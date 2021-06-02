“Sri Lanka Has Not One, Two Viruses: Covid 19 & Corruption”

By Vishwamithra –
“We can know only that we know nothing. And that is the highest degree of human wisdom.” ~ Leo Tolstoy, War and Peace
When the Covid-19 virus attacked the globe, firstly The People’s Republic of China and thereafter indiscriminately all over, those countries whose leaders adopted policies based on science and plain simple logic managed the containment of the virus to an acceptable level that can be called satisfactory. But the counties which have narcissistic leaders at the helm, who thought that they are bigger than the country they lead, chose to play a very self-centered game. For them the pandemic crisis was another opportunity to display their self-proclaimed uniqueness. As usual, the United States of America, the sole ‘mega super power’ in the world, took the lead in this idiotic venture.
Ironically each of these countries had to grapple, instead of one, with two viruses. America had two viruses: 1. Covid-19 2. Donald Trump. With Trump’s political defeat, now America has to cope with only one, the Covid kind. Brazil and India too experienced the same; Jair Bolsonaro and Narendra Modi respectively share that contemptible credit of being the second virus that has gripped their respective countries. Now Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the leader of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka has come into the mix. Bravo! What a glory to be in the same category with Trump, Modi and Bolsonaro!
Tisaranee Gunasekara’s column under Patriot, Bared dated May 23, published in Colombo Telegraph is undoubtedly one of the most illuminating pieces of journalism that combined facts with a lot of truth-telling. A portrayal of a perishing island, focus on the malignancies of a regime so bent on making profits at the expense of those who voted them to power and a ruthless analysis of a malfunctioning government are all enunciated in the most understandable lingo, Tisaranee, as always, never pulls her punches nor does she give any quarter where such is not necessary.
Yet, the abysmal truth is the caravan keeps meandering along the same old path of corruption, nepotism and dishonesty, towards the same goal: profits and more profits. Therein lies the bitter misfortune. Avarice and indulgence in appalling cruelties go hand in hand and the ‘Cabal’ does not seem to comprehend the nuances of human behavior; or they simply reject the opportunity to employ curative measures when such processes are deemed imminent.
The ‘Cabal’s’ scope of understanding is narrow and unreservedly shallow. Deep appreciation of any socio-economic and political issues evades them; space for any counteraction is ‘to let’, as the saying goes. Those sycophants who surround them are fearful of punishment if they happen to disagree with the Master. These are no findings of a deep psychoanalysis; they are commonsensical observations.
As it was with Donald Trump, Nandasena’s inadequacies and complete void of empathy were bared open like rotten wound kept under rags of corruption and dishonesty. The oozing became apparent in the presence of the deadly Covid-19 and unfortunately the virus began its own destructive course, claiming the lives and livelihoods of the average voter more than it affected the ‘cabal’.
Waiting in the wings of this monstrous virus was another clan of vultures: Rajapaksa cabal and its unquestioning stooges. Their purpose of life has always been one of avaricious travels. Ever ready to pounce upon the littlest hint of a ‘deal’, these political scavengers are now showing their true colors. Ancient Roman author/writer Pliny the Elder describes avarice as follows: ‘the lust of avarice so totally seized upon mankind that their wealth seems rather to possess them than they possess their wealth’. The current crop of the scroungers of the Rajapaksa cabal fits perfectly into this description of avarice and its facilitating comedians. The double jeopardy of the Covid-19 coupled with the Rajapaksa-corruption has slowly begun to take hold of the local body politic.
The irony is that the Covid virus will go away one day; it is possible that with mass vaccination and methodical contact tracing, Sri Lanka might attain the stage in which the spread of the Covid virus would remain contained.
At the current rate, The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) projects that Sri Lanka would have a whopping 11,907 COVID-19 deaths by September 1, 2021 (Source: IHME Website). The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) is a research institute working in the area of global health statistics and impact evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle, USA. Its reliability and accuracy is largely trusted by the scientific community, not only in the USA, but all over the world.
