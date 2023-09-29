Should We Buckle Up Or Dunk Down?

By Kushani De Silva –

Contemplating the wonderment of personal relationships and navigating interactions with individuals who hold limited beliefs and harbor fears is a topic worth pondering. Different people cultivate various environments, and consequently, like-minded individuals are naturally drawn to such settings. However, when new springs enter such an environment, the initial phase of personal relationships often revolves around triggers of fear and anxiety. Questions about the newcomer’s identity and the potential disruption of one’s comfort zone tend to dominate individual thoughts. To put it in mathematical terms, achieving equilibrium in these situations becomes a complex problem to analyze, but consciously easy to grasp. Over time, either the existing members adapt to the newcomer’s level of understanding, or the outsider is forced to undergo a transformation. The paradox here is that a transformation only lifts a conscious person up and results in more difference only to trigger more fear and anxiety in others.

Their fear and insecurity will force others to lock the doors in their small minds to not see the outside world and accept that their fearful chattering minds are not the center of the universe. The power dynamics play a crucial role in determining the future of their small world and whatever version of power arises will either break the walls to confront fears and anxieties or put more locks into their doors and hunt the new springs.

It’s essential to recognize that wielding unhealthy psychotic power is numbing the opinions and perspectives of others, leading them to conform. When everyone follows a single individual blindly, it may not necessarily indicate strong leadership or genuine power. Thus, one must consider whether it is better to assert one’s influence to shape the environment or to focus on minding their own business amidst the prevailing political chaos. No outcast can keep themselves pure by moving on to a new environment every time someone disappoints or hunts them because human nature is surprisingly universal and it is universally disappointing, so one might just stay as quoted in ‘The Morning Show’ depicting the ‘me too movement’. Ultimately, it’s crucial to keep in mind that our time here is fleeting, and nothing truly belongs to anyone. People come and go while these institutions, small or large, will remain only as constructions unless they are fueled with consciousness. Everyone must remember that any small world will become stagnant if the forces of evolution are kept locked outside. In concluding reflections, I am probably not the first to ponder this, and regrettably won’t be the final one as well.

*Dr. Kushani De Silva, Senior Lecturer, Department of Mathematics, University of Colombo