Sri Lanka Under-19 Women’s Football Team & SAFF Predictions

The Road to Success

In December, the Sri Lanka Under-19 Women’s Football team flew to Dhaka, Bangladesh, to compete in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Women’s Championship, which took place from the 11th to the 22nd of December. They faced India on the 13th and Nepal on the 15th of December, and they met their hosts Bangladesh on the 19th of December. After the conclusion of the league matches, the top two clubs in the league standings advanced to the final on the 22nd of December and took their place in the major football leagues .

https://pixabay.com/photos/audience-soccer-stadium-1866738/

Sri Lanka and the SAFF

The SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship is returning for another season! The tournament was established in 2018, and this year’s edition is just the second to take place thus far. Both teams have earned their places in the SAFF Championship final, they gave it their all in hope of winning the championship. Experts anticipate that the Indian football team will come away with a hard-fought victory in this encounter. The SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship 2021 began on the 11th of December, 2021, with the first match. In the group stage, each team plays every other team, and the top two teams progress to the final.

https://pixabay.com/photos/bleachers-soccer-field-stadium-1867992/

India On Form from the Start of Sri Lanka’s Final Decider

The India U-19 women’s football team got off to a flying start in the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship 2021 when they thrashed Sri Lanka with a stunning 5-0 score on Monday, the 13th of December, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, earning their first points of the competition. With the ball in Sri Lanka’s goal in the second minute, India took the lead for the first time. T.J.N. Dewage, the Sri Lankan goalkeeper, had stopped a strike from the midfielder earlier in the game. Santosh, on the other hand, was able to grasp onto the rebound and slam it into the net for the winning goal. Exactly three minutes later, Karen Estrocio increased the advantage when she headed the ball into an empty net after it had sailed over the goalkeeper’s head. Karen and Anju NA worked together nicely on the left wing to produce another opportunity, which was subsequently saved by the goalkeeper. But the loose balls continued landing at Indian feet before being stopped again and again until Nitu Linda managed to jink past her marker and put it in at the last minute.

When the Indian ladies took a three-goal lead into the second half, they settled into the game well, maintaining lengthy periods of possession and hunting for chances to break through the Sri Lankan defense. Despite the fact that Nitu and Karen came close to each other a few times, it was the former who scored the fourth goal in the 41st minute with a low effort from beyond the area that slid into the bottom corner, past the keeper’s hands.

Following up on their first-half performance, India continued to press forward and skipper Shilky had a direct free kick saved by the goalkeeper before Karen’s attempt off the rebound was parried away by the goalkeeper. Lynda Kom Serto came within inches of scoring India’s fifth goal in the 76th minute following a well-executed play that ended with the midfielder’s shot rebounding against the crossbar of the goal. In the span of five minutes, Nitu Linda had also been denied a goal. However, a minute later, replacement Priyanka Devi sent home a powerful drive from beyond the box to give India their fifth and final goal of the game.

https://pixabay.com/photos/grass-lawn-field-sports-soccer-2616911/

Sri Lanka’s Predictions & Performance

The Sri Lanka Women’s football team conceded 28 goals in four matches while playing in the SAFF U-19 Championship in Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka completed the event in fifth place out of five teams. They played four games during the league stage, all of which they lost by a large margin.