The following graphic illustrates the true situation in our region:
It gives a full presentation of the Covid-19 Projections for September 1, 2021
Even daily deaths data are projections for September 1, 2021
For whatever reasons, North Korea, South Korea and Bhutan data is not available.
See where Sri Lanka is placed. It’s right in the middle of the table. It’s not a palatable read at all. No one is blaming the current rulers for the Covid-19’s arrival in Sri Lanka. But the total responsibility for the management or lack thereof the crisis that followed is certainly theirs. There is enough anecdotal evidence as to the corrupt practices of the Rajapaksa henchmen who readily made profits out of the spread of the Covid. In addition to their absolute incompetence in handling such a massive pandemic, the total insensitivity displayed by them through their greedy money-making practices is fundamentally immoral and downright diabolical.
When a nation faces a crisis of this magnitude, it is the foremost duty of its leaders to be honest, forthright and bold. It is precisely those qualities that they did not show. At the same time, what else could we have expected from these half-past-two-thirty political leaders whose intentions were in vivid display when they were in power from 2005 to 2014? The Covid crisis is not only playing havoc in the country, it has allowed its own twin brother to reach adulthood and the corruption crises is progressing at much faster rate and the ruling cabal is looking ridiculous.
The unfortunate spectacle is that, the cabal has chosen to play this atrocious and devilish game under the cover of the Covid-19. The black fabric of corruption is being woven and the ungodly threads are being supplied by a virus called Covid-19. How ironic are the social conditions to produce such malignant human maladies?
Nandasena Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is not a clever leader, neither an astute statesman nor an honest person, period. If Mahinda Rajapaksa was an insensitive and corrupt leader, his brother Nandasena is one hundred times worse. Real leaders, they say, are tested in crises. Such crises not only provide challenges to those who dare, wise leaders attempt to learn from these crises. But Nandasena is not a daring person. As a soldier, he ran away from the war against LTTE when the going got really tough in the nineties. Arriving back in the country when his elder brother was the President and being at the right place at the right time when General Sarath Fonseka led his troops to victory is no accomplishment of a General; it’s just being lucky.
His capacity for leadership and professional aptitude were put to a grueling test when the Covid-19 hit the country. And he failed miserably. What seemed to be under control in the early part of the pandemic-spread is running amok now, when other nations, except perhaps India and few others, have shown the collective discipline of a nation-state when confronted by a national crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic. When the leader is viewed as a joker by the general public, it is extraordinarily difficult to lead. Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has been bitten by that bug- inability to understand that he has a problem. He seems to be suffering from a touch of narcissism and an acute sense of inferiority. That is why he’s acting like an unwise man. Human wisdom is usually attributed to experienced men and women; Gotabhaya is an experienced man but that experience is undoubtedly misplaced, it seems.
The Rajapaksa cabal has set in motion a rapidly degenerating process of social condition in Sri Lanka. Corruption was not created by the Rajapaksa, nor was it a creation of the Bandaranaikes. Each and every government that Sri Lankan voter voted into power had their own quota of corruption. But the Rajapaksas take the credit for turning that corruption into a virus of pandemic proportions. In their rush to willy nilly corrupt the nation; the Rajapaksas forgot one of the basic tenets of human development, justice. Their sacrifice of justice for immediate results have in turned resulted in a lack of justice. That is very sad.
Nobel Laureate Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote: ‘Justice is conscience, not a personal conscience but the conscience of the whole of humanity. Those who clearly recognize the voice of their own conscience usually recognize also the voice of justice’. The Rajapaksas cannot claim ownership to such a serene human virtue.
*The writer can be contacted at vishwamithra1984@gmail.com
Thiru / June 2, 2021
“Sri Lanka Has Not One, Two Viruses: Covid 19 & Corruption”
I am sorry to say that you have missed the most virulent one – Sinhala Buddhist racism.
punchinilame / June 2, 2021
Apart from SB racism, corruption now is daring than ever in the past.
