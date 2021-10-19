Sri Lanka Stands Among The Top Wellness Travel Destination, Indian Tourists Tops The Chart

On October 11, 2021, the Global Wellness Institute rated Sri Lanka among the top five wellness travel destinations and gave it a thumbs up to be marked among the leisure industry. In his interview, Sri Lanka’s tourism minister Mr. Prasanna Ranatunga stated to the media that the country is recognized for its greenery and mental well-being through the age-old Ayurvedic techniques, so we took the step in the direction of promoting the physical and mental health well-being of the tourists. As everyone is going through a busy lifestyle nowadays, providing complete relaxation to the travelers at the tourist spots will be their No. 1 focus.

Sri Lanka: Rising as the Top Travelled Destination for Foreigners Especially Indians

Sri Lanka is a beautiful island nation that is located off the southeast coast of India. People rate it as the tropical paradise offering lush green meadows, white sand beaches, delicious food, and wildlife. The country is also known as the ‘Pearl of the Indian Ocean.’ It is a perfect destination for foreigners, especially Indians because it showcases ancient Indian history and South Indian culture.

Moreover, the place is best for hikers and solo travelers to explore the green mountain and hills for hiking and exploration purposes. People interested in exploring watersports can also head to the tourist spots offering the same. Sports activities are encouraged in the country because of the white sun-kissed beaches, and the coastal areas are famous for the same. People enjoy sports like scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, white water rafting, jet skiing, windsurfing, etc.

The fact that Indians mostly visit Sri Lanka is both for enjoying this pretty destination, and there is a cultural significance associated with this country too. The background of Ramayana is found at this place, and the glimpse of the war fought between Lord Rama, and King Ravana can be seen inscribed here. So, it is a matter of religion also for Indians as most people are Tamilians. This year also the country saw the influx of more than 8,000 Indian tourists visiting the island country. Inbound travel showed the upper mark during September 2021, and in October, the country’s Tourism Ministry decided to make it a perfect wellness destination for its foreign tourists.

The decision was taken by Mr. Prasanna Ranatunga, Minister of Tourism, at the Ministry level meeting for tourism currently going on in Paris in France. The International French Tourism Exhibition is also ongoing in Paris. Other dignitaries who were part of this meeting and exhibition were Jean Battiste Lemoyne (Tourism State Secretary of France), Vassilis Kikilias( Minister of Tourism from Greece), Khaled el Anany (Minister of Tourism from Egypt), Mr. Nayef Hamidi Mohomad Al-Fayez (Minister of Tourism from Jordan), David Collado(Minister of Tourism from the Dominican Republic), and State of Mauritius’s Tourism Minister Lovis Steven.

Sri Lanka’s Tourist Campaign for Indian Travelers

Sri Lankan airlines have four weekly flights directly to Chennai, three weekly flights to Mumbai, and one weekly flight to Bengaluru. Airlines started its operations of one flight a week between Colombo-Madurai, Cochin, Tiruchirappalli, and Trivandrum. Even the country announced the opening of the connecting flight between Colombo, New Delhi, and Hyderabad that will be the two flights in a week. To encourage more and more Indian travelers and boost tourism, Sri Lankan airline authorities also launched the ‘Buy One and Get One’ free ticket for the tourists.

Even the government looks forward to amending and reforms the tourist guidelines, and keeps a check on any of the reported cases by the tourists. The Minister told the media that Sri Lanka is a safe country, and we provide services that are best-suited to our travelers. The tourism industry is making sure to upgrade its facilities more and more to attract thousands of tourists. As the country’s major revenue comes from the tourism sector, the Tourism Ministry is taking necessary steps to make everyone’s stay a pleasant one. Even the two countries are on the verge of strengthening bilateral ties , so this campaign started for Indian travelers seems quite interesting.

Quick Look Why Sri Lanka is known as the ‘Pearl of the Indian Ocean’

Sri Lanka is known for its wellness industry, and people can visit the different ecosystems in just one go and just one place. Like, you can pay a visit to a 300BC located city at one time, and another time you can find yourself snorkeling underwater or roaming with the unusual wildlife creatures in the country. With magnificent temples, historic capitals, and landscapes, the country has already fetched its position as having 8 significant UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The country’s tourism industry is flourishing with its ancient heritage and culture, nature, beaches, wildlife, and flora and fauna offering much more than usual. The National Parks, coastal areas, forests, tea plantations, and the tropical climate are a few attractions that no tourist must miss out on. Apart from that, travelers can enjoy the lip-smacking food at the local food cafes and in the big hotels.

What’s more exciting one gets to see in this island nation is pristine blue waters, white beaches, giant palm trees, and everything best for the people who want to raise their adrenaline rush. Para-cycling, Kite Surfing, Jet Ski, Water canoeing, etc., are a few sports you must opt for. Even one can visit the beautiful Buddhist and Hindu shrines that make this country culturally strong. In all, Sri Lanka stands committed to its words of being a top wellness destination.