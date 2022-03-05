Sending Putin To America

By Jagath Asoka –

Imagine if somebody had killed Hitler when he attacked Poland on September 1, 1939. Imagine if Hitler had nuclear weapons. Most people always assume certain things, like a nuclear war, would never happen. If Putin is willing to use nuclear weapons, what is NATO prepared to do? The conventional wisdom is not to talk about using nuclear weapons. Is there a better option than using nuclear weapons once Putin has attacked a country with nuclear weapons? If Putin cannot win this war, he might blow up one of the nuclear power plants in Ukraine and call it collateral damage. Putin’s attitude is: If I cannot have it, I will make sure you suffer forever.

There is one thing we can do to avoid a nuclear disaster. Now, everyone should focus on one thing and one thing only: How to send Putin to America as soon as we can. I will soon explain how to send Putin to America. Imagine the indescribable suffering and carnage we can avoid!

All we need is just one person who is close enough to Putin. Yes, I am certain that some of you are going to say that I am evil and gone cuckoo. Would you say the same thing about Putin who has shown no contrition at all for killing innocent Ukrainians?

Putin is the latest incarnation of Hitler with nuclear weapons. So, this is not a time to play footsie. I think it is time to stop pseudo-academic and pseudo-intellectual discussions and explanations of why Russia attacked Ukraine. There are morons who are trying to tell us that they understand why Russia attacked Ukraine. Most of these morons are making money or taking bribes from Putting directly or indirectly. If you are one of these morons, would you try to defend Putin with your pseudo-academic and pseudo-intellectual arguments, if you are, right now, crying over your child’s dead body in Ukraine?

All the morons laud their Prince Lilliputian, the swaggering moron endowed with nuclear weapons, the latest incarnation of Hitler, the evil son of Satan, a condescending loudmouth. And one of the ex-American presidents, the arch-moron, thinks that the idiotic son of Satan is a genius. This arch-moron probably thinks Hitler is the super genius. His gullible sycophants believe all the oxymoronic proclamations, such as “Putin is denazifying Ukraine.” These morons ignore the fact that Zelensky’s great-grandfather and his grandfather’s three brothers all fought in the Soviet army, but his grandfather was the only one who returned home. In this land of the free, there are a lot of morons like this arch-moron. There are also conspiracy addicts. When a dog defecates, that is a conspiracy to them. All conspiracies are a conspiracy to these morons. That is the beauty of America.

Can you imagine where the world would be today, if somebody had killed Hitler, when the German army under Adolf Hitler invaded Poland on September 1, 1939? Now, like then, the world’s most powerful democracies are slow and reluctant to mobilize their full power to stop the latest incarnation of Hitler. I do not think history is circular, or history rhymes; I think history’s trajectory is helical—it goes in a cycle, but always moves forward. France and Britain declared war on Germany two days after the invasion of Poland, but it took them another eight months to engage in full-scale war with the Nazis. The surviving Nazi leadership would later remark at Nuremberg that if the French had invaded Germany in this gap, the war would’ve ended almost instantaneously. Instead, France fell to the Nazi menace—the tragic consequence of procrastination. The United States joined the war against Hitler in December 1941. Do not ever think that the EU will never declare war against the Nazi Russia.

Putin’s pipe dream is to create a mini-USSR with Russia, Belorussia, Ukraine, Moldova, and Latvia. Why did Hitler invade Poland? Hitler was a megalomaniacal, ruthless dictator who dreamed of conquering all of Europe. Attacking Poland was the first step of that pipe dream. Like the Ukrainian military today, the Polish military wasn’t powerful enough to defeat Hitler. Like Putin today, Hitler knew that Europe’s other powers wouldn’t intervene in time. As Churchill remarked, “Americans can always be trusted to do the right thing, once all other possibilities have been exhausted.” But it is not about doing the right thing once all other possibilities have been exhausted; it is all about doing the right thing, right now, before it is too late.

