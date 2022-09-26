Resolution #9 Is #1 On Ranil’s Watch As President. Will Anything Be Different?  

By Rajan Philips –
Sri Lanka is facing its 9th Resolution at the current UNHRC session in Geneva. It is also the first on Ranil Wickremesinghe’s watch as President. Almost all of them have been during Rajapaksa regimes – Mahinda’s second term (2010 to 2014) and Gota’s half term from 2020. The exception was the sponsored resolution between 2015 and 2019, when Ranil was PM, Mangala FM and Sirisena President. As Yahapalanaya Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe was effusive in his promises for constitutional changes and national reconciliation. The UNHRC resolution that Ranil and Mangala sponsored was an affirmation of what they promised to accomplish at home. But they did nothing to persuade a critical mass of the people to get on board with their approach to national reconciliation in general, and the UNHRC in particular. And they were easily outflanked at home by the Rajapaksa-led opposition to the sponsored resolution in Geneva.
To be clear, it is not the people of Sri Lanka but the government that is being embarrassed in Geneva year after year. It is also because the government shows up every year without doing any of the homework it promises to do. Every year, the resolution gets longer – with new paragraphs added to old ones. In this year of Gotabaya disgrace, a new clause has been added concerning the country’s current economic crisis. That has raised plenty of hackles among self-righteous patriots. There are also plenty of other Sri Lankans, no less patriotic and not just diaspora Tamils, who are welcoming the new resolution and its reference to the economic crisis and its criminal perpetrators.
The resolution itself does not include the words, ‘economic crimes,’ but calls upon the government to investigate and even prosecute “corruption by public and former public officials,” and assures that the Commission “stands ready to assist and support independent, impartial, and transparent efforts in this regard.” What is wrong with that? Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister has a different take. Addressing the Commission before the 9th Resolution was released, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry took the routine diplomatic exception to the Acting High Commissioners Report for making “extensive reference to economic crimes.”
The Minister went on to add that “apart from the ambiguity of the term, it is a matter of concern that such a reference exceeds the mandate of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).” Back home, the Minister has been taken to task by commentators for being oblivious to the fact that in UN lexicon, human rights – all human rights including economic, social and cultural rights – are “indivisible, interrelated, interdependent and mutually reinforcing.” All rights are one and indivisible, and the violation of each is a crime.
Even so, why pick on a small country like Sri Lanka when there is no country in the world where there are no human rights violations or economic crimes. That has been the commonplace grouse among Sri Lankan objectors to what some of them call the “Geneva charade.” But calling it a charade doesn’t solve the problem. You can argue till cows come home about how and why Sri Lanka got stuck in Geneva, but that will do little to get the country unstuck. It has become an agonizing annual ritual for the country and the yearly escalation in the resolution is a direct result of the government’s inaction during the preceding year.
Economic Crimes
The Rajapaksa regimes used Geneva as a platform to whip up political support at home. The Ranil (Wickremesinghe)-Mangala (Samaraweera) duo, on the other hand, thought they could find a way out of Geneva simply by co-sponsoring a resolution without any back up action to win public support at home. Both strategies backfired. This year is different. The UNHRC mandarins got an altogether new brief for their drafting of the annual resolution. That brief arose from the vortex of aragalaya protests that quite peacefully ended the presidency of Gotabaya Rajapaksa barely halfway through its elected term.
Minister Sabry can split hairs as much as he wants, but he cannot hide a pumpkin in a plate of rice. Not after aragalaya, and not after the expulsion of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from office. Mr. Sabry cannot deny that there were economic crimes committed by the Gotabaya Government that led to a wholly ‘man made’ economic crisis. Nor can he disagree that the men who made it must be made to answer for their crimes. If he wants UNHRC out of the picture, he should advise his current President to find domestic ways to bring justice to the victims of not only economic crimes, but all crimes committed by the state.
On the external front, the Rajapaksa regimes extended their native cunning methods to play one country against another, not so much for any strategic benefit for the country but for their own nefarious purposes of making money for the family through the machinery of the state. This is the root cause of the country’s over reliance on China for bilateral debt. The Ranil-Mangala duo berated the Rajapaksas for annoying India and alienating the West and played the opposite strategy of wooing the West and India without upsetting China. In the upshot, the resolutions in Geneva kept getting longer, and Sri Lanka’s debt to China kept getting bigger.
In Hambantota debt was turned into equity, like water becoming wine, for China. In Port City, again to please China, Ranil Wickremesinghe went back on his election promise to shut the project down, a promise he made without meaning to keep it. When Rajapaksas returned with Gota at the helm, the highway construction robbery resumed in earnest. But a half a billion dollar US (Millennium) grant for road infrastructure was recklessly rejected because there was no room for cuts or commissions.
