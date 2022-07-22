Recognize The Real Ranil Regime: Aragalaya 3.0 & Recipe For Resistance

By Dayan Jayatilleka –
Ranil Wickremesinghe is a leader without any popular vote; a ruler without a mandate; a ruler without legitimacy. And yet he seeks to crush the citizens using military and police force. Aragalaya 3.0 must be born as the Resistance against Ranil’s rule and can only end with his political retrenchment.
Actions speak louder than words, as the old saying goes. The actions came from Ranil. Speech is also an action. He sounded belligerent for days. After he was elected by the Rajapaksa majority in Parliament as the leader of this country, and he stopped along the way to thank the military and Police, he was heard to say some thing disparaging about the Aragalaya. At the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple, he needlessly criticized the Aragalaya. After he swore in yesterday, he went to the Ministry of Defense where he was greeted by Gota’s closest comrade in arms, (retd) General Kamal Gunaratna, the Secretary/Defense.
Purely coincidentally of course, hours after that meeting, the Army invaded GotaGoGama, and together with the Police, thrashed the few activists there, rounded up others. They did so despite the fact that the evening’s news had clearly shown the evacuation of the Presidential Secretariat precincts!
Every decent human being capable of moral outrage, in Sri Lanka, as well as Sri Lankans all over the world, and indeed every decent human being capable of moral outrage, must protest against what is happening and what is clearly coming.
Ranil’s Roots & Record
For my part, I am shocked but not surprised, because I had been warning about this in my recent articles. This is because I know Ranil and have been a critic for decades.
In order to understand what has just happened at GGG, what is going to happen and what must be done to resist it and roll it back, you just have to know where Ranil is coming from. His parents, Esmond and Nalini Wickremesinghe whose base was Lake House, were on the Far Right in the politics of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. I know this up close because my late father Mervyn de Silva had running battles with them in Lake House, even when he was editor Daily News (in 1970) and Ranil’s mother was a still a director.
One of the issues in the sharp conflicts between Ranil’s father and mine, speaks directly to Ranil’s regime and the repression that has just been unleashed. It began in 1965 and went on for years. It was about dictatorship and military rule. The Indonesian military had just seized power in September 1965 and begun a repression that consumed over 1 ½ million people. The unarmed Communist Party was massacred. The Suharto dictatorship began. A harsh economic model was implemented. There was a well-known film about that dramatic period, called ‘The Year of Living Dangerously’. I was there with my parents.
Back in Sri Lanka, there was a huge rift in the ruling UNP between the liberal democratic Dudley Senanayake and the authoritarian JR Jayewardene-Esmond Wickremesinghe factions. Lake House was the cockpit of the ideological struggle. Esmond was often heard advocating the “Indonesia model” and his acolytes wrote articles in support in the newspapers.
My father Mervyn, my mother Lakshmi and I (an 8-year-old) were in Indonesia in the run-up to the coup. Mervyn and family had been personally invited by Dr Subandrio, the Foreign Minister, to speak at the Afro-Asia Journalists Association meeting in Bali to mark the 10th anniversary of the famous Bandung Summit of 1955. He was the last foreign journalist to interview DN Aidit the leader of the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI). In the pages of the Lake House papers and indeed in the corridors of Lake House, Mervyn was the strongest opponent of Esmond Wickremesinghe’s “Indonesian model” for Ceylon.
This is the model that Ranil Wickremesinghe is trying to implement.
When the debate was erupting publicly in the newspapers and the UNP itself in the 1960s, Rohana Wijeweera took serious note. He warned the country that the JR-Esmond Wickremesinghe wing may depose Dudley Senanayake, scrap elections due for 1970 and install the Indonesian model. He decided that because the unarmed though massive Indonesian Communist party was massacred precisely it was unarmed unlike the Chinese and Vietnamese CPs, the JVP should be armed in self-defense.
Rohana Wijeweera was right in his alarm but wrong in his prognosis and prescription. What went wrong was that there was a powerful center-left opposition which ensured that elections were held in 1970. His coiled spring of a JVP then leapt into armed action in 1971 against a government it campaigned for, touched-off by arrests after old homemade hand-bombs accidentally exploded.
Ranil hates Young Rebels
Ranil always hated young leftists. In the 1970s, when everyone in the UNP, including its Youth and Student wings, were impacted by the April 1971 youth insurrection and had shifted to some extent to the left, Ranil was the sole prominent exception.
When he was elected to Parliament in 1977, Ranil’s goons were known to have abducted student activists from CTB buses, taken them to SriKotha and beaten them up. He justified in parliament, the stoning of the houses of judges by thugs after the Court ruled against the policemen who kicked the respected Vivienne Goonewardene on the floor of the Colpetty Police Station. Gonawela Sunil, sentenced to death for leading the gang rape of the 14-year-old daughter of Dr ATS Paul, on Galle face green, was released on a presidential pardon by JR Jayewardene, made a Justice of the Peace for the area that Ranil represented and through Ranil’s patronage. He was parked in and worked out of the Ministry of Education that Ranil headed.
When Vijaya Kumaratunga was shot at during the Mahara by-election campaign, his bodyguard jumped in front of the shotgun blast and died. It could have been Vijaya. The lights went out during counting at the Mahara by-election and when they came on, the UNP had won while Vijaya who had been ahead, had lost. Guess who the senior UNPer appointed as political head of the UNP side during the Mahara by-election just happened to be? Ranil Wickremesinghe.
