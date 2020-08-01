Save Democracy From Two-Thirds Disaster

President Donald Trump, whose nonsense about the spread of Covid-19 in the US, is now using the major disaster it has caused, to get the coming presidential election postponed, with less than 100 days left.
In Sri Lanka that has so far tackled Covid-19 effectively, saw our Elections Commission postpone the General Election by more than 3 months, and is now moving to the polls – with just three days more.
Campaigning is fast moving to the close. The rival parties and alliances are readily violating the crowd control limits on the Covid threat, and rushing with the cheap parades of promises to the voters to grab a parliamentary majority. The issue that has become the core of electoral politics is the Two-thirds Majority.
The Podujana Peramuna – Pohottuva – campaign has the Two-thirds as its demand from the voters. They want the victory that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa obtained in the Presidential Election last November, to be even bigger, to wholly manage the Parliament. Issues of a fast shrinking economy, rise of unemployment, fall of tourism and all related crises are ignored in the call for two-thirds in parliament.
With the main political rival of the Pohottuva – the UNP is so hugely divided, as the Elephant trails hanging on to the wire of the Telephone. Ranil Wickremesinghe uses courtroom judgments to bolster a hugely weakened party, and the Sajith Premadasa team is twisted with a range of unreal promises. The JVP-led alliance of the NPP, having better thinking and good people, is much further behind in the overall national politics. This gives the Rajapaksas a clear lead — but their search for Two-thirds is putting that lead into major doubt, in majoritarian politics.
The theme of the Rajapaksas is the Sinhala-Buddhist dominance, which saw the huge majority that Gotabaya Rajapaksa obtained to be president. The Sinhala-Buddhists are certainly more than two-thirds in the overall population and the electoral registers too. But, is this workable in an election based on Proportional Representation or PR?
As the campaigns draw to a close there is the need to think more of Democracy, than any of the big players in this campaign are willing to allow. The electoral process is the fabric of democracy. We have seen a shift from ‘first-past-the post (FPTP)’ to the PR system. And, we have also seen the major threats to Democracy from the two-thirds result.
The two last elections under FPTP in 1970 and 1977 saw the dangers of two-thirds power. Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike who led the United Left of the SLFP-LSSP-CP to power in 1970, used the two-thirds to extend the term of that parliament from five to seven years – with the next election coming in 1977 and not 1975. That was the two-thirds at play. The also saw the abolition of the Civil Service that did a lot for clean administration, and replaced it with the Administrative Service – which has led to the dominance of political (and even family related) appointees, with the current shift to those in present and retired uniforms to drive the government.
The 1977 election – held two years later – saw the huge victory of JRJ led UNP, getting a five-sixth majority. JRJ would have benefitted much from the earlier polls delay. That huge majority brought the new Executive Presidency, which showed the dangers of such electoral majorities. JRJ used that majority to postpone the next general election by six years! The new constitution axed the powers of parliament, giving huge dominance to the President. It saw the enabling of cross-overs in parliament, and did away with the process of by-elections.
These two results give sufficient proof of the dangers of a two-thirds result in electoral politics. The crude behaviour of MPs in parliament, the loading of allowances, luxury vehicles, and bill payments of MPs also followed the two-thirds result. Parliament was not the voice of the people, but the voice of those in power, and none other.
The issue before the voters in just four days time – is that of the Two-thirds Majority and nothing else. To refuse it, is to give more strength to Parliament and Democracy.
The Pohottuva has big talk about removing the 19th Amendment – passed by a two-thirds obtained with inner-parliamentary understanding, and not an electoral majority. The majority of those in the Pohottuva parliamentary team before dissolution, voted for it. There was only one opponent, with a few absentees. SLFP/Joint Opposition leaders and members , left party leaders and members, UNP leaders and members and the minority Tamil and Muslim party leaders and members all voted for it. Such understanding is the core value of a two-thirds parliamentary majority.