The Colombo Light-Rail project with Japanese funding was stopped by an email from the President’s Secretary to the Transport’s Secretary, with no formal or informal intimation to Japan. Non-organic fertilizers were banned to save foreign exchange while hoping for an organic agricultural miracle. The military President’s select experts had other bright ideas as well. Eliminate taxes to boost the economy and print money to get out of debt. If these are not economic crimes, what are they?
The rude awakening came too much, too late, with the tanking of the economy two years after Gota became President and 17 years after the family first took office. Coincidentally, like the 17 year UNP rule earlier. Now, the government suddenly finds itself having to be exceptionally ambidextrous – talking ‘hair cuts’ with the IMF, and splitting hairs at the UNHRC. The kneejerk thinking among patriotic pundits is that the IMF and the UNHRC are in cahoots against Sri Lanka and the Core Group of countries who are navigating the resolution in Geneva are also calling the shots in the IMF in Washington.
It turns out that the countries that are positively flexible with Sri Lanka on the economic front and debt restructuring are also taking a sterner stand over the UNHRC resolution and accountability for human rights and economic crimes. India is charting its own course in Geneva after being the only country to consistently advance forex through weeks and months when Sri Lanka had neither cash nor credit. India is staying clear of the resolution but reading from the old script on devolution and provincial councils. China, on the other hand, is frightfully non-committal on debt write-off or restructuring, but leading the cheers for Sri Lanka in Geneva. Cash or cheers? That should not be the question.
Repeal the PTA
There is no need to conflate the debt crisis and Geneva resolutions as some external imposition on Sri Lanka. There is no external conflation, only domestic delusions about it. Even if there is conflation, there is little that any Sri Lankan government can do about it. The need is for the government to realize that both (debt and accountability) are of its own making and that the resolution of both should start with fundamental changes at home.
Living with a permanent stalemate in Geneva was possible so long as the economy was limping along. Now with the economy broken, nothing can be fixed until everything is fixed. That is the real conflation. Hence, the national necessity for fundamental changes at home and the need for dispelling delusions about burdens from abroad. Who will provide the agency for these changes? President Wickremesinghe alone cannot provide the agency for these changes. He can and should be the biggest contributor, but that alone will not be enough.
A positive development of note is the start of a new ‘mobile signature campaign’ for repealing the Prevention of Terrorism Act. The campaign that was initiated by the ITAK in Jaffna on September 10 reached Gall Face last week and was joined by signing opposition MPs, Civil Society activists and even retired public servants. Former defence secretary Austin Fernando was reportedly the first person to start off signing in Colombo. ITAK MPs, Sumanthiran and Rasamanickam were joined by Eran Wickramaratne, Mujibur Rahuman, Hirunika Premachandra, Rauff Hakeem and Tissa Attanayake.
There were also social activists Pubudu Jagoda, and Dharmasiri Lankapeli, and Trade Unionist Joseph Stalin. Bringing great poignancy to the occasion was Human Rights Lawyer, Hejaaz Hizbullah, who had been long detained under the PTA for no reason by the Rajapaksa regime. Sumanthiran struck a note of unity between the north and south in the new campaign for the repeal of an old law that first entered the statue books in 1979, introduced as a temporary measure for six months. The bill was challenged by TULF activists as a fundamental rights case in the Supreme Court, with Colvin R. de Silva as the lead lawyer. Court challenges meant nothing at that time for a government that had four-fifths majority in parliament.
The law was kept in force by every succeeding government despite promises to repeal it. Just like the promise to abolish the executive presidency. All that President Wickremesinghe has to do now is to start fulfilling the unkept promises of his predecessors. One promise at a time. That will speedily shorten the UNHRC resolution from year to year and soon there will be nothing left for another resolution. The President can do most of it in one year. He could start by repealing the PTA and stop arresting political protesters. That would be a positive change after his busy schedule attending two far flung funerals from London to Tokyo.
Latest comments
RBH59 / September 26, 2022
Resolution #9 Is #1 On Ranil’s Watch As President. Will Anything Be Different?
Until he became a president he spoke of different and when after becoming president he is following the same policy that the current Government was doing. When a man is denied the right to speak due manmade poverty people life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw. Hunger does not understand law, Ranil is like Authority without people vote is like a heavy axe without an edge
/
Dinuk / September 26, 2022
Rajan, don’t waste time on the Human Rights hypocrisy show in Geneva that the USAID and EU funded NGOs talk up! ECONOMIC RIGHTS and DEBT JUSTICE is what matters to average Lankans today. Sri Lankans are tired of being Divided and Ruled by Ethno-religious, gender, LGBTQ..XYZ identity politics that the Aragalaya actors and puppet show was all about!
Ranil is to head the Asian Development Bank for 2 years, with trips to Japan – the IMF and Paris Club proxy! US brokered and backed Ranil Rajaapkse, US citizen Basil Jarapassa regime is clearly backed by the West and the biggest Militarier and Rogue State in the world to begger and asset strip Lanka!
