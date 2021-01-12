Ranjan Sentenced To 4-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Contempt Of Court: Full Text Of The SC Rule

Comments should not exceed 200 words. Embedding external links and writing in capital letters are discouraged. Commenting is automatically disabled after 7 days and approval may take up to 24 hours. Please read our Comments Policy for further details.
S. C. Pasqual / January 12, 2021
No provision for appeal.
Long live “Yahapalana” legacy.
chiv / January 12, 2021
When murderers and rapists are pardoned and released , AG refusing to continue with Pillayan case. The guy who abused the courts most Ape Man Ganasara is pardoned and freed, Duminda will be freed soon to take back his seat in house , RR is sentenced for contempt of low and ordor that too RI. The real Sir.cular Rule is now in progress. Enjoy
leelagemalli / January 12, 2021
Ms SCP, Long time no see. We were worried of not having read from you. Some speulations were there, you may have died in the pits itself (medamulana pits).
U the kind of bps will definitely get killed in the days to come.
Nandasena s days are numbered. This happens , stupid people would let multi killers be leaders of this country. Divine forces will take them one by one. MR shows his weaknesses these days, … drains are being made ready to the very same manner to welcome them.. as we saw them in Tripoli in the last phase of Gadafi and his family s fate.
Ajith / January 12, 2021
We have now know without a doubt who was behind the murders of large number of journalists, politicians including Lasantha. AG is now under the order of defence secretary Nandasena.
cugan / January 12, 2021
He was over stepped and foolishly kept the recording himself ,and betrayed the officials.
Burt / January 12, 2021
What else can yo expect when you call out a kangaroo court.
“Ramanayake had claimed that the majority of judges in the country issue biased rulings and that they are corrupt.”
Honestly how many of you think the above is false?
“Retired Air Force Officer Sunil Perera and Venerable Magalkande Sudatta Thera later filed two petitions with the Supreme Court alleging that such defamatory comments can shatter public confidence and provide a warped image of the judiciary to the people of Sri Lanka.”
the complain comes from two groups of fraudsters. they should be really concerned in exposing the courts.
Burt / January 12, 2021
“Attorney General’s Dept on Monday informed the Batticaloa High Court that it will not be pursuing the criminal case against S. Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, a MP and former Chief Minister of the Eastern Province. The case pertains to the assassination of TNA MP Joseph Pararajasingham at St .Mary’s Cathedral”
LOL
But 4 years for calling out a corrupt system.
sitrep24 / January 12, 2021
This is such disgusting thing to do. Ranjan might not have conducted himself properly in certain circumstances and he might have led his passion for the cause get the better if him. But compared to the rapists, murderers, dig dealers all being set free and given seats in parliament because they’re connected to the ruling family is nothing.
Ranjan should be freed. Immediately. People should not stand idly by while these extremist sinhala buddhists bend the law to punish those who oppose them.
Kanapathy Varunan / January 12, 2021
Is there any way the Judges could be judged?. If so by whom and how.? Please clarify.
The article which appeared in the Sunday Times of 19/5/ 19 under the caption “Efficiency and efficacy in administration of Justice important for public confidence: CJ.”
Apparently, this speech by the Chef Justice throws some light on the State of the Judiciary, as understood by a layman.
Buddhist1 / January 12, 2021
Judges make decisions. Even these decisions can be human errors. But at some point the quality of the judgement can changes from wrong to wrongful. At this point the judgement is no more a human error but an intended wrongful judgement. Ranjan’s judgement does it fall into wrong or wrongful judgement or even a correct judgement?
If its a wrongful judgement that too from the Supreme Court, then there is no further appeal process hence only action available is the informal criticism by lawyers, academics, religious leaders and members of the civil society. Although this has no power of authority but provides a platform not only for Sri Lankans but also to the international community to display the standard of Judiciary in Sri Lanka and also would give an opportunity to ensure such wrongful decisions are not given in the future.
In my opinion what Ranjan said was not a contempt of court but a fact even a child in Sri Lanka would say. Classic examples – the same lawyers who were acting for the accused when they become judges they sit on the bench deciding on the same case; former Chief Justice Sarath N. Silva coming out in public and asking the pardon from the people for a wrongful judgement he gave in Mahinda’s Tsunami Fund robbery case etc
Ajay / January 12, 2021
Ranjan is very unfortunate that his sentencing date came right when the devil has been reawakened by Harin’s lashing in Parliament. The devil is now out to get everyone who pisses him off.
Captain Morgan / January 12, 2021
Very often we find that contempt for certain things, whether they are living things, material things, or abstract things, is entirely justified.
