Ranil’s Rise As A Sham President Exposes The Biggest Hole In 1978 Constitution

By Asoka Seneviratne –

Today’s youth may not remember JR Jayewardene, but the generations prior remember him as the architect of the current constitution and the free market economy. On his day, he was called the wise owl. But 44 years later, looking back at the economic and social upheaval his so-called wise constitution eventually led our land, JRJ should rank as one of the worst leaders mother Lanka ever produced.

How else can one define his legacy? Look at the facts.

The basic premise of Democracy is by, of and for people. In this sense, by means the popular vote of the people. The President must command the vote of at least 50% of the voters, per JRJ.

So here we have a case of a repeatedly rejected leader of the once mammoth UNP party who could not muster even one single seat including his own in the last general election riding though a sham parliamentary vote to be President. This totally negates the first principle of a Democracy; by people.

If this does not exposes the sheer stupidity of JRJ’s constitution, what does? Is this not a historic blunder in constitution making?

JRJ also constantly bragged about the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches. What hog-wash again! What separation of powers was he talking about when the Executive appoints ministers from within the legislative branch? Right there he compromised the so called separation of powers.

By this very stupid provision he highjacked the independence of the legislature in favor of the executive branch

In short, members of the legislative branch were bribed with public money, otherwise known as “ministerial posts”.

In JRJ justice system, local MP’s were able to decide the senior officers of the local police stations. So the police played to the tune of the members of the legislature. Courts function based on evidence of the police. Police can hide, alter or destroy evidence resulting in flawed court rulings.

Once again isn’t this not a blatant contradiction of his much avowed claim of separation of powers? Legislative branch had indirect control of judicial decisions.

So today, thanks to the enhanced version of JRJ constitution popularly called 20th amendment, Ranil Wickremesinghe calls the shots of the justice system by hand twisting the police to influence the most basic rights of the people enshrined in the constitution to free speech! Free speech is the basic hallmark of a democracy.

With the help of a few top police brass who loves their positions and perks and a few more who aspire to reach the top, Ranil has managed to turn the justice system to work to protect a most hated regime while punishing the youth for their peaceful screams demanding an uncorrupt leadership!

Once again, if JRJ constitution was smart, this scenario should not be possible!

Justice system with the help of the police is designed to enforce equal justice under the law! But here again it is a fat farce.

Hundreds of thousands of angry youth driven by hunger, lack of fuel , power and medicine chased away two most corrupt members of a rotten family! In doing so, a few ate from a fridge, slept on a bed and even walked away with a little souvenir from the presidential mansion.

Rogue President Ranil’s police was quick to throw the most flimsiest of the laws and indict the youth, but…..

The very same rogue Ranil who always advocated as the defender of Democracy so conveniently avoid his police indict those who caused the massive economic crimes by robbing our nation to total bancrupsy. Worse, Mr 10% more comically known as Kaputas, is pulling Ranil’s strings to his tune.

Ranil’s buddy, the mastermind of the Central Bank robbery continues to enjoy his stolen million happily in Singapore! Where the is the equal justice under the law, Mr.(rogue) President ?

A tiny and a beautiful land at the southern tip of the Indian ocean which once took pride in its relative prosperity in the region was robbed of its wealth, health and well-being. Is there a bigger crime any leadership can commit?

Drinking water from the fridge of a corrupt and madly incompetent President? Gimme a break!

When Ghandi sat with the once mighty imperial British rulers to discuss India’s possible independence, the British asked him “do you mean the British should just pack up and leave?”. To which Ghandi replied “yes! The truth is that even if the entire several million Brits want to come to India and rule us, they will not succeed if the Indians decide not to corporate!”

Much hated Ranil and his bunch of more hated goons in the parliament should take a cue from this. If this is not a good enough example, take a cue from the day much hated (but elected through constitutional scams) Gaddafi was pulled out of culvert and beaten to death. Gaddafi did not starve his people. On the contrary he managed to raise the living standards of his people.

But he was corrupt and robbed the nation. The young generations never forgave him! He was torn apart!

Ranil’s regime is doomed. When the premises of the country’s Supreme Court needs to be named a “high security zone”, that should send several red flags. It is like having to name a temple as a high security zone! Those are sacred places and should not have no need to be protected from the public.

Having said this, the only remaining hope of an angry populace is still the Supreme Court. People now kelt 100% on the wisdom of the SCOSL.

Yes rogue presidents and regimes always meet their day at the Waterloo. The arc of justice always turn to the right!

Great assumed Democrat Ranil should know! Or would he rather hang on to his lifelong dream to lead Lanka, by hook or crook, and to hell with Democracy?