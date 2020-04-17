Shanika’s Cartoon

Comments should not exceed 200 words. Embedding external links and writing in capital letters are discouraged. Commenting is automatically disabled after 7 days and approval may take up to 24 hours. Please read our Comments Policy for further details.
S. C. Pasqual / April 17, 2020
Good.
What this cartoon indicate is that The Institute of Certified Management Accountants (ICMA) of Australia which operates Global Response to Infectious Diseases (GRID) is under the command of our president HE Gotabaya Rajapaksha.
What a honourable man.
Be proud to have a president like that.
ajith / April 17, 2020
Do you know China ranked Gotabaya as a number 1 killer of corona? Do you know Corana directly went to Mahinda family surrender all its blood.
Covidravidian / April 17, 2020
Look who is here!
https://www.cmawebline.org/ontarget/sri-lanka-graduation-ceremony-2016-2018/
GATAM / April 17, 2020
They deliberately did this to cover up the Forbes report that ranked SL very low in Coronavirus safety.
Nimal Fernando / April 17, 2020
ICMA is an accountancy body and has no standing in Australia and not recognized by anyone. The two recognized bodies are Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia (ICA) and the Certified Public accountants of Australia (CPA).
I am glad it has recognition in SL.
The CEO of ICMA (Australia) is a SL academic and the rep in SL is a new comer to politics contesting the next elections.
Mallaiyuran / April 17, 2020
From the beginning I have suspicion on this virus. Why did it spread so fast to entire world? If that ability is so natural to it how come it had not attacked human being until now? What is the reason Corona class virus only started to affect human from China? If Lanakwe has really controlled it what help they obtained from China? What confirmation they had letting selected Chinese inside will not infect ordinary civilians. What is the secret on controlling it. Isn’t King has been lecturing the world how he destroyed LTTE. Like that, can he call international scientists for meeting on that?
