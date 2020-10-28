Sajith’s SJB Of Clowns

By Kumar David –
Do you want to cry for Sajith or curse his Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB); don’t cry for Sajith, he chose his allies and bears much responsibility for their treachery. Even worse, a month ago he appointed as National List MP an illiterate who attempted to teach Parliament Roman history declaring: “Antony said that he loved Caesar but his love for Rome was much more” and she alleged that “bloodstained” Anthony was involved in the assassination. Ignoramus! It was Marcus Junius Brutus in whose mouth the Bard put the words “Not that I loved Caesar less, but that I loved Rome more” – Act III, Scene 2.
Be that as it may, the point is that without the eight SJB traitors who backed 20A it would have fallen short of two-thirds (156 polled minus 8 SJB traitors would have been 148; two-thirds is 150). Gota-Mahinda did not secure the requisite two-thirds, rather they stole it by bribery and deception. In addition to the clown from Rome the seven others belonged to the Mano Ganesan, Bathiudeen and Rauff Hakeem outfits. I don’t know whether seven of the eight being Muslims (6) and Tamils (1) will have political consequences but the pay-outs must have been handsome. Their villainy, vapidity and venality reflect the poor judgement of Sajith, Mano, Badurdeen and Hakeem. Had the anti-SLPP voter swung 10 or 15 parliamentary seats from the SJB to the NPP-JVP, they, the masses, would have been better protected from repression and strife now unavoidable. Mobilisation would have been on a surer footing organisationally and in parliament.
Notwithstanding the setback and despite the Sajith-Mano-Rauff-Bathiudeen zoo, it is important to retain an alliance of the left, civil society and soft liberals; an “everybody is welcome” mobilisation. I know there are and always were “we alone can build the revolutionary party” sectarians in our midst; subduing them is another headache – cannon to left of us, cannon to right of us! This raises a point about leaderships and alliances. A global lesson of late 20-th and 21-st Century politics is that commitment to leaders and parties must be elastic, not set in stone. The LSSP, to which yours faithfully made a long-term commitment, had a useful shelf-life of 30 years from 1935 till 1965-66 when it succumbed to Sinhala racism. It needs good judgement to discern when to adjust alignment. While it is fickle to jump here and there like a jack-in-the-box, it is brain dead not to see when leaders are past their use-by date and to postpone fashioning new weapons fit for the day.
Regarding alliances, again judgement matters. To take an example I cannot emphasise too much that the “Single-Issue, Common-Candidate”(SI-CC) motif that unified the alliance to win the 2015 presidency was dead right. It was imperative to defeat Mahinda Rajapaksa’s attempt at a third-term; that is focus on SI was strategically perfect. The tactic to unify large sections required CC. SI-CC was a success but history never stops. [The Great War to end all wars did not stall history nor freeze out a Second World War]. As the story went our CC was a crack-pot, but had we suspected it there was no way to reverse the Ranil-Chandrika surprise and change candidate. The yahapalana government elected in 2015 has been judged a failure though not as abysmal as made out – 19A was a step forward despite its jinxes; that’s why 20A is deemed essential by aficionados of dictatorship. SI-CC served its purpose, but alliances are tactical and it is time to move on.
And where have we arrived? Sadly, the skies over the land of my birth are overcast; prognosis is unhappy. The people themselves handed a near two-thirds majority to those now marinating dictatorship. But even in bad times life goes on. Lanka must fight on with the wisdom of Sun Tze (The Art of War): “If you know yourself and you know your enemy, you can win”. To know ourselves is to understand a perilous future. To make amends for the transgression that oafish woman has done the Bard let me end with a few lines (not in sequence) from Mark Anthony’s soliloquy over Caesar’s body just before that greatest ever sales-pitch he imposed on his friends, Romans and countrymen.
A curse shall light upon the limbs of men;
Domestic fury and fierce civil strife
Blood and destruction shall be so in use
That mothers shall but smile when they behold
Their infants quarter’d with the hands of war.
(Caesar’s ghost) will cry ‘Havoc,’ and let slip the dogs of war
That this foul deed shall smell above the earth
With carrion men groaning for burial.
(Act III, Scene 1)
Poetic exuberance? Perhaps, but the treachery of those elected in August to oppose dictatorship, but bowed down before it in October is so foul a deed that it “smells above the earth”.
Latest comments
Native Vedda / October 28, 2020
I am looking for a number of patriots, Vasu, Udhay, Wimal, Dayan, saffron brigades and rest of the Sinhala/Buddhist defenders of Sovereignty. I love to join their protest against American Imperialism represented by Pompeo & co.
Why the media is silent on their patriotic activities?
Has Gota banned media reporting their patriotic activities or banned all protests except protests organised by JVP?
Are these patriots hiding behind Mahinda’s bump?
Simon / October 28, 2020
Native Vedda: You missed one “Stalwart Patriot” and the name is: Now “HON” Govindu Kumaratunga – the “Back-Door” entrant to Parliament from Yuthukama. His companion, another stalwart in the campaign of “Sinhala Buddhist Brigade” Prof. Nalinda Sila has been sent as an “Ambassador”. That was a well planned “Stunt” by GR to get rid of a huge “Headache”.
S. C. Pasqual / October 28, 2020
I wonder how Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of the United National Party voted in 20A……………
By the way RW is the mentor and leader of the KD’s Political Conscience.
