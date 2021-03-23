Sri Lanka: Landmark UN Resolution Marks Crucial Turning Point On Justice And Accountability  

A new UN resolution on Sri Lanka is an important step forward and offers renewed hope of long-awaited justice for victims of the country’s 30-year civil conflict, said Amnesty International, following its adoption by the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) today.
The resolution not only ramps up international monitoring and scrutiny of the human rights situation in Sri Lanka, but also mandates the UN human rights office to collect, consolidate and preserve evidence for future prosecutions and make recommendations to the international community on steps they can make to deliver on justice and accountability.
“This is a significant move by the Human Rights Council, which signals a shift in approach by the international community. Years of support and encouragement to Sri Lanka to pursue justice at the national level achieved nothing. This resolution should send a clear message to perpetrators of past and current crimes that they cannot continue to act with impunity,” said Hilary Power, Amnesty International’s representative to the UN in Geneva.
“While an important first step, the real impact of further monitoring and reporting will rely on other UN member states using the resolution as a basis for concrete action, including
The resolution was adopted in light of what the UN human rights chief described as “insurmountable barriers for victims to access justice” at national level, and the “inability and unwillingness” of the Government to prosecute and punish perpetrators of crimes under international law.
The resolution comes in the wake of damning reports by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Amnesty International and others, condemning Sri Lanka’s ongoing refusal to address historic crimes and expressing alarm over the deteriorating outlook for human rights in the country.
As the resolution was being negotiated in Geneva, Sri Lanka continued to issue blanket denials and reject the findings and legitimacy of the UN report. In the meantime, at home the authorities continued to prove the concerns valid, passing new regulations that target minorities.
“We urge Sri Lanka to engage constructively with the OHCHR, to implement the recommendations of the report and to allow full and unfettered access to the country. Failing this, the Human Rights Council may take more robust action, including the establishment of an independent accountability mechanism,” said Hilary Power.
Today’s resolution was adopted by a vote, called by China and Pakistan. The resolution was led by Canada, Germany, Malawi, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and the United Kingdom.
In February 2020, the Sri Lankan government withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council’s landmark resolution 30/1, which the previous government had co-sponsored, to promote reconciliation, accountability and human rights in the country.
The resolution responds to an OHCHR report released in January, which warned that Sri Lanka’s persistent failure to address historic crimes is giving way to ‘clear early warning signs of a deteriorating human rights situation and a significantly heightened risk of future violations,’ and made concrete recommendations for “preventive action” for the Human Rights Council, including enhanced monitoring and reporting, and the collection and preservation of evidence, which have been mandated by this resolution.
Prior to the UNHRC session, Amnesty International published an assessment of the situation in Sri Lanka, setting out clear expectations for UNHRC action. Amnesty International also released a report in February, Old ghosts in new garb: Sri Lanka’s return to fear, which details the authorities’ renewed crackdown on dissent and obstruction of efforts to deliver justice for conflict-era crimes, and a statement in March around the worrying trend of increased marginalization and targeting of Sri Lanka’s Muslim community.
hanchopancha / March 23, 2021
Piss on you China the evil empire of the world. It was support by another evil counterpart Pakistan.
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / March 23, 2021
I have been stating in this column that injustice does not last long, and at one point justice will prevail. This is going to happen as far as Tamils are concerned and this is the start. Only rogue states have voted in favour of Sri Lanka. Most of Muslim states except Bangladesh and Somalia have abstained. I said that India is laying the foundation for military intervention to implement 13th amendment if Sri Lanka fails to do it. India cannot stay aloof with this mandate by UN, and has to act decisively to bring justice to Tamils.
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / March 23, 2021
Sri Lanka has to search for a scapegoat for this debacle. They cannot sack jokers like Dinesh or Colombage. Thus Chandraprema days are numbered.
