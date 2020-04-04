Sri Lanka Uses Pandemic To Curtail Free Expression

By Meenakshi Ganguly –
Sri Lanka’s inspector general has ordered police to arrest those who “criticize” officials involved in the coronavirus response, or share “fake” or “malicious” messages about the pandemic.
According to the order, issued on April 1, officials “are doing their utmost with much dedication to stop the spread of COVID 19,” but “those officials’ duties are being criticized, minor issues are being pointed out,” and messages are being posted that “scold” officials, thus “severely hindering” their duties.
As of April 2, Sri Lanka had 151 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths. So far, more than 10,000 people have been arrested since a curfew intended to slow the spread of the virus was imposed on March 20.
The global pandemic is a challenge for authorities as they try to protect the population with necessary public health measures. However, criticism will not hinder their work, even if some find it aggravating or unjustified. Blanket censorship and threats of arrest for speech not only violate Sri Lanka’s obligations under international human rights law, but are counter-productive. Officials who need to know of shortcomings to address gaps in their response will not be helped by the withholding and censoring of information. During curfews and lockdowns, many citizens will need help obtaining basic necessities, and they should be able to share their views and exchange information.
Sri Lankans’ concerns that their rights will be respected are particularly crucial since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has assigned the army chief to lead Sri Lanka’s coronavirus response. Gen. Shavendra Silva, who heads the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, faces credible allegations of war crimes during the final months of Sri Lanka’s long civil war. Ethnic Tamils, Muslims, and critics of the government, who have long borne the brunt of security force abuses, will be especially concerned that their civil and political rights will not be respected.
A rights-respecting response to COVID-19 needs to ensure that accurate and up-to-date information about the virus, access to services, service disruptions, and other aspects of the response to the outbreak is accessible to all. A failure to uphold the right to freedom of expression during the pandemic undermines basic human rights and could undermine trust in government actions.
*Meenakshi Ganguly – South Asia Director of Human Rights Watch
Latest comments
rbh / April 4, 2020
There are nine thousand in the prisson this causes another problem, for petty reason such conjestion
an outbreak could not only infect and more contagious than. there maitanance could be diverted to there health care if they were out and it is not a mudered case it is to avoid coronavirus risk worse.
/
Old codger / April 4, 2020
I suppose this Draconian measure is in response to the famous post by a Sri Lankan woman living in Italy who abused the Police spokesman, Ajith Rohana, for spreading untruths about the situation in Italy. There are two sides to this. First, the woman was wrong to use abusive language. But then, perhaps she would not have got that much attention if she used normal language. Secondly, the gist of what she said was true. Ajit Rohana himself appears to have been repeating fake news from local social media, such as that bodies are being dumped in mass graves by bulldozers. There is in fact a sustained propaganda campaign to show our govt , forces, health system, etc in a good light vis-a-vis other countries.
Ajith Rohana has a tendency to pontificate about things he knows nothing about. Recently he was interviewed saying that Arthur C Clarke was one of the world’s greatest scientists, and the fact that he lived in Sri Lanka proves that SL is the best country in the world! Now, I have the greatest respect for Sir Arthur, having read all his excellent writings. He had a great knowledge of science, but was certainly NOT a scientist. Also, I believe it is an open secret why he chose to live here. That a senior police officer is unaware of this does cast doubt on his credibility.
/
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / April 4, 2020
While citizens must be responsible in communicating their views and not spread false, misleading or harmful propaganda with hidden agendas, the governments should also act with the welfare of citizens uppermost, not their own political survival or advancement. Unfortunately government after government in SL as well as those in many poor countries have always and invariably acted only in self-interest. Those governments that did in fact act in the people’s interest have developed into flourishing, wealthy and safe countries for all their citizens. Where does Sri Lanka stand? Its anyone’s easy guess..!
/