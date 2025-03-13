SLBC Cut-Off Of Islamic Programs: Facts Are Spoken, Truth Is Hidden

By M. C. Rasmin –

The SLBC management has reduced 10-15 minutes from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the traditional airtime given to Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. This reduction of time is made to accommodate one of the prime-time news bulletins normally aired at 6:00 PM. One may wonder why SLBC must bring the 6:00 PM news bulletin to 7:00 PM. It is important to note that the 6:00 PM news is adjusted to accommodate the Islamic programs on Ramadan’s breaking of fasting.

However, this issue was also raised in Parliament. SLBC management is under widespread criticism by some sections of the Muslim community for cutting the airtime of their traditional nighttime program. One widely shared view expressed in digital media is that this 60-minute airtime, granted to Muslims almost seven decades ago, is their right and should not be interrupted. However, it is crucial to examine this issue objectively within a broader context, as it has the potential to divert into an unhealthy direction.

SLMC MP Nizam Kariyapper raised the concern about the airtime cut in Parliament, echoing what is, more or less, the popular sentiment: that SLBC has arbitrarily cut the airtime for Islamic programs, which has historically been allocated to Muslims. In response, Health and Media Minister Nalinda Jayatissa made a brief statement asserting that there is no discrimination involved in the cut-off of airtime. The Minister further went on to explain that SLBC has already adjusted the 6:00 PM prime-time news to accommodate special Ramadan programs on breaking of fasting; hence, the news is shifted to 7:00 PM.

While these arguments have some factual merit, the real context is lost on both sides. This column is written to provide insights into understanding the bigger picture of this issue. Before delving into the core of the matter, it must be understood that the Islamic program unit, popularly known as the “Muslim Service” at SLBC, was not solely established for the promotion of religion. As a public service broadcaster, SLBC cannot have such a mandate too. As the first Director of the Muslim Service, V. A. Gaffoor, used to always say that whatever the time allocated for programs targeting Muslims, only 10-20% of it should be religious content, and the rest should focus more on art, culture, education, and the holistic development of Islamic society.

Background

Tracing the history of Islamic broadcasting at SLBC, Nandana Karunanayake’s brief compilation on the history of Ceylon Broadcasting (1996) provides valuable information. He notes that on December 1, 1937, Moulavi M. H. S. Salahuddeen recited the Holy Quran in Sinhala for the first time in Ceylon’s broadcasting history. While this may not mark the exact beginning of the “Muslim Service,” it is significant that the Muslim community was given airtime on state radio even before independence, with the initial programs produced in Sinhala.

On October 28, 1940, Sir John Kotelawala appointed a committee led by K. Vythyanathan to recommend improvements for broadcasting in Sri Lanka. A Muslim representative, H. M. M. Gazzali, was included in this committee. The following year, another committee was appointed with a similar mandate, recommending the inclusion of a Muslim member in the SLBC program advisory committee. This reflects a growing interest in catering to the Muslim community, with short-duration programs targeting Muslims aired on state radio (Rasmin, 2013).

On September 3, 1942, the radio station moved to Cotta Road, where it continued broadcasting until 1947. During this period, a significant number of radio programs targeting Muslims were aired, although there was no dedicated unit or specific program schedule for Muslims. During this time, the late M. A. Hussan Aliyar (1946) sang Islamic songs on Ceylon Radio. He was followed by M. M. Hussain (1947) and M. Mohammadu Ali, who also performed songs. This evidence demonstrates that SLBC airwaves were historically used to develop the musical tradition of Sri Lankan Muslims, even though this tradition has not become a prominent aspect of Islamic broadcasting at SLBC today.

Since independence, Muslims in Sri Lanka have been allocated shorter durations of airtime, ranging from five to ten minutes, on special days such as festivals (Hajj and Ramadan) and Meelad-un-Nabi (the birthday of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH]). Ulamas (religious scholars), academics, and prominent leaders were invited to host these programs, which were aired largely on significant days.

Islamic broadcasting in Sri Lanka saw some developments in the 1950s. At the same time, Muslim programs faced frequent interruptions and cancellations under the Tamil service. The annual Al-Quran recitation competition organized by the Moors Islamic Cultural Home (MICH) was abruptly halted. Sir Razik Fareed raised concerns in Parliament, pointing out that live religious broadcasts were regularly granted to other communities, while Islamic programs received limited airtime. In 1952, a Mawlid event commemorating Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday was canceled despite prior approval, with the justification that it had aired the previous year. This was not the first time that Islamic programs faced challenges.

Recognizing the need for dedicated Islamic programming, Sir Razik Fareed strongly advocated for a separate Muslim broadcasting service. During debates on the Ceylon Broadcasting Corporation Bill, he emphasized that the over 800,000 Ceylon Moors needed a distinct service, independent of the Tamil Service. He argued that Muslim religious and cultural needs could not be properly represented under a Tamil-dominated framework and urged the Minister of State to allocate a dedicated service.

