils.
Most important of all, Bhikkus are ever virulent more so than covid-19 and there in no vaccination against it.
Supremacist Sinhala Buddhists are waiting for the promised prosperity and splendor of the Sinhala Buddhist people. How can they reconcile with concessions to Tamils and Muslims? Won’t they let loose the mother of all pogroms if such accommodation with Tamil speaking people is proposed?
Anti-minority pogrom is the language the Sinhala Buddhist supremacist speak, not the dharma Buddha preached.
With China the pre-eminent power on their side they won’t budge an inch.
/
Ajith / June 18, 2021
It is not the time for celebration of victory over Rajapaksa regime or bringing back the other regime. It is time for realisation of truth that this country was brought down by alternative governments and Buddhist Sinhala Fundamentalism policy. Buddhists Sinhala community should realise that their politicians and Buddhist clergy or leadership failed the country by dividing the people and using violence against other communities. They should realise there is a difference between true Buddhism and what is practiced by our leadership.
Tamil and Muslim leadership should also realise there is nothing to bargain in order to support these regimes on promises. If there is a real change the regimes should apologies for the whole population and educate the people what is good for the country and people and to get their support to change the policies and implement them immediately. For example, if you can make changes for 20th amendment why can’t you change for devolution of power or get rid of the executive power of a single person from a single family.
/
justice / June 18, 2021
Banda’s language policy started the intercommunal strife which led to the disastrous civil war.
Now the military machine which is called ‘government’ in Sri Lanka is trying to exclude the minorities from democratic rights and privileges.
/
Eratne / June 18, 2021
Amir Ali “Reconciliation with minorities cannot be postponed any longer”. What does “Reconciliation” mean here? Oxford dictionary gives it as “An end to a disagreement or conflict with somebody and the start of a good relationship again”. Do we have any loss of relationship with somebody? “Reconciliation” is a word we should get rid of as far as present-day Sri Lanka is concerned. Keeping it forever would be bread and butter for some Tamil politicians.
/
GATAM / June 18, 2021
Only sustainable solution is to divide the island into 3 mono-ethnic nations equitably and relocating people based on ethnicity. Anything else will lead to more bloodshed, HR violations and same old disasters.
/
Cicero / June 18, 2021
IT will be difficult for Sinhala politics to move out of the Mahavamsa mud hole. There is nothing left for the present lot of Sinhala politicians if they get out of that mud hole. The “Maha” Sangha will not allow that to happen. For seventy years since independence that has been the situation. It will not change. Now, the army has been brought into the equation. The “Maha” Viru will not allow changes. The way out for the Tamils and the Muslims is to look to themselves and develop the economy of their areas. Both have powerful diasporas to look to to achieve this except that there will be continuous Sinhala interference out os jealousy, which is another feature of their dog in the manger policy. One day a Sinhala leader will emerge to lead the sinhala people to light. Then, they will crawl out of the mud hole, wipe the shit off themselves, and look to the progress of the country.
/
old codger / June 18, 2021
“GR, in fear of an open revolt from his backyard, had no option but to cancel the invitation and postpone the meeting indefinitely. “
So much for the “strong leader” voted in by the 6.9 million gullibles. The would-be Hitler is clearly turning out to be a sheep in wolf’s clothing. This intellectual dwarf is now afraid of his own shadow. I can’t say whether he is even aware of the consequences of his kindergarten decision-making on things like the fertilizer ban. The fuel price hike is finally a good decision, but again, why pretend that is Gammanpila’s? The man still seems to want to give the impression that we can keep on spending money we don’t have. The release of Shani Abeysekera is a sign that the pressure from the UNHRC and the EU is working . The arrogant a…holes in this regime are finally learning that there are problems even China can’t help them with.
/
old codger / June 18, 2021
What can be more stupid than annoying your closest neighbour and pissing off your biggest export customers?
This caving in to foreign pressure is a slap in the face to those “patriots” who rode their high horse of “sovereignty” during the UNHRC sessions. These characters live in a surreal world where sovereignty can justify anything, and an alleged 2500 years of civilization excuses outright murder.
Do they not realize how inanely tribal their arguments sound in places like Geneva or Washington?
It’s still too early to tell which way the regime is turning. Perhaps we can , when and if Ratnayaka the child killing Ranaviruwa is thrown back in jail, and Dr.Shafi is released.
/
Manicka Vasagar / June 18, 2021
I can understand the continued stupidity of TNA. Fools.
The idiot Tamils have been continuously outfoxed in every way by the Modayas from day one.
Have TNA not learned from the 70 year history, more so in the last 12 years, that a home-grown solution to resolve the Tamil ethnic problems will never ever be possible, under a majoritarian Buddhist chauvinistic regimes, and no way with GR, and that a collective united Tamil voice with the Tamil Diaspora for a referendum, to demand India and the International community as the only option for a peaceful political solution?
What does their common approach and joint statements made with other local political leaders, Civil Society and the Diaspora, to the UNHRC and to the International community mean, a bluff?
Have TNA not realised that they are no longer the sole representatives of the Tamils in the island? Does this need to be confirmed again in the Provincial Council Elections.
TNA is not interested in representing the Tamils, they are there to negotiate their perks with jerks.
GR has set it up to suck TNA to the table, to make believe, so that to play the Sinhala chauvinistic card that he had rejected all bogus TNA / Tamil request / demands, to become the sole champion for Sinhala supremacy.
Dishonest educated fools.
/