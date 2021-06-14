“Rise Above Politics, End Persecution Of Shani Abeysekera”: Ex-Justice Minister Tells AG’s Dept Officials

The Government’s thirst for revenge and personal vendettas were putting Sri Lanka’s economic security in danger, former Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorale said on Sunday (13), urging the ruling administration to end the witch-hunt against former CID Director Shani Abeysekera and other political prisoners.

Main Opposition Lawmaker Atukorale said the European Parliament had already taken note of Abeysekera’s politically motivated imprisonment. The Government’s “undemocratic and autocratic conduct” has put Sri Lanka’s GSP+ import duty concessions, which made the country’s exports to the EU competitive in grave risk, MP Atukorale’s statement said. She warned that the UN Human Rights Council had already raised the issue of Abeysekera’s detention. “If the countries that purchase most of our exports start to see Sri Lanka as a lawless and undemocratic country that arbitrarily punishes professional public servants for doing their job, we will face an economic catastrophe,” her statement warned.

Athukorale’s statement said that senior law officers of the Attorney General’s Department had independently reviewed the evidence presented by the police against Shani Abeysekera and his fellow detectives at the CID.

“All these prosecutors found serious contradictions and inconsistencies in the allegations made against the former CID Director by the Colombo Crime Division. They have all issued independent reports to their supervising officers concluding that there is no basis to prosecute Mr. Abeysekara and recommending that he and his colleagues should be discharged. However, these reports have been overruled and dismissed by a senior official of the Attorney General’s Department, with a vested political interest. Without examining the underlying evidence, we understand that this officer has ordered that Mr. Abeysekara and his colleagues be held in remand for as long as possible,” Atukorale revealed in her statement.

This is despite the fact that the Department is unlikely to ever bring charges against them in a court of law since there is no credible evidence to support a prosecution, the former Justice Minister said.

Issuing an impassioned appeal to officers of the Attorney General’s Department, the former Minister of Justice said: “Rise above politics. Be professionals and do your jobs independently.”

“As officers of the court, our first and foremost duty is to the rule of law, not to personal career ambitions. This is no longer just about your own reputations or the fundamental rights and liberty of Mr. Abeysekara and his colleagues. The international reputation of our entire system of justice, our country’s export economy and the hundreds of thousands of jobs it supports now rest squarely in your hands,” Atukorale’s statement that directly addressed prosecutors at the AG’s Department emphasized.

In consideration of the risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has urged the Attorney General’s Department and judges to grant bail even in cases where they otherwise would not. However, due to the personal needs and ambitions of a few senior department officials seeking to please those in power, the recommendations of career prosecutors are being overruled. Innocent, patriotic and outstanding police officers are being punished simply for doing their duty.

We cannot keep putting our economic security in such danger merely to indulge a thirst for revenge and personal vendettas. The government must immediately stop the witch hunt against Mr. Abeysekara and all other political prisoners. As a former Minister of Justice, I appeal to the law officers of the Attorney General’s Department to rise above politics. Be professionals and do your jobs independently. As officers of the court, our first and foremost duty is to the rule of law, not to personal career ambitions. This is no longer just about your own reputations or the fundamental rights and liberty of Mr. Abeysekara and his colleagues. The international reputation of our entire system of justice, our country’s export economy and the hundreds of thousands of jobs it supports now rest squarely in your hands.