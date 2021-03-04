Shanika’s Cartoon

Comments should not exceed 200 words. Embedding external links and writing in capital letters are discouraged. Commenting is automatically disabled after 7 days and approval may take up to 24 hours. Please read our Comments Policy for further details.
Your email address will not be published.
Latest comments
Sinhala_Man / March 4, 2021
What is most significant about the cartoon is the expression on Gota’s face.
.
He appears to be indulging in this mischief because he sees no other activity that makes sense.
/
Captain Morgan / March 4, 2021
I get the point. But catapults don’t work that way.
/
SJ / March 4, 2021
CM
You have a point there.
But many wouldn’t even notice.
Quite a few would even not get the message correctly.
/
Sugandh / March 4, 2021
Gravely worrisome depiction of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s regime.
/