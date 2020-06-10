Road to Dictatorship Paved With Three Triumphs

By Kumar David –
Gotabaya Rajapaksa has scored three wins and his march to dictatorship has gained ground. The biggest triumph was the first when he swept to the presidency in a rally of 72% of the Sinhala-Buddhist (SB) electorate. This is a defining event; its consequences will endure. Though liberals and pluralists bleat the merits of racial and religious equality, they inhabit not Lanka but cloud cuckoo land. In truth the consciousness of the majority in this land is a Sinhala-Buddhist ethos. The deep inscrutable emotional wellspring of this nation’s psyche is that it is the land of the Lion-people and the Dagoba-worshiper. Whether you think this good or bad, right or mistaken is worthy of discourse, but that it is so cannot be disputed. As one R.R. Wasala ecstatically proclaims “the dominant Sinhala Buddhist civilizational foundation of this island nation” will persist. The proclamation of a pan Sinhala-Buddhist Archaeology Task Force surely is cause for further delight!
The groundswell of SB empathy identifies itself with Gota and his presidency. It will be firmer and longer lasting than Trump’s Base because its foundations lie in historically consolidated ethno-religious substance. I cannot predict whether 60% or what number of SBs will stick with Gota at first if he unveils an undisguised dictatorship, but many will. The gift his people bestowed on Gota in November 2019 will not be deflated quickly.
Two lesser victories have consolidated Gota’s grip – the government’s success (underpinned by the military) in containing corona-virus and the Supreme Court rejection of challenges to Gota’s right to rule sans parliament beyond three months. It is universally believed that had the Aappaya-Sevalaya squad still been in office it would have made a cock-up of the crisis. Though draconian curfew and the pain inflicted on the poorer classes were unnecessary the fact nevertheless is that Gota’s image has gained. Third, the SC’s flawed judgement reinforced Gota’s hand to the point where he promptly set up more task forces including one to build a “Secure Country, Disciplined, Virtuous and Lawful Society”. Language typical of military rulers.
The first item in the ToR reads:
“Taking necessary immediate steps to curb illegal activities of social groups violating the law and harmful to the free and peaceful existence of society”. Deliberately vague and undoubtedly dangerous.
The second is a Duterte style instruction to stamp out drug cartels and the drug trade.
The third is:
“Take legal action against persons responsible for illegal and antisocial acts in Sri Lanka while located abroad”.
Don’t miss that the wording palpably includes anti-Gota, anti-military, anti-government and anti-fascist acts.
The authorisation says, “the Task Force may issue instructions to Government Officers and others. They shall comply. I instruct Government Officers and others to provide all possible assistance and full information”.
If I were Professor Gloom I would say the dice is heavily weighted in favour of authoritarianism. The three advantages that Gota holds also ensure election victory, but I hope not 2/3rds. All who want democracy will have to steel themselves for a long fight. This is no time to slacken but to gird-up and draw upon reserves of strength that will be needed when the dictatorship comes unhinged as the economy goes into free fall in the context of global recession. Strengthening the JVP in the next parliament will fortify a force that can oppose Gota’s authoritarian moves. The UNP and the Sajith Group do not have the backbone to stand against Gota.
I am dismayed by frequent thoughtless comments I hear that a Gota dictatorship will make Lanka prosperous “like Singapore”. Rubbish! Singapore was built on strong institutions – a renowned public service, one of Asia’s best educational systems, familiarity with English, abolishing corruption, a judiciary admired for competence in commercial law and elected parliaments that kept the military firmly in place and on a short leash. Most of all, Lee Kwan Yue repudiated racism and created a plural society. In every one of these respects Singapore is the opposite of what a Gota dictatorship will be.
The response of the American people to the murder of George Floyd demonstrates the rugged strength of democracy in that country. It is vastly different from our experiences in Sri Lanka. There has been an outpouring of anger among whites; demonstrations sometimes more white than black; everyone stood up against racial brutality. Over here, contrast the 1983 riots. With the exception of a few brave Sinhalese who stuck their necks out to protect friends and neighbours the disparity is stark. Anything like “Tamil Lives Matter” would have been an unimaginable. And right now, the middle-classes and the masses enjoy and encourage the abominable treatment handed out to Muslims by professionals and the state. We have a long way to go before rejection of racism reaches anything comparable to the mature democracies. There is much racism over there too, of course Floyd’s murder itself shows how bad it still is, but there is gigantic disapproval among the people; not so in Lanka. The boldness of the NY Times headline “Minneapolis Will Dismantle Its Police Force, Council Members Pledge” and the proposal before the American Congress to restructure, defund and reform the police across the country, though eventually less than a third will get done, simply takes one’s breath away.
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / June 10, 2020
Prof.Kumar David is absolutely correct. Gota is no where to Lee Kuan Yue. So long as Gota continues to arrest politicians on various pretext for petty matters, he cannot be a Statesman. A true national leader will never allow room for democracy or judiciary in crisis. Here is a case where Gota relies on military officers as a Task Team and criminal Governors as military officers with records of fraud, all of which symbolize a path toward dictatorship. Discipline is only a slogan to mesmerize the Sinhalese. Is there any economic advantage in just building Buddhist Viharas on a site after destroying a Hindu temple, other than living on racism? It is a million dollar question whether Gota allow room for civic liberties and transparency. All what he knows is threat through military officers. As far as his knowledge on economic development is concerned, it is nil.
leelagemalli / June 10, 2020
Dearest Prof. KD,
thank you for your article. Thank you for your courage.
