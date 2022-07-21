By Ameer Ali –
“Politics is the art of the possible”, said the 19th century German statesman Otto Von Bismarck, and Ranil Wickremesinghe (RW) is the embodiment of that truism. How else could one describe this man’s mercurial rise from a zero to hero within a matter of two and a half years and without any support from the people this country? By being an impostor if not a doppelganger of Rajapaksas and a trustworthy insurer of their ill-gotten fortunes, he won their trust, identified himself with their political party and eventually filled in with their support every position vacated by them from finance ministry, to premiership and ultimately the presidency. He deserves to be congratulated.
The ancient regime is back in power as in Egypt, and Rajapaksas have proved that they are not yet a spent force in politics. But there is a difference between what happened in Cairo and in Colombo. In the former, it was a military man from the barracks who grabbed the presidency with force and bloodbath, murdering nearly 800 protestors and throwing the elected prime minister into prison. Here, it is by an unelected parliamentarian through the constitutional process, but with a promise to maintain law and order and protect the constitution by getting rid of what he called the karalikaruwo or rebels. However, once he orders the tri-forces to act they wouldn’t know the difference between his karalikaruwo and aragalakaruwo or strugglers. A bloodbath in the weeks or months to come cannot be discounted. Rajapaksa regime had no choice but to rally behind RW who has already earned the sobriquet Ranil Rajapaksa. The interim political order could now be baptized with a new nomenclature, Ranil Rajapaksa Interregnum (RRI). Will this interregnum run its full course until the end of the current parliament’s term of office? The immediate task facing RRI is economic reparation.
RW should be hoping to win at least some semblance of support from the people by bringing relief to at least part their economic suffering. He could do that by way of importing a couple of shiploads of fuel, medicines and food. The ones that are reported to have arrived already seem to be a preplanned affair to coincide with RW’s succession. Of course, there is no foreign currency to pay for them. The present Governor of SLBC, whom RW wanted GR to get rid of in favour of one of RW’s nominees, has warned of an empty treasury and negative reserves. The president would therefore be urging IMF, the World Bank and possibly the Asian Development Bank to release emergency funding to help his regime to survive. He could also approach India to do more and quickly. But ultimately, all such assistance are not gifts, but loans to be settled later. That would bite the treasury for years to come. Even then, foreign assistance would not flow until political stability is restored. That depends on what aragalaya proposes to do next.
To the aragalayers what had happened so far is the worst possible outcome. A man who had been rejected at the ballot box and tarnished his reputation by acting as the chief insurer of Rajapaksa fortunes is now at the helm, installed by the same corrupt gang. There is also speculation that GR, if he fails to find a country to accommodate him permanently may come back to Sri Lanka with all privileges of a past president intact. Hence, aragalaya has no choice but to continue with its mission.
RRI could prolong only with the barrel of the gun, and RW would have no compunction in employing that because he also carries a personal grudge against the protestors, for he believes, without any evidence to support, that the arson attack on his private residence was the handywork of aragalaya. Moreover, RW is a prodigy of the old order and he would be the last person to entertain any form of systemic change that would disturb that order, let alone the change aragalayers are demanding. Didn’t this president say that he wanted the army helicopters to crowd out Galle Face Green? He no doubt wants to clear that precinct of crowding protestors. This is why a confrontation between aragalaya and RRI is unavoidable. Trade unions, university students and the leftist groups would be expected to swell anti-RRI demonstrators. Would that confrontation be the swan song for RW and ultimately RRI? Nothing could be discounted at the moment.
At a time when the nation was expecting to receive a president who could unite the different communities and rejuvenate their collective synergy to restart the war on want, they have been presented with one who personifies failure. The current bunch of 225 parliamentarians had proved once again their incompetency to read the pulse of the nation. Aragalaya was apt in passing no confidence on the entire 225 and demanding them to quit. But they are there and Rajapaksas are on the saddle. Given this scenario, how could the protesting youth expect RRI to entertain any of their six immediate demands submitted recently? In reality, solutions to the current malaise lie not inside but outside the parliament. Would the progressive forces at least now resolve their petty ideological differences and form a broad coalition with aragalaya to take the struggle to a new level?