Eagle Eye / March 23, 2021
leelagemalli / March 23, 2021
Hp, rajapakshe mafia supporter UKRAINE has voted against srilanka at UNHRC.😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎 JAYAWEWAWA- HILARIOUS!!!!!!
leelagemalli / March 23, 2021
HP,
Be careful our Mr Know all – SJ will come with his pro Sino-Srilanka s statements 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎
Thiru / March 23, 2021
Tamils have suffered for 73 years.
Enough is enough.
Impunity of the Sri Lankan rulers, Sri Lankan state and its security forces must come to an end.
Hope this UNHRC resolution will lead justice to Tamils.
Tamil from the north / March 23, 2021
Thiru, unfortunately, not only the Tamils (including Muslims), the Sinhalese have also suffered in the hands of these tyrants. How many Sinhalese did the Premadasa government murder (85,000). These governments of these 3rd world countries will kill anyone who stands against them. The Rajapaksas are known to be village mutts who did not amount to anything in life, some or other ceased power again because of the inaction of that lazy two faced scoundrel and fox Ranil W and the gamarala idiot Sirisena. Now they will continue their killing and pillaging of this nation and sell the whole country to the Chinese.
sitrep24 / March 23, 2021
Stop giving these extremist sinhala buddhist racists chances. They’ve been fooling the international community about building peace with the minorities and have only accelerated their extremist sinhala buddhist ideology. Just look at the settlers they’re moving into tamil areas and building temples where there weren’t any before. Look at the unthinkable policy of forced cremation that was carried out ONLY to serve a racist agenda.
Immediately implement unforgiving stern sanctions on the extremist sinhala buddhists.
Ashan / March 23, 2021
That sounds like the Zionist model. Creeping into disputed lands and building illegal structures is what they do too. They also claim the land belongs to them. Maybe the Rajapaksa’s consulted them.
Sinhala_Man / March 23, 2021
Dear sitrep24,
Many of us despaired so much at the refusal of our government to listen to reason.
Please think before you spit hatred. You have said this:
“Immediately implement unforgiving stern sanctions on the extremist Sinhala Buddhists.”
The sanctions must be targeted at those in the government who were responsible. Yours seems to be a blunderbuss request which will impoverish the entire country. Things are hard enough for us as it is.
Tell me, do you live within Sri Lanka, or outside? Also, you do not reveal your real name. I’m right here (many even know where – you may not, because you don’t care to remember every guy who comments), and I do often post my name as well.
.
This is a time for you to be sensitive to the fact that people like me have always unequivocally called for Justice. You don’t want the government making scape-goats of us, do you?
Ajith / March 23, 2021
It is time for Sri Lanka to realise that there is no country in the world will support violence, dictatorship, Fundamentalism. People should understand Sri Lanka is much bigger and larger than Rajapaksa family or Buddhist Fundamentalism. The country need unity, peace, respect for law and order and unbiased judiciary and stability.
One of the reasons for this resolution is because of further intentional violation against Tamils and Muslims. Even the day before this resolution, President sent a clear message against media and Weerasekara continue to attack the rights of Muslims.
Buddhist Priests lost their credibility as the followers of Lord Buddha’s teaching in supporting violence against humanity. A father or a Guru or Priest has a responsibility to advise the rulers when they go wrong but in Sri Lanka that is not happening. Will they realise their mistakes?
Did this bring economic growth and peace in the country?
Svenson / March 23, 2021
‘It is time for Sri Lanka to realise that there is no country in the world will support violence, dictatorship, Fundamentalism.’
Really? I didn’t realise that the US backed Saudi regime was a democracy.
Eratne / March 23, 2021
“Amnesty International estimates that more than 60,000 people disappeared during Sri Lanka’s 30-year civil conflict…………………..”.
Famous number, 40,000 has now gone up to 60,000. Who prepared the list of (more than) 60,000.00 disappeared people? Are the names of those persons known? Even if they are known, some names may be bogus or fictitious; some may had been killed in fighting; some may be living here/abroad under different names (proved fact); some may had been killed by the LTTE itself when trying to escape during the battle; some may had been got killed by the LTTE even before the final battle started [like Mahattaya and others – Niromi de Soysa’s book “Tamil Tigress” by Niromi de Soysa (pseudonym) published in Australia, mentions such instances]. What about the persons got killed by the groups other than the LTTE and, in clashes between different groups? The government / security forces should not be blamed for all those so-called disappearances.
