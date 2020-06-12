Shanika’s Cartoon

Comments should not exceed 200 words. Embedding external links and writing in capital letters are discouraged. Commenting is automatically disabled after 7 days and approval may take up to 24 hours. Please read our Comments Policy for further details.
Latest comments
Bernard / June 12, 2020
Namal is on a mission to polish up his image?
/
GATAM / June 12, 2020
These cartoon characters look just like them. Well done SS!
That greedy, parasitic look! Priceless.
/
rj1952 / June 12, 2020
loku putha [ big son ] do not get excited uncle with his military mates will win the war by force taming all those who go against us and also ensure that we the rajapuk’s will be within the next 5 years will be the most powerful richest family in the world.
=
this is why I made him the president.?
/