*Dr. Ameer Ali, Murdoch Business School, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Sunil Abeyratne / July 21, 2022
Dr Ammer Ali,
You articulate the views of many Sri Lankans.
If RW has an iota of decency or respectability (he does not know what these mean!), he should dissolve the parliament and hold elections at the earliest opportunity.
My fear is that he plans to continue with an utterly repressive rule disregarding the people’s wishes.
I hope the idiotic rural voters understand what is happening.
Ranil is certainly not my president!
leelagemalli / July 21, 2022
Dr Ali.
Do u have any clue as to why not even a single person other than the famous 3 NPPers voted for AKD? .
How would u and the other sensitive commenters explain it ? .
Why did nt the northerners vote for him? .
nimal fernando / July 21, 2022
Whoever ……… whatever candidate wins …….. the country always lose …….. this time too.
Anyone wants that explained in rocket science?
Nathan / July 21, 2022
leelagemalli, Your thoughts are valid. But, considering the gravity of the situation the priority was to STOP Ranil. Does that make sense.
old codger / July 21, 2022
“At a time when the nation was expecting to receive a president who could unite the different communities and rejuvenate their collective synergy to restart the war on want, they have been presented with one who personifies failure. “
I always thought the author was a sober writer who could see things in perspective. But this article is full of ill-considered invective like the above.
It is true that RW rules with the support of the Pohottuwa. He well might protect the Rajapaksas too. But the fact is that he has a set of his own policies and doesn’t subscribe to the bizarre Pohottuwa economic vision. Nor is he given to majoritarian rants. The Pohottuwa members who brought him to power are people who will follow any leader, never mind what his policies are. After all, they did vote unquestioningly for the 18th, 19th, 20th, and will definitely vote for the 21st too. And that includes Dullas Allahaperuma. If Ranil actually succeeds in recovering the economy, the Pohottuwa will get some of the credit too.
BTW, despite the Aragalaya, if there is an election next month, I am sure that the “new” 225 will look a lot like the guys and gals from the last three Parliaments. Stupidity dies hard, people.
Sinhala_Man / July 21, 2022
Dear Dr Ameer Ali,
I’m glad to see that CT is up and running, and I think that it will be allowed to do so. I haven’t properly read your article, but I know that you almost always talk sense.
“Almost always” because every one of us is fallible , we can make mistakes.
This new regime will have to show that they are liberal in some senses. I have been very clear in what I have said (even when wrong!) and I have identified myself unambiguously. There may have been some existential danger for me in doing so under the Rajapaksas. It will be less now. However, how long will a man man of my age be able to survive in poverty?
“Ordinary readers” would have seen the comments on this article only today:
.
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/ranil-rajapaksa-rearguard-must-meet-its-political-nandikadal-today/comment-page-1/#comments
.
You, in Australia, ought to have seen my comment (the third there) yesterday because you are one of the many to whom I emailed it soon after submission in the early hours of Wednesday, yesterday, the day Ranil was elected.
The first comment there is by “lankan100”. Although I may have got certain things wrong, he’s probably got this right. I had an email from Male, Maldives, yesterday. My Maldivian friend told me that Singapore was asking Gota to leave. He was hoping that Gota wouldn’t come back to the Maldives. He felt that, being a Lankan, Gota would find that this is the only place that he could get to.
Panini Edirisinhe (NIC 483111444V) of Bandarawela
/
SJ / July 21, 2022
The uncalled for name-calling of Ranil seems out of bitterness.
No soothsayer on CT expected this outcome, which Rohan Pethiagoda forecast with sound reasoning over the weekend elsewhere. It helps to have one’s ear to the ground.