They have planned to lift off to China at the end of their terms, this
time, lock stock and barrel by special plane to C H I N A – this
guarantee may have been obtained with the deals in hand. They
do not have to fear the type “Commissions” as we have just
experienced – all Court Cases withdrawn or dual citizenship issues
and any UN enqueries out of the question with new Chinese
citizenship!!
leelagemalli / June 2, 2021
Highly corrupted voters elected highly corrupted leaders. Leaders, from the begining on were alleged with high crimes, not just one or two but numerous high crimes, were able to paint the picture in favour of THEIR FAKE ablities. Even a soldier personality would do some good work if he would be appointed to do some good work, since, forces teach them to be disiplined and work to rule, however, the very same would NOT be a match to rule a nation going by all the facets, underesttimating it. Sorysena was a puppet in his later years but at the begining within his first 2 years, his was thousand times better than that of DOUBLE-IDIOT RAJAPAKSHES. Ranil was attacked and was caught by already established BOND SCAM whose architect are nobody else, but MaRa and his Wandibattaya/most known low life of the day aka AJIT CABRAL.
Gota remains today biting his nails today, not being able to manage the pittiest issue regarding COVID control. Is this at all a thing to be SURPRISED ?
If an untrained nurse would perform a severe kind of surgery,… outcome is predictable. Likewise, to me and many of us fine thinkers, it was not overlooked, but we knew it well, not an inch of move would be the case, after weerakaetiye palhoru would be back to power.
davidthegood / June 2, 2021
If we cant distinguish between right and wrong, truth and lies, justice and injustice, we need to look for a higher righteousness, higher truth and higher justice. All these are gifts we can pray for, to our creator Father, full of love, mercy, forgiveness and shalom peace and wholeness to his whole human family.
nimal fernando / June 2, 2021
This is what I told about the cardinal then …………
nimal fernando / October 15, 2019
The slimiest person in all of this is the cardinal. He is even worse than Ganasara.
Ganasara is honest enough to declare his affiliations ………. but the disgusting cardinal is playing a double game keeping his affiliations/sympathies well hidden ………. pretending to be independent.
Until this cardinal came on the scene the Catholic church always kept their distance from partisan politics.
Hope the cardinal’s flock see through his charade and use their brains before they cast their vote.
If not the cardinal will end up with all accolades and prominence he craves ……. and his flock will end up with most of their freedoms curtailed ……… and nothing but sand to eat.
This is what the cardinal is saying now! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJLAAySml3k
Native, you better start calling me Nostradamus!! :))
Ajith / June 2, 2021
Corona is not the major virus that is hurting this island. The major virus is Buddhist Sinhala Fundamentalism. Majority of the people in this island may not agree with me but that is the truth. The country couldn’t come out from this virus over seven decade. If the Buddhist Leadership have honestly followed Lord Buddha’s teaching from their heart, there is no chance for misuse of power by opportunistic politicians including corruption and violence. If they have raised a voice against corruption or violating rule of law and justice to ordinary citizens. Every political leader uses Buddhism and buddhist leaders to cover up their crimes including corruption.
Raj-UK / June 2, 2021
GR is a mega failure. Others, like DB & Sirisena (who top the list of useless leaders), were failures too but were lucky not having to face a test like the pandemic on their watch to confirm their incompetence. GR is surrounded by corrupt officials & his own cabinet is filled with uneducated & self serving, opportunistic, yobs, therefore, the outcome in times of a crisis is not a surprise but, at least, he could have cracked the whip (as expected by those who voted for him) & go for ‘damage limitation’ mode by holding his ministers & officers responsible for failure. Instead of sacking the backward health minister who believes in divine intervention, another Minister for pandemics is appointed but at the end of the day, nobody is taking responsibility for the shambles & the poor tax payer has to bare the cost of extra ministers, officials & ‘experts’
As for GR as a strategist, military or otherwise, I don’t think he even understands the word. Trump was considered a successful businessman before becoming President but now, he is a joke, even his business ‘success’ is in question. Similarly, GR was hyped as the saviour & a military leader but after becoming President, he is seen in his true light, a waste of space, & a corrupt one at that.