The 19A does need amendments – that will need two-thirds. But one must not forget that it was 19A that reduced the presidential term to five years from six, and importantly brought back the presidential terms of office to two – and not any number that Mahinda Rajapaksa brought in, after the victory over the Tamil Tigers, and a purchased and promoted two-thirds majority in parliament.
Do the big callers for a Two-thirds want to bring back an unlimited term presidency? Just look at many African and Latin American dictatorships – with often violent elections. Should the independence of the Judiciary and the many Commissions such as Elections, Police, Human Rights etc be removed and brought back under presidential dominance? That is what Mahinda Rajapaksa did.
These are the issues of Two-thirds politics today. We must remove faults in 19A such as the so-called National Government mockery, and give more strength to the independence of commissions, as well as the Judiciary. The need is to elect candidates, from whatever party or independent group, who will move in that direction, and not those who seek to undermine Democracy and People’s Power through a Two-thirds grab.
Let us think of electing members to parliament who will be ready to cut or slash MP’s pensions; give them official vehicles, where necessary, not not duty free luxuries; cut down their holiday payments on so-called parliamentary necessity; stop those who will use privilege to seek medical attention abroad; stop giving spouses, children, nephews and nieces employment under parliamentary privilege…. The list goes on!
Fighting the call for a Two-thirds majority is fighting for Democracy.
The fight to save and build Democracy is one that needs constant action. Let the coming election be one such big fight.
Latest comments
Ajith / August 1, 2020
Dear Buddhist Sinhala Voters,
You all are told by SLPP that only Mahinda Family can protect you from LTTE terrorism, Islamic Terrorism, selling the country to America and Western countries and India.
Who is Former Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranaiyake: Was she a LTTE Terrorist or Islamic Terrorist? No, She is a Sinhala Buddhist.
Who is Lasantha?Was he a LTTE Terrorist or Islamic Terrorist? No, He is aBuddhist Sinhala. who wrote about a corruption deal by politician as a journalist?
Who is Shirani Abeyasekara? Was he a LTTE Terrorist or Islamic Terrorist? No, He is a Buddhist Sinhala, Chief CID of Srilanka?
Who is Sarath Fonseka? Was he a LTTE Terrorist or Islamic Terrorist? No he is Buddhist Sinhala, Military commander who lead the war with LTTE and defeated LTTE.
Why they have been investigated, arrested or jailed or murdered? Are these helped to win the war with LTTE. All this happened after LTTE defeated. Then why, they did their duty for the country. But now what is happening is revenge taking of officials who worked for a government elected by you Buddhist Sinhala in 2015. Former President Sirisena was your choice, Ranil was your choice. But Both Sirisena and Ranil are safe but not you or civil servants are not safe.
/
leelagemalli / August 1, 2020
Dear Friends,
.
Please look at the picture. Pictures worth thousand words.
:
All these three men are alleged high criminals
.
Mahinda has broken all records of the criminals in srilanka during the last 15 years. Only excuse is his term was destined to terminate the 30 year old CIVIL war – this excuse has become the tool him to misleading propaganda to easy targets of the island nation.
.
His brother, who is now incumbent president, has done nothing during last 9 months, after becomiing the president, and his criminals records are public secret, however, Mahinda s FAKE adulation paved Gotabaya to become the president.
:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2K2XvyDugTw
–
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxv3qRwzuN0
–
Sirisena GOYYA is the kep person to be blamed for EASTER SUNDAY attack which killed 300 innocient worshippers.
That and the manner he abused his power during his term paved the way Bitch s sons to return to power and ruin this nation. I have no doubt, if current leadershiop worked on the benefit of the people, they could easily contain the SPREAD of VIRAL infection in the island nation. : Today, they have been ruining this country thinking people are stupidier than appeared to be.
/
Rajash / August 1, 2020
Ajith : “Dear Buddhist Sinhala Voters,”
As I understand from two wise men who post frequently in CT your appeal should be addressed to Sinhala Buddhist voters!
or more precisely “Sri Lanka Sinhala Buddhist voter”
/
GATAM / August 1, 2020
Agree Rajapaksas are just plain crooks with no regard for anyone.