Mallaiyuran / March 23, 2021
A day after May, 9th 2009. Tamils didn’t win, but not loose for the first time after the war. Until today, all resolutions passed in UNHRC had the influence of Lankawe in it. This is the one received full opposition from Lankawe, but it has passed. Tamils’ compromise is enlarged by India not voting for the resolution. But the consolation is coming from Bahrain, Indonesia and Libya not voting. Nasser Ahamed joining the government with the blessing of Hakeem didn’t work out. Hopefully Mangala- Ranil team sidelined by Sinhala Buddhist and elevating Denesh and King to throne may pave path for Tamils get justice. Immediately after the war, Tamil Media used to describe Lankawe as world’s third biggest super power. It collapsed in front of the eyes of Denesh Gunawardena, who had returned as Hero after withdrawing the consent to Resolution 30/1, in March 2020. But, unless Buddhist Sinhalese leaving their baggage behind in Colombo and reach UNHRC, there is no way the Sinhala Buddhists understand what a hallow heroism the Royals created to win the election in August 2020 against UNP. Mangala and Ranil were waiting for this day so their name as “traitors” will be cleaned, and be declared as Heroes for signing the Resolution 30/1 and protecting Lankawe on IC level without any action against the War Criminals, for 5 years.
Mallaiyuran / March 23, 2021
Sorry
A day after May, 19th 2009.
Mallaiyuran / March 23, 2021
For Buddhists Sinhalese, Time to go back to 1948 and wipe out the legacy of “hate” on which Don Stephen built the Lankawe and destroyed a country called Ceylon. They should celebrate this day more heartedly than February 4th.
A time for Tamils, who longed for the opportunity to declare that it was their idea and they won, now give up galactic pride of their bigness and come down to earth to honestly unify with all others fighting for justice and honestly contribute to that.
Understanding the events as they place is only can show the light at the end of the tunnels. As society, every one of our action today is going to affect the earth not just today, but even the societies to come generations after. That is why from Buddha to many religious leaders taught not just to live for oneself or a group’s pride, but for the humanity. Lessons on the earth are ever to keep learning and move forward. Mistakes are to be left behind, but never to be attempted to be proved as right by Goebbels theories. So everybody has their duty to follow up on this for a concrete result, not to relax and celebrate or lament and fall in despair. We repeat here: this is not a victory to Tamils, but a defeat to Sinhala Buddhist Aanduwa, the enemy of the humanity.
ReginaldShamalPerera / March 23, 2021
Tine to give someone at home a good beating. So, there will be no resolutions in future.
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / March 23, 2021
Catholics are peacefully agitating to bring culprits of Easter Bombing to justice. Government will instigate the restive Catholics to attack Muslims to teach them a lesson. They will get Muslim organisations to demonstrate in Colombo, that it was a western plot against Islam. Muslim MPs when threatened, will somersault and support government.
/
Tamil from the north / March 23, 2021
Reginald Shemale Perehera, welcome after a long time. Were you in a mental hospital all these months? Did the treatment work for you? It appears they sent you home prematurely.
old codger / March 23, 2021
Well, now that the Gota regime has egg on its face, will the moving and shaking uniformed “intellectuals” like the Admiral Professori and Home Guard Weerasekara learn that chandiya tactics don’t work in Geneva? If they have any shame they should resign now and not bring more disgrace on the nation.
Thadi Priyantha’s speech was a good example of how it shouldn’t be done, full of empty bravado and denial of reality. Did the government really think that this ex-murderer’s past was unknown to the sponsors?
