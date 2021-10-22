Sri Lanka’s Courts A Joke & The AG A Bigger Joker!

Sri Lanka’s legal circles are abuzz regarding shockingly routine withdrawals of indictments by the current Attorney General, several of which were filed by the current Chief Justice while functioning as Attorney General at the time.
Two of the most controversial indictments, one against Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda for collusion in hiding the truth behind the ghastly kidnapppings for ransom and murders of eleven Tamil and Muslim youth and the other against a key member of the Rajapaksa family, Minister Basil Rajapaksa for criminal misappropriation of public funds to the tune of a whopping LKR 36.5 million in purchases of GI pipes.
Opposition legislators took most of their time yesterday during the debates on amendments to penal and criminal procedure laws to protest against what they said, was a deeply disturbing trend. Stating that more than 20 indictments had been withdrawn in this manner, SJB MP Mujubur Rahma wanted to know if there was a Government’s catspaw working in the Attorney General’s Department who was making Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya look ridiculous by withdrawing all the indictments filed by him. Are we to think that the former Attorney General was wrong in filing these indictments? ‘Who is to take responsibility for all of this?”, he asked.
Typically, the Attorney General’s Department takes a long time in reviewing a file and deciding whether to file indictment based on the establishing of a prima facie case. Reviews take place at several levels of the Department and the final decision is signed off by the Attorney General, particularly in regard to contested and controversial cases. It is because of that strict process that courts have also been hesitant to interfere into decisions taken by the Attorney General though the Supreme Court has stated that, in appropriate circumstances, it can review. But this pattern of just withdrawing indictments has made both the Attorney General’s Department and the Office of the Chief justice reduced to jokes, critics say.
Among the other Ministers in respect of whom indictments on various criminal offenses were filed in the time of the sitting Chief Justice functioning as Attorney General but withdrawn on technical grounds, are Highways Minister Johnston Fernando, and Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage. In some instances of cases filed by the Commission on Bribery and Corruption being set aside on technical grounds namely that all the Commissioners had not signed the indictments, fresh cases have not been filed. Legal observers say that it is very unlikely that fresh indictments will be filed in the current political context.
Opposition MP Harshana Rajakaruna pointed out that it was because of these serious lapses in justice that international criticism of Sri Lanka was increasing and that the country was being humiliated globally. Opposition voices stressed that officers of the Attorney General’s Department was being paid by tax payers money and that therefore, there must be public accountability. Independent Offices and Commissions have become ‘the President’s Offices and Commissions’, they said. Blaming the 20th Amendment for what they categorised as a ‘complete collapse’ of the justice system, they said that this can only go from bad to worse.
The Government has taken the stand that it will not respond to criticisms of the Attorney General’s Department or the decisions taken by the judiciary as these are ‘independent’ processes. However senior lawyers have said that this is not an acceptable reason as it is very clear that political motives lie behind the withdrawals of indictments to an extent that is unprecedented in the history of Sri Lanka. ‘All these indictments being withdrawn are against politically powerful people, not a single indictment has been withdrawn in any other case’ they say. This is highly improper, they add.
Ashan / October 23, 2021
The eroding of our democracy – when the judiciary becomes partisan and corrupt, and there are no checks and balances. We are heading in the wrong direction, and unfortunately people are unable to see the bigger picture. When International Judicial and Human Rights Institutions sounds the alarm, we should pay attention, or it will be too late for this country.
nimal fernando / October 23, 2021
This is generational ………. and will last for generations ……….. far beyond our and our kids’ lives ………….
Already Rajapakse kids (like Premadasa’s ) are waiting in the wings ……… their supporters are generational ……. Muruttetuwe Ananda’s iligitimate son is waiting in the wings to get ordained and come as a supporter …….. then his son ……. and then ……..
This is us ……. this is who we are ……. this is our essence: this is what makes us what/who we are ……..
Only a fortunate cataclysmic accident will change our destiny/fate ……….. minor ones (like the fiasco now) will change nothing ……… people soon forget and get back to their usual traits/gullibility/self-deception …….