Ranil Rajapkse regime was put in place with the pro-IMF CIA directed Argalaya with NED and USAID funded civil society. Funded civil society NGOs and corporate media scribes have forgotten that Economic Rights and Debt Justice is what average Lankans, who are tired of being Divided and Ruled by Ethno-religious, gender, LRBGQZYZ identity politics funded by NED care about!
/
old codger / September 26, 2022
There is such a striking resemblance between our economic and human rights policies.
With both, there is a reluctance to face reality. At the UN, we stoutly deny that rights were violated. At home, we deny that there is an economic crisis.
The solution at the UN is to make promises we don’t intend to keep. Exactly the same with the IMF, where we usually manage to extract the first tranches of loans.
Our rulers can’t punish human rights violators because the rulers themselves made them into untouchable gods, protected by even more virulent yellow-clad deities.
Our rulers can’t make tough economic decisions like cutting subsidies or the armed forces, because those are the things which get them votes.
We got over past economic crises by taking more loans. Now we’re bankrupt.
What will it take for a Sri Lankan government to lock up murderers, no matter the colour of their uniforms or robes?
/
Native Vedda / September 26, 2022
Dinuk
–
“Rajan, don’t waste time on the Human Rights hypocrisy show in Geneva that the USAID and EU funded NGOs talk up! “
–
I think whoever follows Geneva circus also knows this as most of them are not that stupid.
The Geneva biannual ritual is most needed as victims’ kith and kin cannot remember them publicly in Sri Lanka.
–
So leave it to the the victims to decide how long they would continue the rituals. If that process irritates you, I suggest you get the smart asses who run this country to genuinely form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
/
RBH59 / September 26, 2022
Resolution #9 Is #1 On Ranil’s Watch As President. Will Anything Be Different?
Until he became a president he spoke of different and when after becoming president he is following the same policy that the crrent Goverment was doing. When a man is denied the right to peach due manmade poverty the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw. Hunger does not understand law, Ranil is like Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge
/
Bert / September 26, 2022
The country is starving but the President is enjoying gallivanting from one country to another on the public dime.
So the grim reaper went to UK and Japan, why is he going to Philippines? To get laid? LOL
/
Mahila / September 26, 2022
Hi Bert,
Not heard long time??
“So the grim reaper went to UK and Japan, why is he going to Philippines? To get laid? LOL”
Definitely not??
Perhaps to ‘lay’ the worm in all the Governors of ADB nations when they meet in ONE GO??!! Isn’t it GOOD?? Instead of separate trips to meet each of them?!! More costly and time consuming.
Good choice, when TIME is the element – to alleviate starvation dirth of essentials!! You will no doubt agree!!??
Whether he has the capacity to, “lay all of them in ONE GO” is Moot point?
i am not so sure though on that count??!!
/
Naman / September 26, 2022
Since RW was made the President he had given oxygen and revived the Rajapaksas and his stooges.
He too is very thankful to SLPP for getting him the Post of President of SL. His brain is mainly concentrated on how to protect ALL THOSE CROOKED CRIMINAL politicians and businessmen. He is using the Defence forces not to protect the innocent SL citizens but to protect THEMSELVES.
We have already mentioned to RW the RIGHT ROUTE to take for the country to get out the deep hole/shit.
/
Mahila / September 26, 2022
Hi Bert,
Not heard long time??
“So the grim reaper went to UK and Japan, why is he going to Philippines? To get laid? LOL”
Definitely not??
Perhaps to ‘lay’ the worm in all the Governors of ADB nations when they meet in ONE GO??!! Isn’t it GOOD?? Instead of separate trips to meet each of them?!! More costly and time consuming.
Good choice, when TIME is the element – to alleviate starvation dirth of essentials!! You will no doubt agree!!??
Whether he has the capacity to, “lay all of them in ONE GO” is Moot point?
i am not so sure though on that count??!!
/
Thiha / September 26, 2022
There is no point talking about human rights in a country where courts issue judgements before hearing the case. Nominations are given to run for office to Drug dealers, Hooch peddlers, murders, chain snatchers, cattle thieves, sand thieves etc. and the idiot voters sent all these assorted scoundrels straight to parliament to be MPs. If given a chance they will do it again. The country is bankrupt but the unions are against privatization to guard their perks. The entire government runs at a massive loss. Corruption is now accepted and no action can be taken because the above mentioned scoundrels consider it their right to indulge in corrupt deals. If the current economic rescue fails and there is a good chance it will due to the pathetic state of the greedy political class of uneducated mutts then Sri Lanka will descend into lawless anarchy and remain that way for eternity. Human Rights will be a far off unachievable dream.
/
cugan / September 26, 2022
Forget the human rights,killing etc….
Now admiral Wijeweera doing the road show at independence square to save guard the “heritage” of Kurnthi
And cut the mallai , real name is Kurunthamali.
We got so many bo trees too ….
What a need the of hour, they formed the Govnt to up lift the economy, these are the sort of legislators
The Ratwatta gone to the prison with the gun and threatened the prisoner, still no action but gave him the ministry,
/