It was Ranil whose polarizing, unilateralist White Paper on Education (1980) led to massive student protests and revived the JVP’s student movement, giving it the power, it would have for decades. Those are the type of ‘reforms’ he will implement during his Presidency.
Let’s not even talk about Batalanda. Apart from the Commission report, there was nationally televised testimony from victims’ families.
The military is now in love with Ranil. It seems to have collective – hopefully temporary—amnesia about the abject state it was pushed into by Ranil’s lopsided CFA with Prabhakaran. Worse still, Ranil, who has absolutely no qualms in deploying lethal fierce against Southern leftist youth, called-off an LRRP hit on Velupillai Prabhakaran on Dec 21st 2001, overruling the plea of the Army Commander Lionel Balagalle, that it would shorten the war and drive the LTTE to a negotiated settlement. This was detailed in the book by Paul Moorcraft, senior lecturer at Sandhurst.
How to Resist Ranil
There is only one way to stop the Ranil-Rajapaksa-military regime that is now shaping up; only one formula I know of that has been tried and tested in history the world over.
That is the Anti-Fascist United Front or the United Front for Anti-Fascist Resistance. In this case, the broadest United Front Against Repression & Dictatorship.
If the JVP and FSP do not unite, and they both do not unite with the SJB, and the latter does not unite with them; if they do not unite with the SLFP and the 10 smaller parties, if they do not draw out the dissident Dullas faction at this time, all of them will be ground into the dust by the Ranil-Rajapaksa civilian-military junta. As a start, let whoever who is willing to unite with whoever else, do so today, in clusters. Pick your political partners, but for God’s sake find one beyond your current circle.
Civic activists must bring pressure on the leaderships and the political parties to form a single bloc. Meanwhile implement it yourselves at the local level. In every workplace and neighborhood, all those of all social strata, who support these parties as well as all those who are independent of party politics, must form joint networks, and networks of networks.
Tomorrow must be different from yesterday, and you must be different today from what you were last night. Without unity at all levels, everyone will unite anyway, in prison or the graveyard (if they’re lucky) or some incinerator if they aren’t.
deepthi silva / July 22, 2022
This lousy conman attacked unarmed citizens of this country.
The citizens know who Ranil’s relatives and friends are.
The citizens know Ranil’s business interests, Lake house printers, Vijaya group, TNL , 5th lane.
The Young soldiers of the armed forces, don’t you remember all the insults Ranil made when you were fighting the LTTE ?
Don’t you remember all the betrayals of our young men by Ranil during his cursed political career ?
Jit / July 22, 2022
On the 20th, I realized that SLPP is actually Sri Lanka Political Prostitutes.
What else did they do on that day in that rogue house other than appointing a wretched soul who could not even get 10,000 preferential votes out of over 1m to the highest office in the country???
P.S: My sincere apologies to those who are in the oldest profession!
Ajith / July 22, 2022
Once again Parents are prepared to kill their children. The children are living in poverty and now the dictator has ordered the military fathers to kill their children. The current President has no children and he cannot understand the pain of mothers when they are murdered by parents. He and his wife are rich from birth and he was trained dictator by former dictator JR Jayawardena who have no understanding of poor or poverty. So killing of poor is very simple matter.
I don’t know the military soldiers understands that they have been asked to kill their own children.
Captain Morgan / July 22, 2022
Gotabaya Rajapaksa once warned that he had a “Dark Side” but it was only a deep shade of grey. Besides, it is to his credit that he was candid enough to admit it. On the other hand, Ranil Wickremasinghe too has a “Dark Side” but it is jet black and he won’t admit it either. That means RW is the more dangerous of the two!
Thiru / July 22, 2022
Sri Lanka is hurtling down with incompetent rulers, armed forces and voters for the past 74 years: There is no light at the end of the tunnel with Sinhalese Machiavellian politicians scheming to come to power by hook or crook and hold it to their benefit.
No wonder it stays underdeveloped and impoverished.
Black Lankan / July 22, 2022
This slimy man Ranil do not worry about anything. He has nothing to lose. He has no family. He became president that he would never have dreamt of. He is a man with no emotions or feelings. He also has bitterness towards people, especially the sinhalese, for always discarding him. The recent burning of his house too is in his list for taking revenge. He is even prepared to lose his life but he wants is to take revenge as much as he could before goes. He has nicely inherited what Gota built and he is going to use the maximum potential of the forces and the weapons obtained. For him it is to take revenge on entire Sri Lanka. But who is to blame for this. Of course the gullible sinhala masses that were enticed by racism and religious supremacy. They too have to pay some karma for what they did. They cooked kiribath, beat rabana and exploded firecrackers when hundreds and thousands of innocent tamils were butcherd and starved and tortured under the pretext of fight the LTTE, now let them see and taste the reality. Had they understood the truith then instead of endorsing the killing spree this would have never happened. You pay for your own sins.
Ajith / July 22, 2022
Ranil has announced his 18 ministers now with 90% SLPP Government along with Gota’s master plan Ali Sabri. He also reappointed Gota’s right hand Kamal Gunaratna as secretary to defence and ordered him to ready for a blood bath. He also brought back Tiran Alles in place of former Sarath Weerasekara who is an expert in horse trading business. His first step was against BBC journalists who were present in the Gotagogma village. I understand some are in hospital. I don’t think he will be able to give minister posts to all the horse traders but Tiran Aless may be satisfy them using his expertise.
chiv / July 22, 2022
DJ, when did you become so concerned about military and police force crushing citizens ??
