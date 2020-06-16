Reliance On Security Forces Due To Failure Of Civil Governance 

By Jehan Perera –
The signs of elections and the short term changes that they bring are upon us today. Posters of candidates are coming up with their party symbols, preference numbers and their vote-catching mottos. Despite the difficulties that people are undergoing at the individual level due to economic hardships that personally affect them, the reality of politics today is that the electorate does not have a viable alternative to the government. The opposition has still to recover from its weak performance during the last year of its governance in 2019 when it was internally divided between former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. By way of contrast the present government gives an image of strength and competence that is reassuring to the general population.
In addition, at the macro level, the government has notched up two successes that are being constantly repeated by government members and echoed by the supportive media, and which the opposition cannot easily counter. The first is the fact that the members of the current government were the leaders who successfully ended the three decade long war, which few thought possible during the time of war. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as Defense Secretary at that time, is today credited for the war victory. Although this happened more than 11 years ago, it still counts as a living memory due to constant repetition.
The second major macro issue on which the government has gained great credibility with people is in regard to how it dealt with the Covid pandemic. These days there is a feeling of normalcy in the country with regard to this crisis even though continued vigilance is necessary to prevent a second wave of infections. The ongoing crises in other parts of the world, including our immediate neigbourhood, highlights the very positive track record of Covid handling in Sri Lanka. The credit for this is given to the leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The unity of purpose within the government is attributed to his strong and decisive leadership which is contrasted to the dismal experience of the previous five years epitomized by the failure to pay heed to the Easter Sunday warnings.
Unsustainable Optimism
There is, however, a confluence of two factors that makes the present situation a potentially unsustainable one. One is the belief that the security forces were behind the success of both the campaigns against the LTTE insurrection and the Covid epidemic. With regard to the latter this has been due to their ability to swiftly contain outbreaks of the infection by sealing off areas, tracking down those exposed to it and sending them into quarantine and ensuring that they stay there till the infectious period was passed. Based on this understanding there appears to be an uncritical acceptance of the efficiency, discipline and strategic ability of the security forces who played the frontline role in these two great achievements.
The danger in Sri Lanka today arises out of the politically charged messages being given to the general public that the security forces are capable of doing what the politicians and public servants are unable to do or should do. The disappointment with the previous government, which came to power on the promise of clean and transparent government, which started doing many things that were good, but could not take them to their conclusion due to internal conflict and venality, is now cited as evidence for this. This failure has led to a loss of confidence in the system of representative democracy and to the strongly articulated position that the present democratically elected president and his appointees can be a substitute for parliament in this time of Covid due to the postponement of general elections.
There is experience worldwide that when the security forces are brought in, or step in, to bring order where there is chaos the experience has not generally been a positive one. So far the Sri Lankan security forces have never sought to be decision makers in politics. They have faithfully followed the leadership of the elected political leadership and been implementers of government policy even when they have had to suffer the consequences. This remains the case today even, as it is the democratically elected president who has appointed them to take charge of ministries and to be members of presidential task forces. This is different from other countries where the security forces seized power by overthrowing democratically elected governments for various reasons.
Collaborative Leadership
The danger is that once the military gets entrenched in government they tend to go the way of all flesh and it can become next to impossible to remove them. In Myanmar the military has insisted that 1/4 of the seats in parliament should be reserved for them, with the requirement that any change of the constitution requires a 3/4 majority. This makes the system impossible to change without the consent of the military who exercise a veto power over the elected civilian authority. An attempt to change the constitution in March to reduce the military representation in parliament failed to obtain a 3/4 majority in parliament. This is the plight to which Aung Sang Suu Kyi has been reduced. This is why it has been said for many centuries that “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”
There are troubling signs that the government is beginning to over-rely on the security forces for answers to issues of governance. This is seen by the appointment of two presidential task forces. The first is the Presidential Task Force to build a Secure Country, Disciplined, Virtuous and Lawful Society and is composed entirely of military, intelligence and police officials. It has been entrusted with the power to “conduct investigations and to issue directions as may be necessary in connection with the functions entrusted to it.” This includes issuing instructions to government officials to comply with its directives or be reported to the President. The second is the Presidential Task Force for Archaeological Heritage Management in the Eastern Province. Once again a group comprising high level security forces personnel for most part will be tasked with dealing with complex issues of history, identity and land use.
At the present time there are many people who might believe that these security forces personnel would do a better job than discredited politicians and public administrators. But the better solution to the infirmities of the public service would be to provide them with better opportunities for training and incentives for recruitment. There was a time when the civil service in Sri Lanka was regarded as second to none in terms of efficiency and commitment. The pride in the civil service got eroded by politics entering the picture and politicians interfering. This is why the 19th Amendment to the constitution, passed in 2015 by the parliament with virtual unanimity, needs to be further strengthened and not undone if there is constitutional reform in the future. The strengthening of civilian institutions including parliament is the need of the hour.
