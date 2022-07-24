Ranil Wickremesinghe: A Pimp Without A Country

By Jagath Asoka –

Those who elected Gota got their biggest punishment: Ranil became their president. Both God and karma work in a very mysterious way. God gave Gota a chance to atone and become a great leader; Gota was incapable of greatness because greatness is anathema to Rajapaksas.

Ranil is not a king but a political pimp who pimps for Rajapaksas. Those who pimp for Ranil—both men and women, who called themselves lions and lionesses of Sri Lanka—are fanatical ponces because they lack courage to call Ranil a political pimp.

Ranil had briefed diplomats on the military operations conducted to clear the protestors from the Presidential Secretariat area and had asked some of the diplomats if protestors could illegally occupy the President’s Office in their own countries. My answer to Mr. Political Pimp—from now on I am just going to say Mr. Pimp for brevity—if leaders of the western countries had bankrupted their countries, people would have burned their leaders alive in public: Originally, a Babylonian form of capital punishment.

I think both Ranil and Rajapaksas can learn from what happened to the Nepalese royal family. Peoples’ tolerance has limits, especially if their children are starving.

In Sri Lanka, people burned some houses of political pimps, but they did not burn any political pimp alive. Unlike the Medieval period of the Middle Ages, Sri Lankans are not violent and blood thirsty, yet. Even though some Sri Lankans are starving, and their children are dying without medication, so far, Sri Lankans have not physically punished their politicians; they have abstained from cruel, pitiless, and wanton infliction of physical punishment.

How long do you think Ranil will survive without getting politically burnt? Only the time will tell.

On FB, there are many who pimps for Ranil; they say that their focus is entirely on economics, and they want to end suffering; they think Ranil is the only person who can do this. Before Gota was elected his fanatical ponces behaved the same way. They bombarded FB with posts supporting Gota.

Some of these fanatical ponces who are supporting Ranil used to write against Rajapaksas, but now they are supporting Ranil, the latest incarnation of Rajapaksas. I am not trying to defecate on their parades, but I never expected them to behave like this. What happened to them? Gota, at least, left without shooting, even though he had killed Lasantha, tortured journalists, and killed those who criticized him. As a Buddhist, Gota knew that the evil-doer suffers in both worlds. An evil mind inflicts on oneself a greater harm. Neither in the sky nor in the mid-ocean, nor by entering into mountain clefts, nowhere in the world is there a place where an evil-doer can escape from punishment.

We all wanted to get rid of Gota and the people did it. The majority is not saying that they want Ranil as their President. Some of these fanatical ponces display sanctimonious piety, others call themselves lionesses of Sri Lanka; they tell us that they are independent thinkers. For Ranil, cunning is a necessity for his survival. Ranil reminds me of the fabled Reynard the Fox–a sly, amoral, cowardly, and self-seeking, anthropomorphic red fox—who is a prominent trickster figure in medieval fairytales. Reynard symbolizes the triumph of craft over strength, usually personified by Isengrim, the greedy and dull-witted wolf. In Sri Lanka, there are so many greedy and dull-witted wolves.

All Sri Lankan politicians who have pilfered public money are Ranil’s prostitutes. Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara, both of you are the latest rent boys.

A gullible Sri Lankan thinks that Ranil is a very smart leader because he is fluent in English. Ranil, you are a well-dressed, well-spoken political pimp, not a king, a leader, or a gentleman. You are a man without shame, without dignity, without decency. So, resign or the people will kick you out.

Can Sri Lankans change their destiny? The majority of Sri Lankans are crooks or fanatical ponces, so they keep electing crooks as their leaders. This pattern of behavior is immanent and cannot be changed overnight. I am certain that in the next elections, Sri Lankans will reelect most of these crooks who are in the parliament now. Our leaders are not the lotuses that come out of mud, but the maggots that thrive in it.

Is Sri Lanka ripe for change? The destitute and hungry middle class joined the “Gota go home” juggernaut and become a tsunami for change. However, it seems like nothing has changed. Sri Lankans will endure a cornucopia of trauma and suffering that will last for several years because we do not have a clear vision and a viable plan and to get us out of this predicament. Here is the current situation: China will agree to lend more but they will never cut Sri Lanka’s debt because they fear that other Belt and Road browsers will demand the same. It is a pity when the United States, Japan, the European Union, and other governments will also lend, but only a pittance. India has emerged as the top lender to Sri Lanka. The IMF will not interact with Sri Lanka until the government stabilizes.

The wolves kicked out their Medamulana Myna and cretinous Kaputa. Will the wolves baptize their sly old fox, Mr. Pimp, and his callipygian cabinet in the Diyawanna Lake?

Now, who is the real Devil? Gota or Ranil?

Mr. Pimp, Boralugoda Buffon, and the rent boys, enjoy while you can!