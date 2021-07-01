Sajith Gets Fact-Checked By Lawyers Group After Making False Claims On FB

The Lawyers Forum for the People has accused Sajith Premadasa of making false statements on his official Facebook page after the Opposition Leader falsely claimed lawyers affiliated with his party had helped to secure the release of consumer rights activist Asela Sampath who was abducted and subsequently “arrested” last week.

On June 26, Premadasa posted pictures with Asela Sampath and his family on Facebook, claiming that “SJB lawyers” had been on hand to assist the activist after his unlawful arrest.

In a letter to Premadasa dated June 30, the Lawyers Forum for the People denied the Opposition Leader’s claims.

The only lawyers present when Asela Sampath’s bail application was made were Senaka Perera, Manjula Pathiraja, Manju Sri Chandrasena, Nalaka Priyawansa and Lalith Pathirana, the Lawyers Forum for the People said. “None of these lawyers present in court that day are affiliated with the SJB,” the letter added.

“The fact that you posted on your official Facebook page claiming that SJB lawyers had represented Mr. Sampath has put lawyers from our group who were in court that day in serious difficulty,” the statement charged. “We urge you to correct this statement,” the Lawyers Forum for the People requested.

Canteen Owners Association President Asela Sampath was initially subjected to forcible removal from his home by several men in civil clothing but police eventually said he had been “arrested” by the CID even no warrant was presented at the time of the alleged arrest.

However the post remains unchanged on Premadasa’s official Facebook page.