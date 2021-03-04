4 March, 2021
logo
mobile-logo

Blog

4 Comments

Shanika’s Cartoon

Cartoon from Shanika Somatilake

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Latest comments

  • Sinhala_Man / March 4, 2021
    2
    0

    What is most significant about the cartoon is the expression on Gota’s face.
    .
    He appears to be indulging in this mischief because he sees no other activity that makes sense.

    /
  • Captain Morgan / March 4, 2021
    1
    1

    I get the point. But catapults don’t work that way.

    /
    • SJ / March 4, 2021
      0
      1

      CM
      You have a point there.
      But many wouldn’t even notice.
      Quite a few would even not get the message correctly.

      /
  • Sugandh / March 4, 2021
    1
    0

    Gravely worrisome depiction of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s regime.

    /

Leave A Comment

Comments should not exceed 200 words. Embedding external links and writing in capital letters are discouraged. Commenting is automatically disabled after 7 days and approval may take up to 24 hours. Please read our Comments Policy for further details. Your email address will not be published.

leave a comment