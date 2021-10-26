‘Sonic’ Sallay On The Warpath: Reprisals Begin Against Catholic Priests Demanding Justice For Easter Attacks

The head of the State Intelligence Service Major General Suresh Sallay has lodged an official complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department, demanding criminal proceedings against Father Cyril Gamini Fernando, a Catholic priest who has been at the forefront of a global campaign to demand justice for victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.
The complaint marks the first public reprisal against the Catholic clergy in Sri Lanka. However, Colombo Telegraph learns that the SIS had already deployed officers to infiltrate Catholic parishes in Sri Lanka. The intelligence agency is also using paid informants to observe and report on the movements of prominent members of the Catholic clergy. Sources told Colombo Telegraph that ever since the Cardinal and his band of priests made it clear that they suspect a hidden political hand behind the Easter terror attacks, the SIS has placed the mobile telephones of leading clergymen under direct surveillance.
Colombo Telegraph learns that the Gotabaya Rajapaksa Administration’s Pegasus surveillance operation has also targeted Catholic priests and other community leaders, as accusations against the Government have mounted from this quarter.
Remarkably, protests are erupting worldwide, with Sri Lanka’s Christian diaspora and Catholic clergy taking to the streets demanding action against the true perpetrators of the 2019 Easter bombings. Two and half years have passed since the terror attacks that killed 269 people. The attacks propelled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to power on pledges that he would strengthen national security and deliver justice to the victims.
In October 2021, two well-attended webinars were held by the Global Forum for Justice for Easter Sunday victims. Both events were chaired by the head of the Catholic church in Sri Lanka, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. At the first webinar, Father Cyril Gamini Fernando was seated beside the Cardinal as he made a lengthy presentation regarding questions, doubts and facts pertaining to the Easter Sunday attacks in April 2019.
His remarks appear to have irked Sallay, who featured prominently in the presentation. Father Cyril Gamini pointed out that the NTJ and Zaharan Hashim who is believed to have led the terror cell, had been intelligence operatives nurtured by the Directorate of Military Operations led by then Brigadier Suresh Sallay until 2015. The NTJ’s links to state intelligence agencies is well established. For years, these links to intelligence prompted law enforcement agencies and intelligence officers to ignore repeated warnings from the Muslim community in areas like Kattankudy about the extremist tenor of Zaharan’s preaching and the activities of the NTJ. Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa famously admitted in 2019 that his Government had paid NTJ for intelligence.
In his complaint to the CID, Major General Sallay vehemently denied allegations about his handling of Zahran Hashim and noted that the objective of the priest’s claims was to mislead the public, tarnish his reputation and put him and his family in harm’s way. Sallay says he never communicated with Zahran Hashim or his followers. He has demanded that the CID institutes legal action against Father Cyril Gamini Fernando as well as others who attended the online forum.
At the second webinar held on October 31, Cardinal Ranjith read out excerpts from a handwritten letter delivered to him from His Holiness Pope Francis. The letter was written in Italian, and contained messages of solidarity, support and concern over the facts pertaining to the Easter Sunday bombings as revealed to the Vatican by the Sri Lanka priests and his own Papal Envoy in Colombo.
The Cardinal read out relevant excerpts from Pope Francis, which stated: “Cardinal Bagnasco has handed over to me your letter of last August 24 in which you explained to me about the ugly situation and that the reality of April 21, 2019, remains without clarity to the public. Also in the last few days, a message has arrived from the nunciature in which the same facts were recounted. I promise to pray more and remain ready to do whatever you consider opportune. Tomorrow I will speak with the secretary of state about it,” the letter said. “Please count on me and indicate what would be best to be done from here,” Pope Francis’ letter said.
Maj.Gen Suresh Sallay has been in the spotlight in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks, after SJB MP Harin Fernando famously exposed the existence of an individual code-named “Sonic-Sonic” in communications between the Easter Sunday bombers. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and his brother priests are demanding that the Government investigate allegations swirling about an entity called “Sonic” and probe links exposed at the Presidential Commission on the Easter attacks between the terrorists and Sri Lankan state intelligence officials. MP Fernando’s remarks in Parliament enraged the SIS Chief, who ordered his immediate arrest. Fernando escaped prolonged detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act because he was hospitalized suddenly with a cardiac ailment. Subsequent to his release from hospital MP Fernando’s home was raided by the police in breach of his parliamentary privilege.