There were plenty of speakers from the Tamil diaspora, but the Sinhalayo faithful were missing. Perhaps the Sinhalayo are only good at making threats on WhatsApp ? How sad that these people can’t make a coherent speech in English.
Native Vedda / March 23, 2021
old codger
Now at least Gota and his ruling gang has a few people to blame for the utter failure at UNHRC.
In his verbal submission the Hindian envoy reiterated Hindia’s commitment to 13A and its implementation, by implication validity and its extension of Indo-Lanka agreement.
–
Do you think I should send a lorries load of Burka to Weerasekera, Weerawansa, Gamanpilla, Dinesh, …… Jayasumana, ….
Ashan / March 23, 2021
Looks like Nandasena’s raving, ranting, and threats, have not worked.
Thadi Thug Priyantha the tough guy in Sri Lanka was treated like a joke in the world arena.
All those threats, and bluster, seems to have backfired.
The world is watching, and it made sure the Rajapaksa’s arrogance is deflated, like a cheap balloon. Checkmate.
Captain Morgan / March 23, 2021
Whereas one would expect the authoritarian countries and the less developed countries to vote against this important resolution, one would equally expect the democratic countries, especially those with strong economies to vote in favour of it. Yet India and Japan have abstained. Their refusal to take a firm stand on this issue shows their lack of moral courage as well as the desire to give priority to trade and commercial interests.
Momentous20 / March 23, 2021
There comes a time, which comes but rarely for India to erase the evils of 1987 and in subsequent years. By 2021, Tamils made the mistake of beginning to forget. India has reminded us, we remain the same. True to what Sinhala Sri Lanka says, we are “Incredible India”. Only India counts with us. Tamil vote is lost for ever, the way India’s support is lost for ever with one murder.
“Satyam Eva Jayathe’ Truth Alone Triumphs” is emblazoned in Lok Sabha, as the Directive Principle of Parliament. What quote will the new Parliament carry?”? “Ever Untruth”?
GATAM / March 23, 2021
Gota failed.
Again.
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / March 23, 2021
Not only Gota even Mahinda failed.
ShanR / March 23, 2021
CT has thoughtfully produced a table indicating who voted for and against the resolution and who abstained. I have listed the countries voted for and against the resolution and a list of countries that abstained.
The 11 countries that supported Sri Lanka and voted against the resolution are Bangladesh, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela.
The 22 countries that voted for the resolution against Sri Lanka are Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Bahamas, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cote D’Ivoire, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, France, Germany, Italy, Malawi, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Republic Of Korea, Ukraine, the UK and Uruguay.
The 14 countries which abstained from voting are Bahrain, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Gabon, India, Indonesia, Japan, Libya, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Senegal, Sudan and Togo.
A total of 47 member countries.
The UN Core Group which brought the proposal against Sri Lanka are UK, Germany, Canada, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Malawi.
Lanka Herath / March 23, 2021
What landmark? All knew the outcome beforehand.UK & the West playing to the tune and also the West using LTTE as catspaw to put pressure on Sri Lanka because of China factor. Even then the cabal could not get 25 majority votes of the council ,shame on UNHRC with such strong lobbying. Other points came to surface is India’s spineless position unable to support the next neighbour but also disappointing Tamil Nadu cabal by voting against it most because it was Indira who started the LTTE training camps in TN.
Mallaiyuran / March 23, 2021
This is what GLP kept saying until the Resolution 30/1, which Lankawe had signed for that. This is not Communist Denesh invention.
Decision taking body and where the voting took place was UNHRC, Geneva. Not in parliament, the Diyawana Lake Palace, Colombo. So Communist Denesh was not the Speaker there. It is UNHRC will tell who lost who won. It is their resolution will be implemented, not communist Denesh’s resolution. It appears time is coming to teach Denesh how the the voting is to be interpreted in the last Presidential and parliament elections. He made him Hero by withdrawing Lankawe support to Resolution 30/1. Remember, that time Lankawe had only one vote, but resolution still had all 46 votes out of that unanimous decision. He is no longer fooling the Sinhala Buddhist Modayas, but only him and his boss.
