Sentence Of 4 Years RI For Contempt Of Court Is Unprecedented: Sumanthiran

The sentence of 4 years’ rigorous imprisonment is unprecedented and exceptionally severe, says M.A. Sumanthiran PC.
Speaking in Parliament today re. Ranjan Ramanayake, Sumanthiran said: “I want to flag one or two issues concerning the responsibility of the parliament in this regard. But before I do that I am bound by law and tradition to disclose my interest in the matter. I am the counsel who appeared for Hon. Ranjan Ramanayake in the supreme court, I was privileged to appear for a clean, honest politician in a court and I am proud of that, nevertheless he has been convicted and sentenced.”
“The sentence of 4 years’ rigorous imprisonment is unprecedented and exceptionally severe, and Parliament has a responsibility in this regard because we have not enacted a law for contempt of court, this has an implication to the article in the constitution that the Hon. leader of the opposition just mentioned. Because it says for an offense for which the prescribed punishment is 2 years or more, there’s nothing prescribed, nothing prescribed in the law because for long Parliament has failed to enact legislation for contempt of court. Although there had been in the public well, a lot instances where drafts have been made, we have not done that, that is one. And by failing to do that, it has been like the freedom of a wild ass anything can be given as a sentence and that is not a good thing. I don’t want to go into the merits of the case or anything like that, but in this case Parliament has to take steps, to enact a law, English law is supposed to be the substantive law because we don’t have a statute law now, and in English law itself scandalizing the court is no longer an offence of contempt of court, so unfortunately the court disregarded that, and has misdirected itself, that’s my position, but I want to bring to your notice a serious lacuna in the law with regard to a statue for contempt of court that has resulted in this unprecedented injustice to an honest member of Parliament,” he said.
Latest comments
Ajith / January 19, 2021
Mr. Sumanthiran,
Currently none of the court decisions are made by Judges. All decisions are made by one and only powerful President. The so called Judiciary is dead in November 2019.
leelagemalli / January 20, 2021
To every ones s eye the verdict is beyond ethics and morals for a citizen who has done that much to the poor, and those who are really in need. Today that man Lanza / Rajapakshes main fund provider who is known to everyone as the Godfather of negombo drug trafficking , was louder than in the presence of RR IN parliament. This is what we predicted about Nandasena”s rule long before these murderers were elected. Entire world is watching. 🙂😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉
leelagemalli / January 20, 2021
Hope not srilanka will soon become another carmbojya not being able to face injustice, growing poverty, lawlessness, people’s indifference and all. The term Rajapakshe ll be the ” most hateful term ” before long. As was the case in Tripoli, it s high time Drains to be ready to welcome and Rajapakshes and his criminals. 89 insurgeny style massacres ll be inevitable. 😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / January 19, 2021
If Ranjan Ramanayake had confessed his assumed guilt and pleaded guilty he might have been exonerated from the “crime” he allegedly committed in stating a general truth. However, an honourable man cannot be expected to plead guilty to something he had not committed, merely to be pardoned, as it would have been an insincere submission and worse, against his own clean conscience. The coercion to appeasing the egotistic tendencies of immature, even tribal people with power to determine an innocent man’s fate is in itself a miscarriage of justice in my humble opinion. The members of the Sri Lankan judicial system should hang their heads in shame that innocent men are punished while grand criminals roam free with impunity.
Naman / January 19, 2021
In SL, Justice is dispensed according to on which side are you. Truth and Justice is hard to get. One evil is going away in USA
Mallaiyuran / January 20, 2021
Naman,
If one is going, President Trump should invite the President Elect and complete the process of “Leaving the White House”. Then only you say one lost the election and leaving; the other one is talking over! President Trump didn’t accept he lost election. But he tried many ways and nothing has been success until. Now he has to leave. That means he is being ousted. So you say only “people of America ousting one”.
Plato / January 19, 2021
………I was privileged to appear for a clean, honest politician says his counsel M.A.Sumanthiran in Parliament. He is not alone.
4 YRS.R.I. for calling a Spade a Spade is indeed unprecedented.
Mallaiyuran / January 20, 2021
Ranjan MP & Sumanthiran PC won by proving their point in court that they both are correct even in this case. But lost the case because wild asses have the authority to kick with their hind legs.
Captain Morgan / January 20, 2021
The Three Pillars of Governance have now been reduced to One Pillar in this sad, sorry, and failed state. May God help us!
Mallaiyuran / January 20, 2021
Sumanthiran is talking of English Law. He is referring the Verdict of an earlier Privy Council on a similar case. Because there is no law governing this matter, Court has to go by common law, it is the past verdicts. Past abiding case is a Privy Council Appeal case. But the Court is ignoring that verdict. So they don’t care about English Law. But let me tell something for Sumanthiran: “Sumanthiran Ayya, you are talking about English Law; but this is our Wildlife Sanctuary SinhaLE, Lankawe; here we go by Sinhala Speaking Jury Only Verdict, Only Shobasha Law, not English Law”.