Questions have been raised regarding Sallay’s intrusions into investigations into the terror attacks, including his “updates” about the probe to the Attorney General and efforts to guide the CID investigations. Sallay has also met members of the Catholic clergy to “clarify” matters regarding the current investigations into the bombings.
Colombo Telegraph also learns that Major General Sallay, who has tremendous influence within the security establishment, is also behind the 18-month effort to link attorney-at-law Hejaaz Hizbullah to the Easter Sunday bombings to satiate a personal grudge against the incarcerated lawyer.
GATAM / October 26, 2021
Rajapaksas have unleashed their Buddhist racist rabid dogs and female canines against Christians now.
All this just because they demand justice for the victims of Gota’s 2019 terrorist attack (election trick).
/
nimal fernando / October 26, 2021
It seems the Cardinal is not holding back now https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6GdEwjtqQ
–
Better watch out ……… the Rajapakses are very capable of turning this into a bloodbath against the Catholics.
/
Eagle Eye / October 26, 2021
/
Eagle Eye / October 26, 2021
/
Jayasiri Samarakoon / October 26, 2021
I was surprised to see a news item that the new Bishop of Kandy, Valence Mendis called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse on 20 October 2021 after his appointment. The photograph appears on the PMO website https://www.pmoffice.gov.lk/news.php?para=bG5nPUVOJmNhdD1OZXdzJmlkPU4wMDAwMDAwMDE0MyZwYWdlPTE%3D
This has never happened before. Is he one of those in the Catholic hierarchy “kade yanavaa” for the Rajapakses.
/
MyView / October 26, 2021
MR was always close to Malcolm R what with Shiranthi being in the flock. Bur the Cardinal is changing his stance because MR is never considered the MasterMind , and he has no allegiance now to this MM.
/
Ajith / October 26, 2021
It is time for Buddhist Monks, Islamic Priests and Hindu Clergies unite together demanding to find the truth who was the real master mind in the Easter Bombing. It is impossible to get the truth unless Buddhist Monks to save the Buddhism and Buddhist Sinhala. The “Easter Bombing” is a real challenge to Buddhist Philosophy. No one should allow to mis use or mis interpret Buddhist philosophy for their personal benefits. It is a habit of governments whether it is SLFP (SLPP) or UNP(SJB) to cover up each others crimes because they mis use Buddhism to divide this country and people. There is nothing equal to justice.
/
Eagle Eye / October 26, 2021
/
Eagle Eye / October 26, 2021
/
chiv / October 26, 2021
It appears Rajapaksas have decided to solely depend on China for their (Lanka’s) existence. Now they are against Christians, Church, Muslims, Tamils and all Non Buddhist to earn the wrath of entire world except China. Soon those single digit countries who supported Lanka in Geneva, will find it difficult to justify supporting Lanka anymore. A country like Philippines or any other country especially the Pope had visited will not go against his direction. Keep digging, deeper the better.
/
whywhy / October 26, 2021
Ajith ,
The majority voters that may even include all communities are attracted to personal
preferences than a common or national objective . This attitude is one area that
all politicians are exploiting instead of trying to correct it . Correcting such situations
are also a big challenge that no one wants to take . That is one reason in my view ,
why J V P is lagging behind the rest . What this would mean is , unless people of all
hues want to Genuinely focus on building a better nation through a better
understanding of how hard it is , nothing tangible could be achieved . And the
complete opposite could happen with their failure to do so . I read somewhere this :
” If you try to correct Fools , Fools will start to hate you . ” It looks , our politicians
know this Mantra !
/
eeakdavi / October 26, 2021
Please see the following for more information.
“Maj. Gen. Salley files CID complaint against Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini
Zulfick Farzan, NEWS FIRST, Colombo, 25 Oct 2021″
AND
“Church wants Ex-SIS Director prosecuted
By Buddhika Samaraweera, THE MORNING, 25/10/21
/