Latest comments
Buddhist1 / June 16, 2020
Only way, at least for a short time, the fear of the masses regarding security forces and their credibility could vanquished if they act with no bias to any party during the forthcoming general election. Lets wait and see what they do. Will the security forces illegally bend over backwards to establish 2/3 majority to Pohottuwa or work as a non partisan law implementing body.
/
GATAM / June 16, 2020
Not only because civil governance has failed, but also because GR does not trust his extended family. He knows he is just a gap-filler until Namal turns 35 in 2021. Thereafter GR is just a used whatever. Dog eat dog crowd.
/
leelagemalli / June 16, 2020
Srilanka is one of the very few countries that let tri forces to do the job in terms of containment of COVID virus within the nations.
–
Triforces carried loads but they were not treated well – that was the reason them to be caught by the infected to the manner, statistics showed.
–
If democractically elected leaders are powerful enough to serve the nation in a democracratic manner, crisis mgts would not be relied only on tri-forces. In the backdrops of Tsunami disaster, then govt has set a council of which represenatives are called from country#s political parties. Why on earth, the incumbent govt did not allow the kind of cousil to do the job on behalf of saving the nation ?
–
Besides, autonomously going by their agendas, what have they achieved as of now. The numbers of the infected and recovered are on a decline everywhere today not only in our island, but we could manage it to the top making the country a “MODEL STATE” if the leaders in power were able to control it to the manner Nepal (far poor country with per capita of 900 dollars) and Vietnam succeeded it.
/
patric / June 16, 2020
Leela, I like this sentence of yours that.
“If democratically elected leaders are powerful enough to serve the nation in a democracratic manner, crisis mgts would not be relied only on tri-forces.”
You were spot on when you wrote that. Previous Govt(s) were all responsible for the carnage of the civil service and other areas of the economy and security so the need for a different approach. It looks like you want to see the ” same as before”, while castigating the southern politicians as useless. Don’t forget your own Tamil politicians were also responsible for that carnage.
Also the following statement(repeated so often that it has no value any more other than to a limited CT readers. You have picked a country at a time when the pandemic was rising and nation was cut off from most civilised countries. You can cherry pick countries as you like to support your biased postings, but isn’t it surprising to note even the American ambassador opined today how well the Covoid 19 is managed in SriLanka. Now who am I to believe? Someone like you hiding behind a false name or a an eminent Diplomat from US?
/
Atu / June 16, 2020
Jehan
I quote two of your statements I totally agree “At the present time there are many people who might believe that these security forces personnel would do a better job than discredited politicians and public administrators……..The pride in the civil service got eroded by politics entering the picture and politicians interfering.” Life is all about taking risks. Good governance is also taking risks for the benefit of people. What options does GR have?. He cannot use current crop of politicians. He cannot use current crop of administrators. His last option is to use people who have proven leadership, security forces active and retired. It is a temporary measure like Sri Lanka used Kalu and Sanath as aggressive openers in 1996 cricket world cup. It could not be repeated in 1999. Leadership skills are transferable. These people are not aliens. They are nation loving humans, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters who served task oriented government organisations. They can deliver project outcomes if correct guidance is given. There is no need to fear.
/
Atu / June 16, 2020
My fear is that if SLPP does not get 2/3 because it would require GR to transfer some leadership roles to current politicians who are not in same league like him. If majority understand this danger, they should vote in a block to give GR 2/3. MR knows his time in leadership is over and he is more than happy to let GR to govern the country two terms and enhance peoples’ confidence in Rajapaksha. Then anyone from this clan will win again easily. As long as country is economically successful, safe and peaceful, no one cares who is in Presidential or PM seat. This is the reality. This reality may mean end of western pro UNP politics and narrow minded, racially biased TNA/Tamil politics. However, Tamils still have a chance to follow a different path forgetting about fantasy Eelam and taking security forces to gallows, if they offer reasonable conditional support to GR in return to lift social status of minority Tamils in Sri Lanka. Otherwise security forces who won the war will enjoy rest of lives peacefully and Tamil minority will live rest of their lives suffering with unfulfilled improbable expectations.
/
rj1952 / June 16, 2020
The kallathoni of a president does to this day has any political experience nor has any knowledge of how to revive a dead bankrupt Kota Uda economy.
=
Therefore he has to rely on his !00% war criminal military goons to help him to salvage from the mess he has landed himself and the beleaguered island into.?
=
If on the 5th of August he does not secure the dreaming of a 2/3rd majority in my humble opinion he will prostitute by selling the country to China and bring in his goons to bully the no money no food to eat no job etc civilians to get themselves used to a Myanmar style military by force livelihood.
=
The opposition instead of spending tons of monies on propaganda should all get-together and feed the starving masses with at least one meal a day and relieve them of their burdens.?
=
The drawback of such a scenario is that due to a built-up LTTE Tamil phobia these many a time-proven Yakko masses will eat greedily get fat and vote for the rajapuk’s led SLPP.