What if the world must use nuclear weapons to stop this moron? What if that is the only option? To avoid a nuclear war, NATO should use its full power now, before it is too late. It seems like the entire world is acting as a puppet, and Putin is the puppet master. There are some morons who are worried about gas (petroleum) prices going up because Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter.

A nuclear war and the end of civilization that we read about in science fiction is not fiction anymore. One moron is responsible for killing babies, women, and hapless children and the entire world is impotent. And another moron is saying the moron who is killing the babies is a genius. The irony is that we cannot kill this nuclear-armed moron right now, at this moment.

There are about 120 oligarchs in Russia. These oligarchs control roughly a trillion US dollars that they pilfered from the Russian citizenry. These trillion dollars belong to ordinary Russians, who earn only $ 11,000 a year. Putin and the oligarchs support and enrich each other. The oligarchs are afraid to say anything directly against Putin because Putin has distributed these trillion dollars amongst them.

Officially, Elon Musk will be the world’s richest man in 2022. Musk has a net worth of $239 billion. Besides distributing the pilfered money to his daughters, to his ex-wife, and to his friends and relatives, Putin has given almost 200 billion to the oligarchs to put away in places that can’t be found. The oligarchs are criminals like Putin. Ukrainians suffer from this criminal invasion; oligarchs themselves are criminals; so, is it wrong to hunt the criminals down and kill them? Is it justice?

When I was a student in Kharkov (Kharkiv) the usual mantra was: In socialism, “from each according to his ability, to each according to his contribution”; in communism, “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” The theory behind achieving these goals can be summarized in one sentence: Abolition of private property. This mantra changed under Gorbachev. I was working for an American company when it all started under Gorbachev; Gorbachev’s Perestroika allowed some Russians to borrow money from the government banks to buy the industries they were managing. Then came Yeltsin, whose laissez faire and blithe laissez-aller attitude allowed all this government money to flow around without restrictions so that these borrowers could enrich themselves. Putin came and he basically said to the oligarchs: “I am the president, and I will resolve your problems and protect you, but you have to help and defend me; if not, you’ll pay.” So, the oligarchs are afraid.

While a Russian makes about $11,000 a year on the average, these oligarchs are living in their own Shangri-las with incredible splendor. The U.S., the EU, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and other countries are going after the oligarchs. Good luck trying to find out where they’ve put this money!

Putin has isolated himself. He only talks to Patrushev—the head of his national security council —and Bortnikov—the head of the Federal Security Bureau (FSB), the latest incarnation of the KGB.

Now, I need to explain how we can send Putin to America.

In Dostoevsky’s classic 1866 novel Crime and Punishment, Svidrigailov—the main antagonist—uses the metaphor of America. Svidrigailov says that he is going to America. For most Russians, who were recently liberated serfs—serfdom remained in force in most of Russia until the Emancipation reform of 1861—America was an impossible ideal, a land of mythical freedoms and purity, the Wild West.

When Svidrigailov arrives at the actual act of suicide, he comes upon a Jewish man who is working as a watchman:

“What do you want here?” he said, without moving or changing his position. (watchman)

“Nothing, brother, good morning,” answered Svidrigaïlov.

“This isn’t the place.”

“I am going to foreign parts, brother.”

“To foreign parts?”

“To America.”

“America.”

Svidrigaïlov took out the revolver and cocked it. The watchman raised his eyebrows.

“I say, this is not the place for such jokes!”

“Why shouldn’t it be the place?”

“Because it isn’t.”

“Well, brother, I don’t mind that. It’s a good place. When you are asked, you just say he was going, he said, to America.”

He put the revolver to his right temple.

“You can’t do it here, it’s not the place,” cried the watchman, rousing himself, his eyes growing bigger and bigger.

Svidrigaïlov pulled the trigger.

When these oligarchs become unhappy, will, at least, one of them, send Putin to America? Unlike Svidrigailov, Putin will not go to America himself, like Hitler did; someone must send him. Sooner the better for the world!

Russians would be the first to rejoice!