Of course some petty cash was in play, but more as an insurance.
The news of the ‘successful deal’ made by a TNA leader with Sajith and Dullas would probably have won RW a few votes from undecideds, but not gained any votes for Dullas. (Reportedly some TNA MPs voted for RW.)
I wonder why no one is demanding the resignation of MR as leader of SLPP since his candidate fared very poorly, especially among the ‘SLPP voters’.
justice / July 21, 2022
The “Art of the possible’ has happened. What else could/should happened?
Democracy has marched on.
If Ranil gets voted out in future, another will take his place.
No president can hope to “unite” everyone.
“Bloodbaths” – we have had enough.
chiv / July 21, 2022
If Ranil tries to mess with Aragalaya, it will be the end of his cunning politics. I firmly believe losing the SHAM election is blessing in disguise for those disappointed candidates/parties. Ranil may manage to get some free food/fuel for short time but the debt burden will keep magnifying to gigantic proportions from which country will never recover. Given the same system, parliament, administration and policies, expecting the impossible from Ranil, after decades of him doing politics is mere wish. If you have doubts, please wait for the list of names, appointed as ministers.
leelagemalli / July 21, 2022
Chive/.
First things first/ right at the moment what essential is to find a solution for fuel and electricity crises.
Now no need to hide we are made a doomed nation by Medamulana animals ☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹
RBH59 / July 21, 2022
To the aragalayers what had happened so far is the worst possible outcome.
Thinking of the 134 parliamentarian before they had many proven faults of Ranil now due to benefits Ranil proposed the faults was cover-up. we have learn scam that ranil done from the Pohotuwa members. All mistakes and failures painful feelings of shame, judgment, and blame.” was addressed by them the player for audience Not for country
Ajith / July 21, 2022
There is no surprise in this outcome. If we understands the politics of this country it is the same pattern of Politics again and again and that lead to bankgruptcy of the country. The centre of international politics is Sri Lanka and national political institutions.
The first question is why Gota or Mahinda did not bring the armed forces which is his speciality that non specialist Ranil can do and why the armed forces kept silence until Gota run away. We can talk that it is a victory of people power but in real that is not the case. We cannot under estimate Rajapaksa family tactics and agenda. Why Gave the power to Ranil instead of any one. This is a joint decision between Ranil, Mahinda and Gota. It means all will get benefit not only from Power but also from money and international support. At his point international community can’t give money because they do not want to give up future options such as Tamil problem. They need every one under control. Ranil got his dream President post and International community got Sri Lanka under their control and Rajapaksas got their future dreams. Once the fuel crisis ends, people are not going to bother about protest or Rajapaksas after year. So, still Rajapaksas still keep their control on Ranil and two third of his gang and when necessity come they will throw Ranil any time.
Champa / July 21, 2022
Who won the election to appoint an Interim President? – Venal legislators.
Who lost – India.
Some media have reported Ranil Wickremasinghe as the 8th Executive President which is wrong.
Ranil is Sri Lanka’s FIRST INTERIM PRESIDENT elected by Sri Lanka’s venal legislators, not citizens.
It is a public secret that the Rajapaksas bribed MPs to vote for Ranil.
Ranil is not eligible to sign as the President. He can sign only as “Interim President” who was elected by Parliament to cover up the duration of Gotabhaya’s term of office, i.e. for the remaining 2.5 years.
According to Sri Lanka’s constitution, Executive Presidents are elected for 5 years through a Presidential Election. Ranil’s appointment didn’t fulfil the said Constitutional requirement. Therefore, he is only an Interim President.
Who will take Ranil’s vacant seat in Parliament? Gotabhaya?
Nathan / July 21, 2022
… A bloodbath in the weeks or months to come cannot be discounted.
When Prabhakaran met his death I didn’t lose hope. When Ranil produce the rabbit out of his hat I do.