MyView / March 23, 2021
In today’s govt news channel at 7pm Dinesh the Foreign Minister claimed victory saying NO Majority as only 22 FOR of the 47. He said 11 was against it while 14 abstained and saying this means 25 was not in favour.
leelagemalli / March 23, 2021
Whatever the outcome it would be, the damage the bastards have made to this country will not pave the way their rest of term to continue peacefully. With much higher inflation levels, not being able to face the day today life, poor people who are the majority in this country have now fallen from frying pan to the fire.
–
No such so called inevestments would rain on to srilanka, nor would foreign exchange flow in to the country since even SRILANKEN expatriates hate srilanken govt. Not even unskilled workers in ITALY, Middle east and the like countries, those srilanken would be ready to get cheated by MEDAMULANA rascals. I know what I feel, not being able to return home these days, what we really feel about our home country, even if some of us could fly back hom paying huge sums to BUSINESS class, I would never do so, because we could spend that sums for the poor. That alone is being blocked by Rajaikashe thakkadiyas because of their unanimous millitary governance. Nandasena has so far proved that he is good enough to be a simple minion, nor village headman. Good riddance those got caught by all tricks!!!!!
old codger / March 23, 2021
My view,
If that sort of logic is applied to the elections, Gota lost. Juvenile semantics fool nobody.
whywhy / March 23, 2021
My View ,
In the last General election that made Dinesh an MP , more than
9 million voters did not vote Mahinda to power ! Why don’t you
get this man Dinesh to explain this ? 14 abstentions allowed the
resolution to pass and not FAIL ! The result of the resolution is A
22 against 11 huge VICTORY . I believe , this is not the end , just
the beginning FOR THE FALSE PATRIOTS ! PSEUDO SINHALA
BUDDHIST ACTORS . AKA the RACISTS ! Minorities have proved
they are the NEW MAJORITY ! One may hate the idea but the
real majority is BEYOND OUR MARITIME BORDERS ! My View ,
still not late to switch sides !
Sinhala_Man / March 23, 2021
Dear MyView,
.
That’s what the government news channel said.
.
I don’t think that you agree, nor do I.
.
Of course, it’s a sad day for us all; however, it was not only inevitable but also necessary given that the government has been so badly behaved. I’ve decided to say this because at this moment while two have “liked” your comment, three have disliked it, probably imagining that you yourself, dear My View, agree with Dinesh G.
.
No, we don’t. It is a sad day for Sri Lanka, no doubt.
.
Please, those who are outside the country, understand that your crowing should not be such as to endanger the lives of those who live here, and are glad that Justice has triumphed over the Politics of self-interest.
Lanka Herath / March 23, 2021
What landmark? All knew the outcome beforehand.UK & the West playing to the tune and also the West using LTTE as catspaw to put pressure on Sri Lanka on China factor. Even then the Geneva cabal could not 25 majority votes of the council ,shame on UNHRC even with such strong lobbying. The other factor stood out is India’s spineless position unable to support the next door neighbour but also disappointing its Tamil Nadu Vaiko cabal because it was Indira who started LTTE training camps in Tamil Nadu against a friendly country ,can you beleive by . But Dittadammavedeeniya Kamma won’t be better shown than by in getting her own son killed by the same nurtured Tigers! Well whatever intended by the preparators of this resolution will get the worst outcome to them by this, the country will bring Rajapakshas back to power( I wonder whether Rajapakshas had a behind the scene deal with UNHCR to bring this resolution !) & the country will be pushed to wards China more & more.
