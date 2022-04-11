Removing The Cobwebs & Transitional Government: Senadipathi Signalled The Exodus Of Rajapaksas?

By W. Vishnu Gupta –

The splendid Mirihana uprising of courageous residents in Nugegoda area on March 31st, 2022, removed the cobwebs from the heads of all Sri Lankans. These cobwebs prevented seeing the reasons for insurrections lead by JVP and LTTE, it prevented seeing the rationale behind every dirty political move made by SWRDB, JRJ, Sirima, Chandrika, Premadasa, Ranil, Maithri, Rajapaksas, and all other political leaders in the current legislature. Certainly, it has taken nearly 74 years for a group of citizens who flocked to Mirihana to express their misery and agony and to remove cobwebs in the psyche of every citizen irrespective of their demographic background. They were apolitical and nonpartisan, and their non-violent agitation won the hearts and minds of many millions of Sri Lankans. Mirihana protesters inspired every citizen without the involvement of the dubious political establishment. The traditional political parties especially, JVP and SJB were highly disturbed by the success achieved by this non-partisan group of men and women, the arrogance and confidence of ruling SLPP was shattered, undoubtedly the President, Prime Minister and the Cabinets Ministers were shaken. Despite the organized political campaign rallies of JVP and SJB well known to spend many millions of rupees, AKD and SP never had any success or getting any footing among the ordinary citizens to oppose the governing ruling party. In response to the demands of Mirihana protesters, President Gota declared a state of emergency next day invoking certain sections of the Public Security Ordinance, which gives him authority to make regulations in the interests of public security, preservation of public order, suppression of mutiny, riot, or civil commotion or for the maintenance of essential supplies.

Yet, many people from every walk of life in every city and hamlet including the residents of Cinnamon Gardens have ignored the emergency laws and started to follow the example set by the Mirihana protesters, they all blame (225+1) for economic insecurity in the country, specifically, and collectively demand the resignation of Rajapaksas.

Maldives, Dubai, Singapore, or Uganda

It was reported that one of the financiers who campaigned vigorously to elect Gota has left for Dubai after sending his family to take sanctuary in the Maldives.

Incidentally, he is being a member of the inner circle of Gota has signalled his corrupt political cohorts, that the time has come to leave the country, because the cover of their illegal business schemes is exposed, and their unscrupulous business ventures are in danger. The question is, which country will accept these dirtbags and scoundrels responsible for making Sri Lanka a failed and bankrupt state. (225+1) must be wondering how to escape from the wrath of the people that they have marginalized for a long time. Those holding dual citizenships may not worry about their future and how to enjoy the ill-gotten wealth. However, others have very few options to seek refuge, Maldives, Singapore, Dubai, and Uganda are only choices left. India most likely will refuse to accept any of the (225+1) fearing a backlash from the people of Sri Lanka and above all India knows the LOVEFEST with Rajapaksas is over, no future government truly elected by the people under a genuine democratic rule will not pay any tribute to Indians.

Few years back, it is alleged that Rajapaksas believed Seychelles would be an ideal place to live lavishly with their kith and kin, unfortunately, that dream was dashed with the election defeat of the political party of MR’s friend James Michel. Only Nivard Cabraal and Rajapaksas know why they opened a Bank of Ceylon branch in Seychelles, an island nation with about 99,000 people. Also, a few months back Rajapaksas introduced the idea of establishing diplomatic relation with Liechtenstein, another haven for billionaires with a population of 39,000 recently. It found no traction in the legislature, and yet to see what happened to the idea; hence Liechtenstein is not viable.

Let’s review other possible destinations, it is well known that MR could not attend the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow in 2014 despite being chair of the Commonwealth bloc, and he has not visited that country since then, and it simply explains most likely Rajapaksas will not be well received in the UK or in any other European country. The fate of other prominent figures in the (225+1) gang who wish to settle down in Europe are not different from that of Rajapaksas excluding GR and BR with intricate special circumstances.

BR renounced his citizenship in the USA to be the President of Sri Lanka, however, it is doubtful that his wife did the same, therefore his chances of going back to America with his brother BR is still feasible but what about other Rajapaksas.