These demands led to the establishment of a Broadcast Commission in 1953, chaired by N. E. Weerasooriya, with A. H. S. Ismail as a member and Dr. A. M. Sahabdeen as secretary. The commission identified several challenges, including the rejection of scripts and limited airtime for Muslim programs. Many organizations, including MICH, the Young Men’s Muslim Association (YMMA), and the All-Ceylon Muslim League, submitted proposals advocating for a separate Muslim service. The commission recommended a Muslim unit within the Tamil Service, led by a Muslim program organizer, and allocated 1.5 hours of the Tamil Service’s 6.5-hour daily schedule for Muslim programs. Clause 143 of the report emphasized that Islamic broadcasts should align with prayer times.

In 1953, SLBC introduced special Ramadan programs and invited renowned South Indian singer E. M. Nagoor Hanifa to perform. Efforts to expand Muslim broadcasting continued, and by 1954, a separate Islamic Advisory Committee was formed.

One Hour Muslim Service

In 1956, a committee led by Halugalla was appointed to recommend improvements in broadcasting. This committee carefully reviewed the recommendations made by the N.E. Weerasooriya Commission in 1953. One key recommendation was to increase the duration of Muslim programs to one hour. That same year, C.A.S. Marikkar, often referred to as the Sinhalese Marikkar, was the minister responsible for broadcasting. In 1956, the Muslim Service began operating under its own tag, with airtime extended to one hour at night from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM. In 1965, Muslim programs were also introduced in the morning hours from 8:00 AM to 8:15 AM. During the 1970s, Deputy Minister of Information and Broadcasting Abdul Majeed further extended the morning Muslim service by an additional 15 minutes. According to Nandana Karunaratne’s article, the Muslim service officially began as a separate entity on October 1, 1956. The Director General’s report for that year also mentioned that Muslim broadcasting time was increased to one hour during the third quarter of 1956. Former Minister Dr. Badiuddeen Mahmood had played a significant role in securing this one-hour time belt for Islamic programs.

Art and Culture

Over the past seven decades, the Muslim Service has played a significant role in enriching Sri Lankan Islamic culture and heritage through a variety of programs across different genres. In the realm of arts and culture, programs like Parampariyam have documented more than 30 programs produced in the Muslim service on art and culture – drama, music, culture, literature – short stories, poetry, long-form features, narratives, satire, folklore, history, discussions, education, knowledge, women’s and children’s empowerment, youth empowerment, etc. The Muslim Service has a rich tradition in comedy and satire, with pioneers like Kamil Marikkar and M.A. Mohammed, who were known for their radio cartoons. Early artists such as O. Nagoor, N. Thalib, and H.M. Shibly excelled in performing comedy, contributing to programs like Uduruval and Suvai-Kathambam, which were immensely popular for their satire.

Music has been an essential part of the Muslim Service, thanks to well-educated Muslim musicians such as A.J. Careem, N.M. Noordeen, K. M. Zawahar, Fouzul Ameer, Mohammed Sali, M. H. Kuddoos, T.F. Latheef, and several others who composed over 2,000 songs during their careers. More than 100 auditioned singers contributed to Islamic music. Sujatha Attanayake was one of the most prominent non-Muslim singers who made significant contributions to Islamic programs. She, along with other non-Muslims like Rani Joseph, Kalavathi, G. S. Virajini, Nikukshi, Pushpa Rajasuriya, Nirosha Virajini, and S. Muththalagu, played a key role in these programs. Additionally, individuals like Rock Samy composed songs for Islamic broadcasts.

In terms of history, the Muslim Service has aired many programs focused on the history and heritage of Muslims in Sri Lanka, such as Namathuvalamgal and Kathisollum Engal Kiramam. These programs offered in-depth discussions on Muslim folklife, culture, and traditions, ensuring the preservation of this important part of Sri Lankan history. Islamic folklore, blending Islamic teachings with local cultural elements, has also been well-documented by the Muslim Service. Programs like Nooru Masala and Kaattu Bawa Sarithai, produced by folklorists like S.H.M. Jameel and Maruthoor A. Majeed, helped preserve and broadcast oral traditions, stories, and rituals significant to Sri Lankan Muslims.

The Muslim Service has also played an important role in promoting education and Islamic knowledge since 1950. Programs like Arivuchchudar, Urai-Arangam, and Manavar Manram helped foster a knowledge-driven community through debates, quiz competitions, and discussions, focusing on topics related to Islam and education.