However your arguments fall apart.
None of those people or other parties threaten to exterminate Tamil terrorists nowadays. Rajapaksas do. That is their appeal.
/
chiv / August 1, 2020
Lucien, what you avoided mentioning are impunity from 1)white vanning 2)political murders 3)family corruption 4) bribes from foreign deals 10% 5) Low and Odor under family rule 6) ability to get rid of CJ overnight 7) legally harass opposition on made up charges 8) horse trading, breaking down opposition so that there is none, extending term for life 9) pardon and free murderers and other serious offenders 10) suppress free media . ——the list goes on . In conclusion say bye to democrazy.
/
Jack / August 1, 2020
19A Good ones
Presidents term 5 years and can only contest twice
Constitutional council and appointment of key position with less political stooges
preventing dissolution of parliament by president till four years
19 A mistakes
Defense ministry should be under the president as a leader of the country
Giving two much power to the PM – that power should be delegated to the cabinet
Joke of national goverment
ability to president to parden convicted murderers
Why Sir, King, family and slaves need 2/3
prevent any legal action against abuse of law
increase family wealth by billions
suppress political opponents and workers rights
Get Vas and Duminda out of jail and put Shani in to the prison
/
rj1952 / August 1, 2020
Hopefully, with the aid of all the good god’s sanity not vanity will be instilled into the heads of the now in poverty struggling even to eat one little basic meal per day will do the right thing for the wellbeing of the present and future generations.
=
The Kalla kallathoni fraud of a war criminal is only a BULLY who only knows to rule by taking autocratic draconian decisions whilst sitting shitting on his NO-BRAINER of an only stone head.
=
On the other hand, his older brother who’s only living on this planet for money power cum status greedily desires to behead te present president once he has his way with the 2/3rd majority and then continue to further bankrupt the already a fine Rajapuka creation the world’s most sound strongest of them all beggar colony.
After he achieves his primary aim to soil the planet he will take the necessary formulas to rule this Kota Uda beggar’s colony with his half-caste kidnapped at gunpoint concubine of a wife to be followed by his 3 misfits corrupt to the core doubtful of caste sons of the low breed and their by-products additions.
=
This will the happenings for years to come.
/
Champa / August 1, 2020
The President has shown his true colours by ridiculing Sinhalese Heritage.
His own words are proof that he has instructed Kurunegala mayor to destroy a heritage building in the premises of a Royal Assembly Hall built by King Buvanaikabahu-II.
The main reason for Buddhists to elect Gotabhaya was to protect Sinhalese Buddhist heritage. Today he is doing the exact opposite.
His move to seek the opinion of the Cabinet with regard to Gunaruwan Report despite its negative assessment shows that he is actually seeking the concurrence of the Cabinet to move ahead with the MCC. This is again the exact opposite of what Buddhists expected. What guarantee do people have that he will not misuse the 2/3 for this treachery?
Moreover, Rajapaksas have now changed their tune to justify selling our assets such as, the Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port to India.
The President’s inhuman treatment of the stranded Sri Lankans in the Middle East, mainly Sinhalese Buddhists, is another shock to those who have elected him.
Under the circumstances, granting him 2/3 majority will see SriLanka an era of terror and tyranny.
I suggest Sinhalese Buddhists “boycott the election” until Rajapaksas come to their senses.
Sinhalese should show the President that they are not slaves to endorse his U-turn.
/
Eratne / August 1, 2020
Those days all opposition Parties named the UNP as “Common Enemy – Podu Sathura). Now the whole country should realise who the CE is. Sajith, Anura, Nagananda and Pallewatte should have joined together to defeat the CE. There are no big differences in their policies – to make a joint front. And also whatever the policies are they won’t achieve anything if they are in the opposition in a authoritarian regime.
/