Silver Linings Amongst The Gloom

By Suranjith Jayasuriya –

After almost two decades of monopolistic rule, Sri Lanka as a nation is probably coming out of the Rajapaksa shadow. Even during the Yahapalana period between 2015-2019, while being in the opposition the shadow was cast widely and there was no escaping the fact another Rajapaksa rule was looming. After consolidating power in late 2019, their dynasty was to continue to the foreseeable future with siblings and progeny lining up to take turns at the helm.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the modern version of a king as many of his supporters liked to think of him, cultivated such an aura that many felt subservient to be obliged. As the head of the clan, almost resembling a Sicilian mafia mob, his word was final. It is in this backdrop, that Gotabaya, the younger sibling obtained blessings to contest the presidential elections in 2019.

Sri Lanka, during its 73 years of independence from the colonists has always been a democracy. Although, not perfect, people have had the opportunity to exercise their franchise at the polls and no ruler has attempted to circumvent this process in a wholesale way. Rajapaksas’, to their credit, despite yielding enormous power always followed due process when it came to providing the opportunity to the people at the polls.

Rajapaksa’s ability to do politics has always been far superior to their skills in governance. They had a well-oiled political machinery, the resources, and a fan base unmatched in modern Sri Lanka. During the latter part of their rule, they developed a brand synonymous with majoritarian nationalistic ideals. They found enemies among the minorities and the western hegemony. Despite, Sri Lankan populace boasting the highest rate of literacy in South Asia, their political intellect was fallible and have fallen prey to Rajapaksa rhetoric time and again.

The current political upheaval and the economic doomsday scenario has succeeded the 30 year long civil war, which ended in 2009. The root causes which led to one of the bloodiest and longest internal wars in world history remain unresolved. There is a general consensus among majority of the Sri Lankans that lasting solutions should be found to resolve the festering wounds. Rajapaksa, themselves have admitted to the need to finding solutions.

However, the brand they cultivated as pointed out above is poles apart to any meaningful solution that is needed for a lasting peace. It was feared the more they remained in power the more difficult it will become to find a consensus, increasingly alienating the minorities, and risking human rights issues to come to the forefront, thus plaguing real economic development.

With the Rajapaksas captivating their audience with their majoritarian nationalistic rhetoric, it was increasingly evident that their opponents were compelled not to provide bold, decisive solutions to the unresolved ethnic conflict with the fear of loosing key votes of the majority Sinhalese. If Rajapaksa was seen not interested, the main opposition was equally culpable, and their purported solutions lacked any real teeth.

The recent developments have presented an opportunity as never before to all major political forces in the country to change the narrative and be bold to find a lasting solution to a lingering issue which is bound to raise its head if not confronted soon. The space has been created with the absence of the Rajapaksas and their coterie of enablers to build a more inclusive Sri Lanka, devoid of discrimination based on of race, religion, caste, and social status.

The upcoming elections and the possible introduction of a new constitution should be used as the platform to bring forth these changes for the benefit of all Sri Lankans.