Shanika’s Cartoon

Comments should not exceed 200 words. Embedding external links and writing in capital letters are discouraged. Commenting is automatically disabled after 7 days and approval may take up to 24 hours. Please read our Comments Policy for further details.
Your email address will not be published.
Latest comments
leelagemalli / June 7, 2021
Incumbent president has proved his capabilities are far behind those of SORYSENA who is the mastermind of EASTER DISASTER 2019.
–
Nandasena – the name would become a curseful term in the near future. Sorysena sticked to pledges at least within the first 100 days fulfilling many of their pledges. But current men though louded at unbelievable promises, bitch s sons failed to fulfil one single pledge sofar.
/
Captain Morgan / June 7, 2021
There may be a few CT readers who have not heard about Pinocchio’s nose!
/
leelagemalli / June 7, 2021
my nose grows now
For Pinocchio, “my nose grows now” is a statement that merely serves to imply that whatever he said right before was a lie and that therefore his nose will probably be growing now because of that lie.
Pinocchio paradox – Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Pinocchio_paradox
/