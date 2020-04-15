Shanika’s Cartoon

Comments should not exceed 300 words. Embedding external links and writing in capital letters are discouraged. Commenting is automatically shut off on articles after 10 days and approval may take up to 24 hours. Please read our Comments Policy for further details.
Latest comments
Real Revolutionist / April 15, 2020
If thambiyas (Muslims) are instruments of politics it’s a sad story.
Whose fault is it?
What’s negative aspect of Muslims in relation to the aspirations of the majority @ present context?
Whether to bury or cremate; &/or keep on praying until an almighty cure the Corid 19 affected.
Such a silly thing to play in politics.
It’s your own fault Muslims.
/
anonymous / April 15, 2020
Shanika,
You do not who Mahinsa alias MARA is. It’s all pre planned as most of the Beruwal and Ratnapura, Kahawaththa…..muslims are his best buddies. I’ve known them for nearly 4 decades. He loves ‘Jazaheers hotel’ with only six tables x 4 in Ratnapura.in front of the old ‘Luxmi’ theatre.
/