The Muslim Service’s drama programs have had a profound impact. With over 3,000 radio dramas produced and more than 10 serial dramas aired over a period of five decades on themes such as gender equality, education, and Islamic values, these programs, particularly those by M. Ashroff Khan, gained popularity beyond Sri Lanka, reaching listeners in countries like India and Malaysia. Drama continues to be one of the most beloved genres among Muslim listeners. Among all these programs, high-quality religious programs were also produced. Hence, anybody who is concerned about the present state of SLBC must understand this background, as it appears that the Muslim service in the past believed to have spent more than 70% of the airtimes on art and culture.

Cut-short the Story

In the recent past, SLBC’s Islamic programs have been broadcast from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. However, to accommodate more sponsored programs, this time slot was extended to 10:30 AM. On several occasions, when there were more sponsored programs, SLBC management further extended this time beyond 10:30 AM, taking additional airtime from the Tamil service. At present, the morning traditional program, with an average of two unsponsored programs, while the rest are entirely sponsored, means that 90% of the Islamic content is sponsored. Consequently, 90% of the content is religious, representing a significant shift from the original objective for which the Muslim service was formulated at SLBC. At night, Islamic programs are aired from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM on the Tamil service frequency. This one-hour slot has never included sponsored programs since its inception in 1956. SLBC has also respected the demand of the Muslim community that it had never sponsored this dedicated time. In addition, on Fridays, Islamic sermons from the Kollupitiya Masjid are broadcast live through the Tamil National Service. Additionally, the Muslim call to prayer (Adhan) is broadcast five times a day through SLBC.

Under the previous Mahinda Rajapaksa government, the Adhan – the call for Islamic prayer – was broadcast through SLBC as a political favor. Later, this became a sponsored segment and has been sponsored for over 10 years. My research in 2014 revealed that 94% of people do not rely on the radio Adhan to go to their prayer. I also recall a troubling experience at SLBC where I was compelled to cut off Christian religious content, prime-time news bulletins, and other religious programming to let the Adhan go on air. I consider this a historic error that occurred at SLBC. While a few Muslims may have appreciated the Adhan being aired, many were concerned about the broader implications this segment brought.

During Ramadan

During Ramadan, morning Islamic programs often extend beyond the usual 10:30 AM limit. A special late evening Islamic program (widely known as the Ifthar program) at the moment of breaking fasting is accommodated at 6:00 PM. This program runs roughly until 6:22-6:25 PM. Hence, the 6:00 PM prime news is shifted to a different time to accommodate this Ifthar program. On the other hand, the regular nighttime Islamic program, which usually aired from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, is shifted to 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM during Ramadan, to enable Muslims to engage in late-night religious duties. Furthermore, there is another early morning Islamic broadcast, usually starting from 2:30 AM to 5:30 AM, but this can change.

2025 Ramadan Program

This year, Islamic programs are aired in four blocks:

1. From 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM – daytime Islamic program

2. From 6:00 PM to 6:25 PM, the Ifthar program followed by advertising and light songs from 6:25 PM to 7:00 PM.

3. From 7:10 PM to 8:00 PM – this is the block in debate.

4. Morning 2:30 AM to 5:30 AM – widely known as the Sahar program.

What Was the Issue?

Since March 4, the 6:00 PM prime news has been scheduled to 7:00 PM, reducing the traditional one-hour (7:00-8:00 PM) by an average of 45 minutes. However, due to miscommunication between the newsroom and the marketing division, one of the 7:00 PM news bulletins on a particular day exceeded 22 minutes, significantly reducing the traditional Islamic belt, which triggered a discussion.

Some sections of the Muslim community argue that shifting the 6:00 PM news should not affect the long-standing 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM slot. They suggest that SLBC must find an alternative, such as airing the news from 6:45 PM to 7:00 PM, so the regular night program remains uninterrupted. Some members of the Muslim service and sections of the community view that taking time for news within the 7:00-8:00 PM time slot is an infringement on their rights, as Muslims have enjoyed this airtime for nearly seven decades.

Differing Perspectives on the Issue

However, SLBC management seems to hold that last year, the same 6:00 PM news bulletin was broadcast at 7:00 PM as well. What is the rationale behind the Muslim community asking to change the time only this year? Some seem to believe that last year, the former chairman of SLBC forced the SLBC Director to adhere to the change and place the news at 7:00 PM. However, this argument does not hold logical merit.