Simon / October 28, 2020
S.C.Pasqual. Mr. Ranil Wickramasinghe VOTED through “PROXY”. Please check the names at 018-A.A.A.S Rahim, 042-Faizal Cassim, 045- H.M.M.Harees, 047- M.S.Thawfeek, 052- A.Aravinda Kumar, 063-Ishak Rahuman, 072- Naseer Ahamed & 076- Diana Gamage – PROXY of Basil Rajapakse. Now you would know who the real “MENTOR” of “Rajapakse & Co. Inc” is. Didn’t you know this? I knew of it, on the early morning hours of “9th January 2015” when Ranil W walked into Temple Trees in the company of Thiru Nadesan – the husband of Nirupama Rajapakse & the “Deal Maker” for “Rajapakse & Co. Inc”. Hope I have helped you to recollect your memories.
Simon / October 28, 2020
“If you know yourself and your enemy, you can win”. Do you expect Sajith to “KNOW” that? What is most lacking in Sajith is “He doesn’t know himself”. How can such a man “LEAD”? Now it has been reported that the “Woman who loves her country most” is a “Dual Citizen”. This “Sajith & Co.” composed of some “Intellectuals” did not have the presence of mind and exercise care to check the credentials of the political party they were “Hanging on” to contest as “SJB”. Can this set of “CLOWNS” congregated into a “Coalition” named “SJB” carry on with the huge task of “Governing” a country engulfed in serious economic, social and political problems? In any case, this “Leader” Sajith is not a man to “TRUST” as he has amassed quite a lot of “Obligations” to the “Rajapakse & Co. Inc”. He together with many of his “Colleagues” is the “Other side” of the same coin of “Corruption” and “Dishonesty”. So DO NOT TRUST this “SJB” lead by an incompetent man who “Doesn’t Know Himself”.
GATAM / October 28, 2020
The other option is Rajapaksas!
leelagemalli / October 28, 2020
It is no right to attack SP right at this moment. Not only SJB but also, everyone is ignored by brother duo and their politics being governed today.
Media mafia would not take the side of the general public. They have all along being part of the govt. Pompeo or anyone would and could enter the country, so long mlechcha Rajapakshe politics would be there.
Let s hope that SRILANKA would not slip from frying pan to the fire, by the end of mlechcha politics. I have read somewhere not only to Srilanka, Pompeo had paid a visit to SUDAN two months ago. Anyways, being sandwitched to two power giants, if situation would worsen, people should have to rally round to take the law to hand and destroy Rajaakshes from our sight because if Rajapakshe were not that stupid, things would no thave ended up the way we experience them today. Those who attack GG yet today should look back and grasp it let alone today. Unlike today s opposition, former JOINT opposition went amok GG period, not allowing them to do the job. Today, almost every journalist is scared to express their thoughts against Rajapakshes. Bheeshanaya has been back, … come ahead would make it clear to the people how Dangerous Rajajapkashe criminals are.
Mallaiyuran / October 28, 2020
Mallaiyuran / October 28, 2020
SJB’s Mangala asked why didn’t JVP oppose Chinese visit but opposing State Secretary Mike Pompeo.
SJB’s Nalin asking why the Slap Party did not oppose Secretary Pompeo visit now but they opposed in their time.
SJB’s Marikar is saying Secretary Pompeo is coming Lankawe only to rob Lankawe’s resources.
SJB’s six MPs voted to 20A, but the leaders of those partied voted against.
Mano Ganesan signed to release Duminda. But he says he is asking to release Tamil political prisoners too. Will they release Tamil prisoners with Duminda?
Any one of them may right or wrong, But isn’t this tells that headless SJB, put together with bunch of invalids to defeat Ranil, has lot of reasons to be defeated in national level.
Rajash / October 28, 2020
There are clowns every where .
How about this statement of comedy from Mano Ganesan
http://www.dailymirror.lk/breaking_news/Free-Duminda-Mano-defends-decision-to-sign-petition/108-198834
“He (Mano Ganesan) asserted that the only reason he signed the document was to use it as an opportunity to seek the release of Tamil political prisoners. Ganesan said that if Silva is pardoned then there can be a stronger push to secure the release of Tamil political prisoners.”
Mallaiyuran / October 28, 2020
“Regarding alliances, again judgement matters.”
Everybody did know in Jan, 2015 that New King’s name was in forgone war criminal list of OISL report. He claimed, in South, he finished the war blocking American ship attempted to rescue Tamil Rebels. He said Old King and Ponny had left the country while he was fighting alone and the War Without Witness genocide war. He claimed he was wholly responsible the criminal war He claimed he was not a common candidate for Tamils and he had nothing to do with TNA in that election, though TNA rejected Ranil and worked with CBK & Sobitha Madulawe Thero in selecting New King. Our request to TNA to stay out of supporting a dangerous candidate is still in CT archives.
SI-CC served its purpose, ”Not any horse of five pence ever crossed the river “
18A is not removed. Old Royals back on their third term, though delayed by one election. When rabbit woke up, it is so virulent this time hoping to cover the lost distance.
” the treachery of those elected in August to oppose dictatorship, but bowed down before it in October is so foul a deed that it “smells above the earth”. The f*rt Don Stephen made with citizenship act is smelling from February 1948, not from October 2020.
Rajash / October 28, 2020
Basil Rajapakse has openly stated that he wants to mould SLPP similar to Chinese Communist Party .
That means the only single political party in Sri Lanka.
He is doing a great job dismantling UNP and its SJB rump
SLFP is biting the dust
The Tamil political parties in the NE and Hill Country are all dismembered
Muslim politicians are cheap and can be easily bought over
Basil will soon achieve his ambition
nihalj / October 28, 2020
Kumar, I don’t always agree with what you write, but congratulations on this brilliant piece of writing !
Naman / October 28, 2020
The opportunistic Muslim Politicians sided with Sinhalese and was able to defeat their own Tamil Speaking citizens of SL in the past.
Now they have done it again. It’s against the entire Sri Lankan population. Dictators have it all the time with the help of the vultures