Lanka Herath / March 23, 2021
What landmark? All knew the outcome beforehand.UK & the West playing to the tune of the Diaspora and also the West using LTTE as catspaw to put pressure on Sri Lanka because of China factor. Even then the Geneva cabal could not muster 25 majority votes of the council ,shame on UNHRC even with such strong lobbying. The other factor stood out is India’s spineless position unable to support the next door neighbour but also disappointing its Tamil Nadu Vaiko cabal because it was Indira who started LTTE training camps in Tamil Nadu against a friendly country , believe or not, by the so called the biggest democratic country. But Dittadammavedeeniya Kamma won’t be better shown than by in getting her own son killed by the same nurtured Tigers! Well whatever intended by the preparators of this resolution will get the worst outcome to them by this, the country will bring Rajapakshas back to power( I wonder whether Rajapakshas had a behind the scene deal with UNHCR to bring this resolution) & the country will be pushed to wards China more & more.
Tamil from the north / March 23, 2021
Lanka Herath, look around in Colombo how many LTTE members are working for Ali Baba and his 40 thieves (The Rajapaksa family). Stop this rubbish about LTTE when the LTTE is working for the Rajapaksas in plain sight.
Roy / March 23, 2021
Nandaseeni and the pariah made Srilanka a Pariah state. Get Wimale and the jokers to fast and die.
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / March 23, 2021
Sri Lanka was made a Pariah state by Mahinda after eliminating LTTE in 2009. He promised India and west to settle Tamil problem but reneged on it, and brought China in to tell them off. So the biggest Pariah is Mahinda and not Gota. There is an attempt by west to create trouble in the government to make it fall and install a government of their choice. Tamils should never vote to bring a pro-western government to power, because they will get nothing like what happened during 2015 to 2020 period. Keep anti west pro China government in power and pitch west against Sri Lanka and get the benefits. Meanwhile Sinhala veerayas must get ready to hide under beds after Kavung drop in Colombo and also to start searching dust bins for food.
Tamil from the north / March 23, 2021
Roy, unfortunately Wimal will sleep with a pack of biscuits under his pillow and have his dinner around 2am so no one sees him eating. Bloody joker Wimal.
Native Vedda / March 23, 2021
Soman
–
Don’t you find the voting pattern interesting?
Western Democracies(?) have ganged together against the poor Sri Lanka while the world powerful autocrats are on the other side, the cold war still continues by other means.
–
As usual Hindians are trying to portray themselves as innocent as possible by sitting on the fence. It does not board well with all communities in this island.
–
Poor Bangladesh has forgotten the past history.
Sri Lanka aided and abetted Pakistan by allowing its planes to refuel on this island shores on its way to East Pakistan where 93,000 Pakistani forces and local militias committed war crimes. As far as SJ is concerned allowing Pakistan land and refuel its war planes is a brilliant display of diplomacy on the part of Weeping Widow.
–
Bangladesh is unaware of what has been happening on the shores of this island. Muslims were prohibited to bury their Janasas. Instead were forced to cremate.
–
Only yesterday I saw a whats up clip which showed a gang of about 15 saffron thugs physically attaching a Muslim man and destroying his hut where he had lived for more than 35 years. The Saffron thugs demanded he vacated the land.
–
chiv / March 23, 2021
Only fools will end up where Rajapaksas sre right now, they sure have taken the country too over the cliff. There was hundreds of chances given over 10 years to get out of trouble
But their mind set was such they continued to get deeper and deeper where there is no room to wiggle. They also went on to prove the world they were just buying time and for that they lied even to countries which trusted them. Their support is gradually waning and numbers keep declining
There are countries which supported in past now have gone absent or against. Soon countries will find difficult to support as in case of Myanmar and North Korea. People who support need to return home and explain their people why they supported. It is not Lanka for family to decide the fate of a country
chiv / March 23, 2021
Rajapaksas are akin to Trump. There is no comparison before and after. Difference Trump was there for 4 years looked almost decades. Where as Rajapaksas are endless. I cannot imagine, any predecessors would have digged their ggraves as deep as them. Dosen’t it make them special.
Ashan / March 23, 2021
So the Rajapaksa’s have been taught a lesson – you cannot keep bluffing, not cooperating, blustering, and giving the international community BS for years, and get away with it.
