Road Accidents & Buses: Are They Carrying Too Many Passengers?

By Siri Gamage –

Recent bus accident somewhere between Nuwara Eliya and Gampola yet again highlight the importance of scrutinising the reasons for such horrific accidents on Sri Lanka’s roads. Not long ago there was a similar accident with an overturned bus in the hill country. I am sure there are many more examples of such accidents from other parts of the island as well.

During my recent visit to the Island, I witnessed that the private buses do not have any limits placed on the number of passengers that they carry. I witnessed this in buses operating between Kandy and Panideniya as well as those travelling from Kandy to outlying villages and towns. This is especially the case when it comes to the last bus going from Kandy to outlying villages and towns. I could even observe the manner some passengers just hang in at the door not to miss the last bus after work.

After the results of Local government bodies were announced many were questioning why the NPP vote declined compared to previous elections. One reason being given in various media discussions is the fact that voters could not see any physical examples of improvements. This is the case with public transport. Some families travel on a single motor bike dropping kids at school and parents going to work. Such practices pose significant risks to their lives.

Sri Lankans have learned how to cope with limited space on the roads and many vehicles of all sorts by devising eye contact as the primary method of coping. Road rules don’t apply here. Principle is who comes first and who can get away first? Majority of people travel daily by using buses -both private and state owned. Therefore, packing buses with large number of passengers, many standing and holding onto the seats or other devices to survive the trip is a risky practice.

Government needs to impose limits on the number of passengers to be carried in buses on our roads. it is a simple rule change perhaps but that can save lives. It is a change that the government can implement before any other structural changes and improvements in infrastructure to make Sri Lanka a beautiful place to live.