Whatever being said and done, but the very people voted for buggers seem to be not realizing the little. Meaning this struggle of helping open their eyes can take few more decades.
If any high crimes would be the case from the site of Rajakashes – are painted as ” it should be the way” while anyone stands against RAJAPAKSHES and their actiivities would be considered as – violaters of the prevailing laws –
But I believe, people will have to realize it in the days to come, how DEVIOIUS, MALICIOUS, ABUSIVE these men really are, that will occure for sure, is my wish::: WAIT AND see.
Rationalist / June 10, 2020
Nothing new from the sad prof. He has been singing the SB racist tune over and over again. Can’t he wait for a single resist incident from this Govt till he shouts his all too familiar tune. Sadly this type of rhetoric only helps to breed racial rancor not peace and harmony.
chiv / June 10, 2020
Prof, try telling this to Lankans who take maladies for granted elsewhere ( in other countries) as they see it in their own country. Come what may, an authoritarian rule is guaranteed.
Momentous20 / June 10, 2020
Paving stones to interlock integrally for a path to authoritarianism are well selected. To nourish wishes that rivers of milk and rivulets of honey will mingle is just folly. The writer is fully alive to realities, but never will the readership be.
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / June 10, 2020
I can understand the writer’s dismay and anguish. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka is an under-developed country in terms of social maturity. This borders on entrenched tribalism and related mind-set. The rulers know this well, and manipulate matters to suit. That is why the so-called victories are so glaring and stark. Attempts at democracy Western-style were roundly rejected by the mass of voters. We, who can analyse the many aspects of life in SL are a minute minority that rulers don’t even bother to address.
Jack / June 10, 2020
Author I assume write with very partial to Tamil race. He conclude all Sinhalese favours Gota. He tells us western countries always treat brown sahibs like brothers. He sees wrong in restrictions imposed for COVID. Does not see the sense of not calling old corrupt parliament till election. He only see wrong of controlling drug menace.
He can’t see rule of Singapore is passed from farther to son. Educated Sri Lankan when they went to green pastures of western countries, don’t mind working as taxi drivers or working in petrol stations. Majority of Tamils in Sri Lanka lives in south of the country and they live harmoniously with other races. Truth is Tamil ethnic group is originated in India and distributed now all over by willingly or unwillingly migrating to other countries.
Elite group of Northern Tamils prevent there poor disadvantaged people living in harmony with rest of the country. They do not contribute to make changes that will benefit total population unless they can sell it with racial agenda. They should join forces with anti Gota forces in the south to make better country which will respect law and order like their promised lands of western countries.
Atu / June 10, 2020
Prof. David
Did you pay attention to the words “… illegal activities of social groups violating the law” and “…
Take legal action against persons responsible for illegal and antisocial acts…”? What are the meanings of the terms “illegal and legal action”? A government has every right to seek legal avenues, if anyone breaks the law. Also people who think innocent can seek legal help to fight. This is how a democratic society should work. When a country has wild donkey freedom, enforcement of disciplined behaviour is viewed as dictatorship. That is how professionals like you manipulate and poison people’s minds with toxic terms. I would say it is prostitution of learned subject. You are talking about now having had a movement like “Tamil lives matter” in Sri Lanka in 1983. That was the price Tamils had to pay self-isolation, self-segregation and kindling an armed struggle. They behaved like “Sinhala lives do not matter”. Black people never waged an arms struggle against whites. Blacks were really discriminated. Don’t equate Tamils in Sri Lanka to blacks in USA as it is an insult to Blacks.
Atu / June 10, 2020
In Sri Lanka, there was and is a problem due to rich and poor, powerful and not-so powerful, disciplined and undisciplined, ethical and unethical, empowered and not empowered etc. etc. However, these problems are not specifically for the minority but common for all ethnicities. When the minority people label the above problems as problems specifically for them, the majority who are Sinhalese have an added problem specifically against with the minority due to mis-interpretation to seek advantage. When the minority ethnic people started separation from the majority and ask for independence to deal with those problems, the majority becomes suspicious, what the minority would ask next. When the minority becomes violent and armed, attacking innocent majority and own dissidents, the problem resolution becomes much harder and harder. This is why the end became so ugly. Such a war had innocent victims from both the minority and the majority.
Atu / June 10, 2020
At the outset, the problem sufferers of the minority and the majority should have got together and fought against the common enemy. If they did that, the history might have been written differently. Segregation and separation would never win in a democratic society. Still the minority has not learned this lesson. Professionals like you advise them to continue that by twisting the truth. Sadly, the process initiated by GR cannot be stopped. Only you can do is to join it and paddle sideways to change the direction This is how crabs walk against mighty sea-waves. Move side ways but forward.
