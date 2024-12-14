Rediscovering The Good In Religion This Holiday Season

By Ariaratnam Gobikrishna –

Every day, headlines are filled with words like deposed, disgraced, defrocked, or displaced—often tied to controversies involving religious authorities or the struggles of various religious groups. Even for someone like me, skeptical of religion in general, this overwhelming negativity seems suspiciously one-sided. How could something that so much of humanity believes in be reduced to nothing but conflict and failure?

Before seeking the good in religions, perhaps we must first confront where we’ve gone wrong. It seems evident that many religions have been transformed into tribal factions vying for power and dominance, losing sight of their core purpose: self-improvement, introspection, salvation, and the pursuit of higher ideals. Instead of fostering unity or moral growth, religion has often become a weapon—used to rally against perceived enemies, threaten with damnation, and fortify an “us versus them” mentality.

In this form, religion inevitably breeds division and discord. When it serves as a tool to solidify in-group loyalty while vilifying the other, the friction it creates becomes unavoidable. If we’re to find hope or redemption in religion, perhaps it’s time to refocus on its original mission: to elevate, to inspire, to be tolerant and reasonable.

The least we can do to diffuse these unnecessary conflicts is to teach morals as they are—universal principles—without claiming them as the exclusive property of any one sect. Too often, someone insists that these values belong solely to their religion, accompanied by the absurd claim that anyone who refuses to join their group will face eternal damnation. How someone can be so certain of such a fate, while uncertain about so many other things, is beyond me. If we focus on learning and practicing morals without judgment or the need to impose them on others, we can significantly reduce conflict. Simply leaving others alone to live their lives without interference is one of the easiest and most effective ways to foster harmony.

I often wonder if I’m the only one on this planet who feels so imperfect and fallible because, from the looks of it, everyone else seems so certain of their own righteousness. They appear to have all the answers to life’s complexities, and, to my astonishment, they claim to know not only their own fate in the afterlife but mine as well. This extraordinary confidence in their special knowledge is something I’ve yet to see reflected in their day-to-day actions.

What strikes me most about this righteousness is how rarely it leads to true humility. This brings to mind a profound parable that left an indelible impression on me. In the story, Jesus addresses a mob about to stone a woman accused of sin. He calmly asks that the one without sin cast the first stone. As a boy born into a Hindu tradition, this statement was the most jolting and humbling moment. The power of that simple yet profound message still resonates even today: true righteousness isn’t in casting judgment but in recognizing our shared imperfection.

That said, let’s consider the good that religion has brought to humanity. In a world where the rapid pace of scientific advancements solves many riddles of life and improves our creature comforts, religion provides an anchor. It grounds us, reminding us not to be swept away by progress alone. When science falters in addressing the most urgent and existential challenges, religion often offers the strength and fortitude needed to face harsh realities and accept life’s uncertainties with grace. It provides solace and peace of mind, helping many move forward from life’s cruelest calamities.

On a personal level, religion—through spiritual awakening—can foster equanimity and a sense of well-being, both of which are increasingly supported by scientific evidence pointing to beneficial chemical and biological changes. Longevity and overall well-being are closely tied to how we cope with the vicissitudes of life, and for many, religion offers a framework for resilience and hope.

Religious institutions have also made significant contributions to society. Charity, care for the sick, and support for the poor often trace their roots to religious teachings. These early acts of compassion and service laid the foundation for what are now secular efforts in social welfare.

Religion has been a profound source of inspiration for some of humanity’s greatest artistic and architectural achievements. From the soaring spires of Gothic cathedrals in Europe to the intricate carvings of Hindu temples in India, religious devotion has given rise to enduring masterpieces that continue to awe and inspire. Sacred music, whether it’s the chants of Gregorian monks, the uplifting harmonies of gospel choirs, or the rhythmic bhajans of Hindu tradition, transcends time and speaks to the soul. Literature, too, owes much to religion, with texts like the Bible, the Bhagavad Gita, the Quran, and Dante’s Divine Comedy exploring humanity’s deepest questions and offering insights into morality, purpose, and the divine.

As for religion’s critics, even the notion that it serves as an “opium of the masses,” as Karl Marx suggested, can be addressed. The key lies in humility and inclusivity. If religious people are mindful of their claims—acknowledging that theirs is not the only righteous path—religion can harmonize with the ideals of the 21st century. In a world that values libertarian ideals, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion, it’s essential to embrace the idea that there are many paths to a common goal. Letting individuals choose their own path with respect and mutual understanding will allow religion to remain a positive force in an increasingly pluralistic world.