Families of Mahinda and Chamal, where would they go, their respective constituencies have rejected them and labelled them as thieves and criminals responsible for economic woes of the country. Rajapaksas are blamed for rewarding their wealthy friends with enormous tax/duty breaks, selling national assets, having lovefest with India, amassing a fortune to last many generations, incurable and widespread nepotism and cronyism, and enjoying a culture of consuming imported luxury goods.

The Inglorious Lot

Moreover, people are demanding Rajapaksas to return the wealth stolen from the country. And they have waylaid their allegedly illegally acquired mansions and other properties in various parts of the country. Under this anti-(225+1) political climate, most of these inglorious politicians may seek refuge in other countries depending on where their illegal liquid assets are hidden. It is contended that Sri Lankan politicians have stashed away ill-gotten booty in Maldives, Dubai, Singapore, and Uganda. Above all, the departure of Rajapaksas are expected by the citizens mobilized against the government lead by Gota. If there are lessons to be learned from a) Iranian revolution; removal of Shah, b) Arab Spring; removal of similar political dirtbags in Tunisia (Ben Ali) Libya (Gaddafi), Egypt (Hosni Mubarak), Yemen(Abdullah Saleh) and many other Arab leaders c) Removal of despots in Philippines (Marcos) and Indonesia (Suharto), according to the protesters, Rajapaksas fall into the same inglorious category of political leaders and hence the removal of Rajapaksas from Sri Lankan politics and the country can be expected sooner than expected. As a person who witnessed and experienced the Iranian Revolution that drove Shah Reza Pahlavi to flee the country, I believe, if claims of protesters are upheld the humiliating fate of Rajapaksas is on the horizon. The departure of the Avant Garde Chairman, Nissanka Senadhipathi, a staunch ally of Gota for Dubai and his family to the Maldives can be interpreted by the detractors as a strong signal that the preparations are being made for a safe exit for Rajapaksas.

Transitional Government

The constitutional quagmire hatched by J.R. Jayewardene, popularly known as (JR’s Political knot – ‘Gatey’) ensures that Sri Lanka “in name a democracy but, in fact, governed by its first citizen”. Gota the present first citizen must be paying homage to JRJ at least three or four times a day these days and seeking advice from JR’s nephew Ranil Wickramasinghe, because Ranil was the first graduate of the JRJ School of Corruption and political trickeries. Yet, Gota must recognize that he has no other choice, he must vacate presidency willingly or unwillingly. His departure is inevitable but cool heads must prevail in the legislature to prevent the country descending into another Somalia or anarchy. The moral authority of Rajapaksa government has evaporated completely, as many Sri Lankans have become disillusioned with life under a government lead by Rajapaksa family.

With Rajapaksa family gone from the political landscape of Sri Lanka, there will not be any SLPP government left either, 90% of the SLPP MPs may choose to become independent legislatures and other 10% may retire or leave the island forever. Under these circumstances, both propositions made by SJB and JVP are “non-starters” for the change that that people are demanding. Sajith and Anura Kumara are demanding the pound of flesh for themselves, these two scheming and unethical politicians must postpone their dreams of becoming the next president indefinitely because the constitutional quagmire of JR does not warrant or facilitate it. However, the citizens cannot afford a protracted lack of a permanent central political authority. Therefore, a transitional legislature, a transitional President, a transitional cabinet of ministers lead by a transitional Prime Minister in other words an interim or transitional government proposed by certain politicians is the only viable solution to the political, economic, and fiscal crisis in the country which ensures affordable food, clothes, shelter, and medicine for the people. A transitional government will be acceptable and legitimate in the eyes of international community, but the political ploys engineered by SJB and JVP will lead to a civil unrest and bloodshed in the country.

The transitional government must develop an acceptable plan to free the masses from economic insecurity, repeal 20th constitutional amendment, enhance 19th amendment with an electoral system that combines the FIRST PAST THE POST (or single member plurality) voting system and the PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION system and above all abolish the executive presidency. A promise to fulfill these changes before December 2022 will certainly quell the discontent of the people and pave the way to elect a legitimate and truly democratic government that people have been waiting for 74 years and end the curse of SWRDB, SIRIMA, JRJ, Premadasa, Chandrika, Ranil, Maithri and Rajapaksas.