On the other hand, SLBC management may hold the view that Muslims already receive extensive airtime – nearly 18 hours a day: 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and 2:30 AM to 5:30 AM. Given this extensive allocation, they seem to believe the Muslim service should be able to accommodate a 10-15 minute news segment. Also, it was learned that SLBC management noted that the Muslim program has usually been scheduled to broadcast at 8:00-9:00 PM on the Tamil service. However, the request made by the Muslim community has advanced it to the 7:00-8:00 PM time slot. Normally, the news bulletin on SLBC is broadcast at 6:00 PM. However, due to the request made by Muslims, the ‘Ifthar’ event has to be run at 6:00 PM, and the news bulletin has been shifted to 7:00 PM (from 7:00 to 7:10 PM). Therefore, SLBC cannot allow the 7:00-7:10 PM time slot for the Muslim program. As this change in the normal schedule was made due to the request of Muslims to give priority to ‘Ifthar,’ SLBC is unable to make further changes at this moment.

Given the perspectives of both sides presented, it’s fair to believe that the SLBC Muslim service’s demand may be reasonable but does not hold strong legal or logical merit. However, there are major issues within the Muslim Service that SLBC management has overlooked.

Fact but Not True

Further, the issue at hand is larger than a mere 10-minute reduction. Muslims and Muslim services need to focus on a bigger crisis. While it is a fact that Muslims receive over 18 hours of programming, a deeper analysis reveals that most of the daytime Islamic programs are commercially driven. From 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, almost all the programs are sponsored. Unfortunately, these are not designed to cater to the religious needs of the Muslim community during Ramadan but are repetitive, revenue-driven broadcasts. These programs are filled with religious speeches and preachings. Many programs feature identical messages, akin to playing the same song for 12 hours for monetary gain. Another critical issue is that from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, just before the Ifthar program, an uninterrupted stream of commercials is aired. Similarly, from 6:25 PM onward, immediately after Ifthar, commercials continue until 6:45 PM. This serves commercial interests rather than program quality or catering to Muslims in Sri Lanka.

While it is true that SLBC should earn money and sustain its seasonal income, the questions remain: Should it continue to play similar content? Why does SLBC accommodate cheap advertising packages and fill airtime with a flood of ads? What strategy is in place to sustain the program’s quality and diversity while still earning money? What is the proportion of time to allocate for real programs and ads? Would SLBC play anything and everything if someone paid money? It is obvious that SLBC lacks a policy to regulate advertisements while ensuring quality programming. It must also be noted that these religious overdoses do not benefit the holistic development of the Muslim community. Furthermore, the Muslim service has almost lost its historic fabric. The program quality of morning-time programs is far below the ideal. My own study in 2014 found that 92% of the morning programs are sponsored content, largely religious preachings. SLBC management cannot absolve themselves from responsibility for this.

An Overlooked Issue

An important but overlooked issue is that allocating 12 hours for Islamic programming has led to the removal of traditional Tamil service programs for Tamil-speaking communities. From a public broadcasting perspective, this is a severe form of discrimination, as SLBC prioritizes commercial interests over the rights of Tamil-service audiences.

Pathway

Given the context and issues raised from both sides, I would like to propose some insights to address these issues in the future. Despite the sentiment of Muslims that SLBC has infringed on their rights by taking away 10 minutes, it holds no legal merit. SLBC can still empathize by accommodating the 6:00 PM news bulletin at 6:45, as there is time giving the commercial-free 60 minutes. Amongst the flood of commercial content, this is the only peaceful program they have for themselves, with modest quality for the last seven decades. In doing so, SLBC can consider the overall financial gain achieved through Muslim services and the Muslim business community.

At the same time, both the Muslim service and Muslim civil society should look at the bigger picture of the issues the Muslim service is facing. SLBC must understand that no Muslims in this country wanted such a disproportionate amount of airtime dedicated to them. An overwhelming amount of religious content can create several other issues. Hence, there should be a strategic plan in which SLBC minimizes the amount of commercial content, balances religious content with more focus on Islamic art and culture, and recalls its original vision if SLBC is to really cater to the Muslim community.

SLBC should streamline its commercial revenue plan. One way of doing this is for SLBC to have an automatic projection of income during the month of Ramadan. Perhaps SLBC could increase the rate to minimize the cheap ads and have a minimum ceiling for packages. For example, the minimum package can be Rs. 500,000 or more. Additionally, SLBC should have a specific policy on how much time it should allocate for different themes of content and related ads. SLBC must adopt a structured approach to balancing revenue generation with meaningful programming that serves both religious and cultural needs. Ads should be aimed at protecting better programs – ads are for the program, not the program for ads.

It is essential to recognize that the flood of commercials from the Muslim business community is not necessarily a reflection of the program quality of SLBC. Rather, advertisers support the Muslim service out of a sense of religious responsibility. Muslim businessmen support the Muslim service, even though they may not listen to it. They support the Muslim service as if they are supporting a religious institution. Business people think that spending money on Islamic services is a good deed for them. Hence, ads are given not on the merit of the program. Therefore, an urgent plan for SLBC is needed to continue securing this support for mutual benefit.