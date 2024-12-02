Rebuilding Trust: A Plea For Constructive Engagement From Tamils Worldwide

By Ariaratnam Gobikrishna –

The decades-long civil conflict in Sri Lanka caused immense suffering across all communities—Tamils, Sinhalese, Muslims, and Burghers. While the magnitude of suffering varied, no group emerged unscathed. For many, the pain persisted not just for a year or two, but for over three decades. Those who left the country experienced their share of hardships, though their suffering was incomparable to those who remained amidst the devastation. This isn’t a contest to determine who endured the most; the focus must be on ensuring such a tragedy never happens again.

We must remain vigilant to prevent even the smallest missteps that could unravel the fragile peace and harmony we have today. History has shown us how easily tensions can flare and quickly spiral out of control, a risk amplified manifold in the era of social media. While we cannot bring back those lost too soon, we can take meaningful actions—such as releasing those still unjustly imprisoned—and work tirelessly to ensure that discord does not take root again.

The Tamil people have sent a strong and unprecedented message by giving their mandate to a Sinhalese-led party under Anura Kumara Dissanayake. This marks a historic shift, signaling a desire for change and reconciliation. It is imperative that the current government is given the time and support needed to fulfill its promises. This is not the moment for the diaspora to agitate or create unnecessary noise that could provide fuel for extremist elements to disrupt progress. Any misstep or unnecessary interference risks sowing doubts and reviving suspicions among the majority population—a spark that could reignite old tensions.

The majority of Tamils in Sri Lanka are praying for peaceful coexistence. While it is essential to hold the government accountable, it is equally important to approach this with patience and reason. Previous attempts to address these issues through agitation have failed spectacularly. Why not adopt a new strategy this time—one rooted in cooperation and measured progress? Persisting with the same failed approaches is nothing short of madness.

The diaspora, while often well-meaning, must exercise restraint. Those who claim to safeguard Tamil culture, language, heritage and the territorial integrity must ask themselves: If these values are so paramount, why are they not in Sri Lanka, working to protect them firsthand? Instead, they risk disrupting progress from afar, while enjoying the safety and privileges of Western democracies. It is crucial to avoid becoming pawns in their agendas, often cloaked in the guise of benevolence. Let us give this government a genuine chance to succeed and focus on solutions that prioritize peace and reconciliation for those living through these challenges daily.