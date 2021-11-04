Season Of Coups & Anarchy

By Kumar David –



Cardinal Malcolm Ranjit is on the warpath for justified reasons. He has support from people of all faiths at home, the Vatican and Western governments – Biden is a rosary-carrying Catholic. Will the Thomas à Becket Archbishop of Canterbury and Henry II story repeat itself? It may. This video is dynamite it targets a deceitful, bungling regime.

Muslims, Tamils and now the Catholics have as much trust in Gota’s regime as a mongoose has in a cobra. Farmer’s upheavals are spreading; CEB unions are planning a blackout; the Gnanasara appointment is the ultimate obscenity. President Gota appoints military types to key positions at the drop of a hat and more alarming his public utterances demonstrate that he is edging closer to a ‘military solution’. The year 2021 has seen coups by three hated militaries which grabbed power, overthrew civilian governments and established brutal dictatorships. The people’s response has been de facto civil war! Coups so far this year were February 2021 Burma, Mali in August and last month in Sudan. In addition authoritarian game plans are in play by Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko. There is anarchy in Haiti where gangs have taken over the country and a general strike and turmoil in Ecuador over rising fuel prices. Ethiopia, Somalia, Libya, Lebanon and Yemen are trouble spots of a different genre.

It is useful if Lankans reflect on this epidemic of anarchy and coups as it is becoming clear that a power-garb is a likely Gotabaya option though he has the elected right to rule democratically for two to three more years. True, I have lost confidence in Aung San Su Kyi because of her weak-kneed submission to the Brass, but no denying she won a landslide election victory and is the rightful national leader. Her ousted clandestine civilian ‘government’ has belatedly formed an alliance with Burma’s restive armed minorities and they have collectively called on the people to rise up; battle has been joined. The Burmese junta has been rejected by the world (except China of course) and ASEAN; low intensity civil war is in progress. It is evident that military brutality and take-overs in the twenty-first century are not smooth sailing as they used to be. This time, unlike on previous occasions the Burmese gorillas are up against a civil war. The alliance of ethnic minorities with the opposition is heartening.

Then which idiot appoints a Task Force without a single representative of the nation’s majority (women) and without a single Tamil to draft national laws of ultimate importance? The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has, as far as I know, not condemned Ganasara’s appointment nor joined the trade union cum party drive against Basils’s LNG scam.

The gang-led anarchy that Haiti has collapsed into and the turn events in Mali are not comparable to how things may pan out if the Gota-Military complex becomes adventurous in Mother Lanka. I will say only a few words about Brazil. An Investigation Panel of the Brazilian Senate has found President Bolsenaro and his cabal guilty of Crimes Against Humanity for the blatant mishandling of the pandemic and recommended that criminal charges be brought against the lot. His lunacy included forcing government doctors to prescribe root-and-herb medications like the Pavitra-Gota snake-oil decoctions. Army Silva’s medical qualifications are a dark secret. Should Gota, Silva and Pavitra too face criminal charges for bungling pandemic responses?

The Sudanese coup triggered an uprising, the junta has no control and most likely will be forced to back off. China is too far away to come the rescue of the kaki-clad (or is it?). The army calls the coup constitutional (after suspending most of it), democratic (after locking up civilian politicians and dissolving trade unions), people oriented (after shutting down the internet and arresting journalists) and protection of freedom (after declaring a state of emergency, arresting hundreds and shooting dead 15 demonstrators). A general strike, a call for an uprising by professional associations and massive demonstrations light up, and the Sudanese military admits the country is on the brink of civil war. Bravo Sudan! The generals have blundered and are looking for a way to back off. Here’s the most important lesson of Sudan one that we cannot learn too well. BE PREPARED! If there be any attempt at Burma-Sudan style games, people of all races and faiths, all organisations, trade unions, student bodies, civil society and women’s groups in Sri Lanka must defy it with a general strike and an uprising. Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.