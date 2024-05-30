“Rob Or Perish” – A Grim Reality In Public Service?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

With a heavy heart, I share two photographs of George Michael, a former Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism: one taken on his retirement day and the other published years later by the ministry’s chief accountant at that time. This heart-wrenching image, which circulated on social media earlier, calls for financial or other assistance to support him. This piece, which should have been written earlier, is not meant to generalize but rather to highlight why some public officials have become what they are today, which can be interpreted in both ways.

George Michael (name fondly mistaken to English singer and celebrity) served as Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism before his premature retirement in 2011, after being discarded into the pool while his superiors then were aiming to transform Sri Lanka into an ‘economic paradise’ like Singapore.

Singapore’s success in combating corruption through competitive salaries and stringent anti-corruption measures offers a contrast to the situation in Sri Lanka, where public service is plagued by political interference and corruption. Incompetent individuals, willing to serve political interests, are often favored and the fear of living in poverty during retirement, with pensions insufficient for basic medical expenses, further exacerbates this issue.

George Michael, a skilled SLAS officer who joined the public service in 1982, dedicated many years to his role, serving as additional secretary to the Ministry of Tourism from 2002 to 2008. Recognized for his exceptional qualities, he was appointed Secretary to the Ministry in 2008 by then the Minister who took a few bold decisions including this one while George Michael had no political backing except his own competence. Minister too did not last long for obvious reasons.

During his tenure, George Michael achieved significant milestones with his team, including introducing a new tourism act, developing tourism sites like Pasekudah, Kuchchiveli and Kalpitiya, launching global marketing campaign, promoting Indian MICE tourism, expediting investment processes, diversifying tourism offerings, increasing capacities in tourism education, encouraging eco-tourism, strengthening tourist police and safety measures, bringing special events viz Golden Oldies, Global AIDS Conference. The list is long.

However, a period followed where loyalty outweighed efficiency and effectiveness. Departments were led by individuals lacking even basic communication skills, making it untenable for someone of Michael’s caliber. He retired early, forfeiting some benefits he would have otherwise gained and now lives at 3/146 Sikuradapola Junction, Palanwatta, Pannipitiya – 011 2850923 for information of those whose are unaware of his whereabouts. This piece places on record for upcoming public officials to notice that George Michael’s guiding principle was humanity. His career was marked by honesty and integrity, with open doors for anyone seeking advice or assistance. His responsiveness and commitment were appreciated by over 400 staff members in that Ministry and its implementing Agencies.

Reflecting on the title “Rob or Perish – A Grim Reality in Public Service?,” the plight of George Michael serves as a cautionary tale. No public official wants to end their career in such a manner, facing financial insecurity and relying on public appeals for support. This fear of an uncertain future can drive even the most honest officials to consider unethical actions as a means of securing their personal and financial standings. Such pressures highlight the deep-rooted issues within the system that not only foster corruption but also discourage genuine commitment and integrity.

This situation is a reminder of the systemic issues within the public service that urgently need addressing. The current state of affairs calls for a comprehensive overhaul, including reforms to ensure fair salaries, proper retirement benefits, and stringent anti-corruption measures and promotions on skills and merits with seniority as one criterion.

The helpless people of Sri Lanka, disillusioned by the persistent corruption and inefficiency, eagerly anticipate meaningful changes at least in the forthcoming elections. They hope for a government that will prioritize transparency, accountability, and the welfare of its public servants, ensuring that dedicated officials like George Michael are rewarded rather than discarded for not being someone’s butler in service.

*Writer is former Diplomat, Tourism Official and currently a lecturer for ECU