/
Mallaiyuran / June 16, 2020
In addition to CT and other media contributor Rajeewa, there is one more suspicious death reported of a young Tamil Police officer in Mathambe. He died inside the police-station. We remember the Tamil army soldier who was selected to take Gobi to Nedunkerny jungle & shoot, latter on the same day, accidently shot him inside Anuradhapura Rapist Army Camp. That was the very first time for many of us that there were some kind people who can be called as Tamils served in the Sinhala Buddhist Only Rapist Army. Navy office Siniah was not Tamil, but last name was some Sin Aiya. He was fired from his job on the first moth of being CDS as refused to recommend a pre-Made deal of Russian junk yard ship. Then America replaced it with a working one. Earlier, India gave free replacements for Chinese’s abandoned commission deals.
/
Mallaiyuran / June 16, 2020
Two related press reports in Tamil Medias:
1. Attanayake (Old UNP) is questioning about Rajeewa’s (SLPP) death. The shot into the mouth to this journalist, he wonders, if a warning to close all other journalists’ mouths. The reason for suspicions, he says, all CTCV cameras’ recording are missing. Again this is a high security zone in Capital, Colombo. CT commentators had asked if one wants to commit suicide with a gun, why they would go to high security area from the safety of the secret place home. It sounds like a Modaya explanation from police rather than a Modaya deed by the dead.
/
Mallaiyuran / June 16, 2020
2. American Ambassador asked why there is PTF only for part of the country; if it were not a partial action. She denies the media reports on one of their diplomat’s Covid-19 test controversies. She says the MCC still in the oven and could be taken out after the election. Our usual experience is that if it is not comes out before the election, probably it is not going to be burned off after election. The noticeable points, related MCC deal is Iranians returned back on the failed Uma Oya project. My Memory says Yahapalanaya had abandoned it after Norway and Austrian engineers inspected it. Chinese returned back to halted Pohatu Tower. They refused to complete & hand over on a dispute that they do not wanted put in a remaining $15M loan to the tower. They wanted to hold that amount, but still add to the loan number because they were delayed by Appe Aanduwa in completing the project so $15M is a penalty. It looks like now that Chinese will be holding most of the tower’s leasable spaces to them. Everything is secret, but still Tower saga seems to be going to end in another 99 years lease. 1½ years ago, on the opening day, New King accused Old Royals stealing $2M commission out of it.
/
Kuviyam / June 16, 2020
GOTA came to power because of the rift between Sirisenea and Ranil that caused Easter Sunday terrorist Attack. People know about it. It was a waste of time to appoint in appointing a commission.; Some say Gota was behind in that attack as ISIS terrorist leader was financed by then Mahinda government. The real truth is not known. After the April crisis, we had another Constitutional crisis that created by Siriseena. The country overcame that. It was followed by COVID 19 crisis. It is like a herat attack for an economically weak state with many HR issues. Nad international reputation. Problems created by Buddhist clergy and ethnic issues. These issues weaken the economy of the country and goodwill among the different communities.
We had the election crisis, and what next? Can this small island afford to face it? There is no guarantee that SLPP will get a two-third majority to attain its objectives. More than that, the country is using its credibility among international countries. China is waiting like a hawk for the Sri Lankan economy to face more problems. It is a problematic situation for GOTA. He will not get help from the expatriate population.
/
Simon / June 16, 2020
The much spoken Civil Service got “evaporated” since the advent of the “Political “Dictatorship” of “Mafia” of every successive Government for the last few decades. Finally, the Civil Service succumbed to the pressures and had no option but to adhere to the “Dictates” and got accustomed to making a “Living” of plenty and luxury. Even at the present day that call to “Fall in Line” has been very emphatically delivered when the President said: ” Do the work as told or leave”. This “Delivery” has been reinforced further by making it mandatory for the “Task Force” to report to “HIM” – The President, if any civil service members are not following the “Directives” given. In another “Reheat” of this announcement, the President has spoken to the Central Bank and all other “Commercial Bank” officials, the “NEED” to “Follow” instructions and any “Failures” would be looked into with serious “consequences”. Nothing more to expect from a “War Veteran” who has no other “Code Of Conduct” than “Follow” the “Orders” or bear the consequences”. In that endeavor, this President has to get the coverage and assistance of “Armed Forces” to carry on “regardless” of his “Agenda”. We had a “President” of “Commissions” and a PM of “Committees” and now a President of “Task Forces” and what remains to be seen is another PM of “WHAT”….?
/
Andare 2.0 / June 16, 2020
Where is the civil governance of UK,USA and other countries ? They are all failing so badly. This is not the time to start an argument over military vs non military. It’s about effectively and quickly tackling covid.
/
Momentous20 / June 16, 2020
In Ceylon, civil governance was safe with quality Civil Servants totaling 145 in May 1963. On May 1st after the CCS was abolished several departmental cadres were amalgamated with the CCS to compose a CAS cadre of a little over 1000, ie 7 times more in numbers. The same quality was stupidly presupposed.
India abolished her ICS after independence and set up the IAS with an approved cadre at present of 6500. Sri Lanka has a cadre of 2405. For India’s cadre for a population 61 times Sri Lanka’s, what should be India’s cadre. The answer is 146,705.
With failure in governance, India today will be in smithereens.
/