Written before …….. can’t write again …………
nimal fernando / September 12, 2019
People who believe Gota is going to solve all Lanka’s problem because he is capable of reading out a speech written for him by someone else are the same gullible who five years ago believed Yahapalanaya of Sirisena was going to solve all Lanka’s ills.
nimal fernando / October 23, 2021
continued
The politicians are the same. The people are the same. Nothing has changed. Nothing ever change. The cycle repeats every five years bringing in the same old new hope leading to disappointment. All what happens is, people just get older with the gullibility intact. Then they die and pass on their gullibility to their children. And them to their; on and on ……………..
Three months after Ranil became the PM in 2015, he went to Indonesia and away from the glare of the Lankan public, gave an interview to an Indonesian TV outfit. I wrote here then, don’t wait five years, make up your minds now, no one is going to be prosecuted for corruption or murder. People’s body language gives them away. He was making all the excuses not to catch anyone.
It’s a free world, support any candidate you want; that’s what people do.
But to believe that there is a single Lankan who can solve our problems is to be plain simple stupid. Plain gullible.
nimal fernando / October 23, 2021
continued
Just say I support Gota; he gave a good speech. Just say I support Ranil; he doesn’t steal for himself, not because he is moral or ethical but because he has inherited wealth. Just say I support Mahinda; he has charisma. Just say I like Sajith because he is Premadasa’a son …………… but for fully grown adults with many years of life experience to say anyone is going to solve Lanka’s problems deserves the Nobel Prize for Stupidity.
To come to think of it, that’s the only prize many Lankans have a good chance of landing.
If you don’t believe me let’s look back to what I said here 5 years from now.
Plain and simple commonsense can be more accurate than Sumanadasa’s crystal ball.
If one knows one’s own people and have no sentimental delusions …….. It’s a piece of cake!
Only thing off …….. the length of time we had to wait …….. it didn’t take 5 years ………..
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 23, 2021
Everyone knows what happened to the former Chief Justice Dr.(Mrs) Shriyani Bandaranayake when Mahinda Rajapaksa was President. However she stood firm, while low-grade politicians like Wimal Weerawansa, Johnson Perera, and several others behaved in an uncivilized manner. Even Chamal Rajapaksa was not an exception. What is worse was when the Courts had convicted criminal murderers, President Gotabhaya Rajapakse abused his privileges and pardoned such hardcore criminals and also went to the extent of giving promotions. At the same time a genuine and efficient Police Officer (CID Director) was charged and put into jail. Was there any justice done to the Ruggerite Thajudeen who was murdered. Why can’t they bring the culprits to justice. Isn’t democracy in Sri Lanka in crisis. When murderers are ruling the country, the officers of the Attorney-General and the Judges had to take precautions. When Mahinda Rajapakse was President, there was an incident where Rishard Badurdeen’s supporters threw stones at the Mannar Court House while it was functioning. Everyone is pondering what happened in Sharan’s case in which three churches were bombed and more than 200 were killed. Why can’t they expose those prominent politicians to the public.
GATAM / October 23, 2021
Absolute joke!
And the law in SL is the biggest joke.
Until there is one law for all in the law books, there is no law and order in SL. Courts come later.
If SL cannot have one law for everyone without tribal laws, the island must be divided into mono ethnic nations and people must be relocated.
Muslim nation can have MMDA, Sharia, Halal, Qaathi, Thalak, etc. Tamil nation can have Thesawalami, etc. Sinhala nation can have traditional Sinhala law.
No use treating symptoms. The root cause must be fixed. Just because SL is an island does not mean it must be one nation. SL failed everyone as one nation. Time to respect ethnic aspirations of everyone.
Eratne / October 23, 2021
With a corrupt, dishonest murderer at the top what else should we expect?
Mallaiyuran / October 23, 2021
First thing, Thulanjali’s counterfeit case has to be brought back, Ranil’s Central Bank case, Brother Prince’s mansion case, New King’s son’s all cases……..Pujitha in prison because he said it was he who saved the New Son Prince in the case of “Brawl in Night Club” movie. Yahapalanaya was the Impunity Era in the Lankawe’s New Mahawamsa. What is big deal now?
