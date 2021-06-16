Shani And Sugath Released On Bail By Court Of Appeal

The Court of Appeal ordered the Gampaha High Court to release former CID Director SSP Shani Abeysekera and Sub Inspector Sugath Mendis on bail a short while ago.
For 11 months, the two police officers were jailed under dubious charges of fabricating evidence in a high-profile murder investigation already tried and concluded in the High Court of Colombo five years ago.
A court of appeal bench comprising Bandula Karunarathne and C.D Gurusinghe issued the order for their release on bail and instructed that their passports were to be impounded.
The Court of Appeal Abeysekera and Mendis were released on Rs 25,000 cash bail and personal bail of 1 million with two sureties acceptable to the High Court.
Counsel Viran Corea with Thilani Ariyarathne instructed by Gowrie Thavarasha appeared for Abeysekara.
Counsel Chaminda Athukorale with Hafeel Farisz instructed by Nigel Walters appeared for Mendis.
Counsel for Abeysekera and Mendis made submissions on Tuesday (15) in revision application filed against the refusal to grant bail to the suspects by the Gampaha High Court.
Today’s order comes after months of delays.
Pressure has been building against the Government about its pursuit of vendettas against police officers who investigated Rajapaksa era past crimes and the prolonged detention of lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah and poet Ahnaf Jazeem. Last week the EU Parliament flagged the three cases against Hizbullah, Abeysekera and Jazeem and urged the Government to release them unconditionally unless valid charges could be brought against them. The EU Parliament urged the EU Commission to determine whether GSP+ concessions could be withdrawn temporarily if the Government of Sri Lanka continued to resist human rights reform and the repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.
Earlier this week, the opposition accused the Government of endangering the nation’s economic security in the pursuit of its political witch-hunts and pointed to an impending catastrophe if Sri Lanka were to lose competitive access to the European market through GSP+.
Latest comments
Plato / June 16, 2021
The AG opposed Bail on the basis that the inquiries are not completed.
The Police needs to record the evidence of a woman bearing the name Sanjeevani. Until that is done we oppose Bail said the DSG who appeared on behalf of the AG.
Well then, until Sajeevani is coaxed by the Police, Shani has to remain in Jail eh?
How many more moons would that take.? How many females bear that exotic name Sanjeevani?
Sugandh / June 16, 2021
Given this long sought release on bail had to come from the Appeals Court, seems much is owed to the mounting international pressure on the double-Paksa regime.
Notable information on Justices Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Rathnapriya U.S. Gurusinghe;
Justice Karunaratne was appointed to the court of appeals during the Yahapalana government and just before the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.
Judge Rathnapriya Gurusinghe, when was a high court judge, acquitted Basil Rajapaksa and three others from five charges of misappropriating Rs 2,291 Million “Divaneguma” funds without calling for defence evidence as “prosecution had not proven the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt”.
Then as a Appeals court judge, he was appointed as one of the members of three-member Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to implement recommendations and decisions made by the PCoI appointed to inquire into incidents of political victimisation; he had tendered his resignation shortly after the appointment!