This is a STRONG MESSAGE from the world, and if Nandasena and his goons don’t comply, and do what is right for the country, they can say bye bye to loans, aid, and hand outs. Of course, the Rajapaksa’s good buddy China will step in, but will also take huge bites out of our country, and own it. We have reached pariah status in the world, those who supported us were the pariahs of the world, all guilty of human rights abuses themselves. Birds of a feather flocking together, scratching each other’s backs, and covering up for the other.
The Rajapaksa’s have brought shame and pariah status to this country.
They were stupid in thinking their denials would work.
Will the ruling family realize the folly of their ways, and reform? Will they stop the bluster and blame, and become responsible for human rights abuses? Will they own up to their crimes, and that of their war criminal officers, and make things right? Will the Tamil citizens get their much deserved closure? Will they stop attacking international organizations, and their officials with insults and conspiracy theories?
The answer is predictable…..NO.
ReginaldShamalPerera / March 23, 2021
Whenever these kinds of foolish and malicious UN resolutions are passed, the government should immediately orchestrate a “black month” at home in order to send a message to the UN like “look what your silly resolution did to these minorities”. Now they are in a worse situation than before this resolution sort of message to the UN. And it’s all your fault type of message.
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / March 23, 2021
Independent enquiries by the international community should only be undertaken if there’s proof of destroying evidence, files going missing or being accidentally burnt, victims of crime admitting to self-inflicted injury, criminals being forcibly set free after complainants are arrested and such like… if such travesties of justice occur, then, there cannot be any reliability or credibility in a criminal justice system. Sri Lanka must prove that these things don’t happen in the land like no other, wonder of Asia, or miracle etc..
chiv / March 23, 2021
Rajapaksas and the 6 million or so must be dreaming a resolution passed this many times will some how disappear in thin air as in our commission reports . You can fool most Lankans all the time but not the world. Good luck.
chiv / March 23, 2021
One person who should be rejoicing right now is professor know it all, because his trusted partners China, Cuba, Venezuela, Pakistan, Bolivia, Somalia , Ereteria, Uzbekistan and Russia have supported the Crime against humanity.
chiv / March 23, 2021
I hear Gommanpilla has already started practicing to hide inside a oil tanker.(which he disguised as Guinness record) . Not even a day passed Wijedasa thanked the Saudi Prince for donating millions for Easter victims but complained not a penny was paid yet by Rajapaksas. Whats are friends for ???
eeakdavi / March 23, 2021
The really important point now is to cash in on this and stop or slow down the slide to authoritarianism and militarization in Sri Lanka. I wish very much that people would focus on this now.
Pon Lanka / March 23, 2021
The UNHCR has voted in favour of making recommendations to the international community first time since 2010 to refer Sri lanka, for steps to be taken in to deliver justice and accountability against the country. This means the fact, world body of Human rights has accepted after a prolonged deliberations with Sri lanka, that the country has failed to maintain justice and fair-play towards its minorities. The voting pattern its self prove the fact that mainly autocratic countries such as China, Russia , Cuba ,Bolivia, Eritrea Somalia,Venezuela and Philippines had supported Sri lanka ; which never comply nor bother with human rights .
Eagle Eye / March 23, 2021
“This resolution should send a clear message to perpetrators of past and current crimes that they cannot continue to act with impunity,” said Hilary Power, Amnesty International’s representative to the UN in Geneva.”
—
Hilary Power shows the power of ‘Green Backs’.
—
Amnesty International can do a great favor to Sri Lanka if they can round up all the LTTE Tamil terrorists who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity by massacring Sinhalayo for three decades and hiding under new identities in the countries that supported the UNHRC resolution and send them to Sri Lanka to punish them. AI also should send Adele Balasingham to Sri Lanka because UK will never punish her for the war crimes she committed. AI also does not put pressure on Government of UK to punish her.
leelagemalli / March 23, 2021
HP,
Be careful our Mr Know all – SJ will come with his pro Sino-Srilanka s statements 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎
