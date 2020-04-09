Sri Lanka’s Militarisation Of Covid-19 Response: Infographic By ITJP

The lack of civilian oversight over Sri Lanka’s militarised COVID-19 response raises some very serious human rights concerns, said the International Truth and Justice Project.
“Sri Lanka has an alleged war criminal heading its COVID-19 response, who served in the same army regiment as the President, raising questions about transparency, accountability and oversight,” said the ITJP’s Executive Director, Yasmin Sooka, herself under lockdown.
The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Killings, Agnes Callamard, has said that any measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 emergency should be guided by the principles of legality, proportion, precaution and non-discrimination. Appointing military personnel to manage the crisis without any civilian oversight does not bode well for Sri Lanka – nor does Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva specifically identifying those COVID-19 patients who are Muslims in public statements.
“Experienced professionals from the civil service should be in charge of coordinating complex public health and distribution issues, not the Army,” said Yasmin Sooka, “People’s lives are at stake as well as huge amounts of money and supplies that need to be equitably shared. It is essential that the public be allowed to question the response operation without being threatened with arrest. This crisis shouldn’t become an excuse to erode civil liberties yet further.”
Already there are clashes between medical professionals and the military over what the best public health measures should be. Even the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) has expressed disappointment that the Government placed an Army commander in charge of the country’s overall COVID-19 Response.
The National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak
The Sri Lankan Government says all prevention and management of the COVID-19 virus outbreak and healthcare provisions and other public services are to be managed by this newly formed National Operation Centre. All other government officials should be available for the Centre to deploy[1].
However the National Operation Centre is headed by Sri Lanka’s Army Commander who is also acting Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva. Silva was publicly designated this year by the US State Department because of credible information of his involvement, through command responsibility, in gross violations of human rights, namely extrajudicial killings[2]. Silva was appointed to this powerful COVID-19 role by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was his superior officer in the first battalion of the Gajaba Regiment in Matale during military operations to crush the second Sinhala youth insurgency in 1989 when hundreds disappeared in the area under their control. In 2008-9 when the US Government says Silva was allegedly involved in war crimes, he was receiving orders allegedly directly from Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was then secretary of defence.
Moreover the legal basis for this latest appointment is unclear as there is no gazette notification establishing the COVID-19 National Operation Centre, as for other COVID-19 entities[3]. This raises the question of who in the civilian administration holds Shavendra Silva accountable, other than his friend the President who is himself ex military. Media conferences on the outbreak are dominated by Shavendra Silva who briefs on the quarantine situation[4].
Presidential Task Force On Food Supplies
This was gazetted by the President in March to ensure the supply of food to the nation during the crisis. In a detailed analysis the Centre for Policy Alternatives commented that“the mandate and powers assigned to the Task Force are much wider in scope and range from ensuring the supply of essential goods and services to providing relief measures to vulnerable groups of society”[5]. The Task Force is also headed by the President’s unelected brother Basil Rajapaksa and contains a large number of retired military officials close to the President (including from his Gajaba Regiment) also implicated in the 2009 war in Sri Lanka, which saw widespread violations of international law by the Army.
The appointment of military officers to key public roles has been controversial – for example Major General Vijitha Ravipriya’s appointment as Director General of Customs was opposed by the customs trades unions who said this job should not go to a retired army officer with no experience of civil administration but to a civil servant from their own department[6]. The President’s secretary, P. B. Jayasundera, alleged the reason for appointing a military officer was to curb corruption. Shockingly, in 2008 Jayasundera himself, had to step down as Treasury Secretary over allegations that he was responsible for the unlawful sale of a revenue-producing public asset at an artificially low price to a private corporation but a year later was reinstated by then President, Mahinda Rajapaksa, brother of the current President[7].
In addition, the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority is Major General (Retired) D.M.S. Dissanayaka (Shantha Dissanayake[8]), also from the President’s Gajaba Regiment, was caught on camera recently threatening a vendor profiteering during the COVID19 disaster, saying “I will pulversie your ears”[9]. Moreover, the Committee of Inquiry into the Prison Incident Welikada in 2012 recommended charging Dissanayake under Section 162 of the Sri Lankan Penal Code for his alleged involvement in the Welikada Jail massacre in which 27 prisoners were killed, along with Gotabaya Rajapaksa[10]. Neither was charged.
COVID19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa established this Fund on 23 March to collect direct deposits and donations from organisations and individual donors[11]. On 7 April, the fund stood at SL. Rs. 420m (US $ 2.2m).The President’s website says more details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawela, Director General Administration. Egodawela is a retired military officer and previously a co-accused in the Avant Garde corruption case with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa but released from the charges two months ago, after he had already been apointed the President’s Chief of Staff[12].
Calls for Civilian Oversight
Twenty leading trade unions representing the public sector workforce recently wrote to the President calling on him to bring COVID-19 prevention under a civil authority. In a joint statement on 18 March they said:
“In such a national disaster situation a national operation centre should be established under the Disaster Management Centre, which is the regulatory authority with special training. We notify the government that all public services should be aligned under that centre..[13]”.
Meanwhile former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said more than a week ago that there should be a mechanism under director health services to unite the private and state health services to face the peak in cases that is expected between April 4 and 11.
Religious Hatred
Organisations in Sri Lanka have expressed concern that the crisis could be misused to whip up religious hatred, in particular against Muslims. This is of concern given Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s closeness to Sinhala Buddhist extremist organisations, such as the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), which are notoriously anti-Muslim.
A statement by 26 trades unions complained that:
“While reporting information about infected and the dead from the novel corona virus, it is evident that people are categorised according to religion and ethnicity in a manner that incites racist sentiments… Our trade unions would highlight that these guidelines should be followed by state officials, government ministers and all politicians who make statements about corona patients and those who passed away[14]”.
Censorship
The acting police chief, C.D. Wickramarathna, instructed the Criminal Investigation Department of the police and all offices to arrest and take legal action against anyone who publishes posts on social media criticising government officials[15]. The 1 April police statement in Sinhala recommends, “Tough legal action against those who publish false or malicious statements in the internet”.
Activists have pointed out this violates the right to freedom of expression[16]. A statement by seven media organisations[17] on 4 April accepted that that “fake news” or “incorrect information” during an epidemic was harmful but added that “fair criticism was a right and if a mistake was made by public officials people should be able to express their views online. A letter to the acting Inspector General of Police and copied to the Secretary of Defence signed by 46 individuals and 9 organisations on 7 April, commented there was “no provision in law that authorizes the arrest of those ‘criticizing’ the state”18.
“There is no doubt that in this unprecedented period of fear and turmoil, many governments resort to securitizing a public emergency response to the COVID-19 crisis rather than a rights-based response. A rights-based approach requires a framework which places human rights and the rule of law at the forefront,” said Yasmin Sooka.
“The Sri Lankan government must ensure that each and every restriction on rights and freedoms has a clear legal basis, described in specific terms so that people know how their rights are being limited, under which law, and precisely what they are (and are not) permitted to do. Any limitation or restriction must be subject to the review of the courts,” she added.
“We call upon the Government of Sri Lanka to establish a civilian, non- partisan, independent response committee that has oversight of the Government’s response; the military and police should not be allowed to simply do whatever they want to combat the pandemic. COVID-19 should not be used as an excuse to impose military control through stealth especially by officials already discredited,” Ms. Sooka commented.
Latest comments
Dilshan / April 9, 2020
It is lapse of the ICC not dragging these war criminals to Hague. We sinhalese kept quiet. Today the.same band is trying kill us all by starvation to get get the name that they.prevented spread of Corona. Unfortunately WHO chief has congratulated without knowing the ground situation. Racist Shavendra who tried to make sexual assault on a minsyers daughter and left untouched is heading the taskforce. How many girls are at risk we fo not know
/
Dodo / April 9, 2020
How come that ITJP dosen’t mention that the alleged war criminal is a US citizen and his brother, Basil who is running the Covid 19 panicdemic is also a US citizen?
Also, that they are following order of the corrupt politician Tedros Adhanom Greybuss of the World Health Organization (WHO) who called Gota and Modi to congratulate him for the brutal curfews in Sri Lanka?
WHO and UN which are following the CIA funded Johns Hopkins University fake Covid 19 data models should be held accountable. WHO should be shut down too
/
Amarasiri / April 9, 2020
Author Colombo Telegraph and Ms. Yasmin Sooka,
“Sri Lanka has an alleged war criminal heading its COVID-19 response, who served in the same army regiment as the President, raising questions about transparency, accountability and oversight,” said the ITJP’s Executive Director, Yasmin Sooka, herself under lockdown.
The alleged war criminal and the president became war criminals by destroying , the war criminals of LTTE. The LTTE Tamils were induced to become war criminals themselves, because of the discrimination , criminality and killings, ( crimes) and racism of Para-Sinhala Para-“Buddhists “, who distorted Buddhism, insulted the Buddha, by transforming Buddhism into Buddha-Agama, Buddha’s Religion. The above statement is evidence-based.
Now, all the war criminals, criminals, frauds, crooks, politicians, capitalists, socialists, young, old, men , women , monks, Priests, Ulama, Rabbis , black , white, brown and yellow have all to face the China originated, Wuhan-China-19, renamed COVID-19 virus. Did God let loose the virus to punish them all for the excesses, or is it natural evolution?
Their lies are exposed , their BLUFFS and claims are exposed, and they all are STUMPED.
The alleged war criminal and the President, who were caught with their pants down, have a hard time finding the enemy, the COVID-19 virus, abs with the Para-Sinhala Para/“Buddhist “ , racists, have resorted to racism’s agonists the innocent Muslims, accusing them of the virus, when the whole world kKNOWS that it originated from CHINA,
This is Para-Sinhala Para-Buddhism and it’s racism.
/
Amarasiri / April 9, 2020
Author CT and Ms. Yasmin Sooka,
A group of European Union (EU) ambassadors met with the Chairman of the Special Task Force on Providing Essential Services, Basil Rajapaksa, yesterday and commended the measures taken by Sri Lanka to manage the COVID-19 situation in the country. A statement issued by the Special Task Force said the ambassadors also discussed the way ahead and future cooperation in health and economic sectors. The ambassadors had thanked the government and other institutions for their assistance in safely sending back the tourists arrived from EU countries. German Ambassador Joern Rohde, Ambassador of the Netherlands Tanja Gonggrijp, French Ambassador Eric Lavertu, Italian Ambassador Rita Mannella, Romanian Ambassador Victor Chiujdea, Swiss Ambassador Hanspeter Mock, Norwegian Ambassador Trine Joranil Eskedal and EU Ambassador in Sri Lanka Denis Chaibi took part in the meeting.
Looks like the Chinese, the Americans, the Europeans and many others were caught with their pants down, by the China Wuhan 19, CIVID-19 virus, but the Sri Lankan’s were somewhat quick to pull up their pants, but the virus can still see them, because the pants are not fully up.
/
S. C. Pasqual / April 9, 2020
Mr. Dilshan,
/
This article at daily mirror for idiots like you..
http://www.dailymirror.lk/opinion/The-WHO-Civil-Society-and-the-parameters-of-sanity/172-186372
/
Dilshan / April 9, 2020
What you expect Malinda boot licker racist. Anything other praises for his boss.when he worked in Rivira
/
rappd / April 9, 2020
what load of bullshit
/
justanotherfool / April 9, 2020
Militarisation and surveillance in the pretext of fighting covid19 and ‘counterterrorism’ measures – what a surprise!
Police state anyone?
/
Buramphisincho / April 9, 2020
Zimbabwe’s Mugabe style tyranny is in making. Gotabaya, aka alleged high criminal became the leader of the nation, misleading the masses.
:
The smigeon of danger is not known to the vulnerable in the country. They the Rajakshes fish on muddy waters.
:
Yesterday, University dons FINALLY spoke their heart out and acknowledged that GMOA to be replaced not asking the UNIVERSITY experts about the COVID-19 related issues were an act of fooling president and pm. GMOA does not consist of the experts but just medical doctors, that work for RAJAPAKSHE outfit…. GMOA let people died in this country during the last 5 years.
:
President and PM are both FAR uneducated compared to any other leaders that led the country so far.
That was the reason them to let THE CHINESE men to mislead them and become NUMBER chinese debt trap country in the world. Even today, their MONEY management is not properly being handley. There is a saying in sinhala vernacular, nariyata kukul kotuwa bara dhunnawage… mean, a fox is appointed as the guard for the poultry farm house… they have let ONE TIME HIGHLY abusive fund abuser, their brother BASIL be the lead of the FUND distribution. Here they never considered him being an american national …. they Rajapkshe dont focus on anything but their family.
.
Why do they mislead the nation this way ? Are SRILANKENS in general that stupid ?
/
babalath appu / April 9, 2020
boldAre the srilankens in general that stupid-
–
a very good question Buramphisincho
–
Let me elaborate as to why I think that they theh majority of majoratarians are beyond all lower profiles.
They are so naive and let any misled them. Did those 69 lacks of people (6.9 mio out of 15 mio of voter eligible) had the smigeon of thoughts about the country and the future of this nation, but they just danced to the tunes of the abusive DERANA and HIRU TV channels.
:
Hiru TV if they telecast anything as headlines, that is not accurate.
–
In fact, while entire world was reporting that british premier #s situation is stablized day before yestreday, but Ballige putha Reno led HIRU TV was further telecasting – that his health is SERIOUS… and in intensive care…. (ඔහුගේ තත්වය බරපතල හා මාරාන්තිකයි) I wish the british would ask this BALLIGE puthas to pay a compensation so that the MEDIA institution go bankrupt forever.
–
It is very sad to see, that there is no such MEDIA ETHICS RELATED BODY (as a central organization) to filter truths from untruths when they are set in to air in srilanka.
–
God bless srilanka, but hope they will punish TV HIRU and DERANA sooner than later.
/
Thinker / April 9, 2020
SL managed the crisis very well thanks to the military.
Tamil Madu has 751 cases already. Modelling shows it will reach 16.5 million by July. SL has only 191. Even if you adjust for population SL is still better.
Give credit where credit is due.
/
vithura / April 9, 2020
Don’t be so dumb and ignorant by making foolish comparisons. The deployment of military on matters that is civilian is the preserve of the Central government and does not fall within the powers of the state. As regards active Covid cases, India’s is just over 4 cases per million, less than half of that of Sri Lanka which stands just below 9. So, going by your logic, who carries the can for such a high infection rate in SL for this, wise man?
/
Tilly Divine / April 9, 2020
Yasmin Sooka has no credibility as an objective HR campaigner. She looks at ethnic issues as a petty, prejudiced and[edited out]./
CT should be above this kind of smelly crap coming from a smelly being.
/
Shabir / April 9, 2020
Uber charging Rs.6000 for a drop of 20.km
Everyone is ripping the people off
/
soma / April 9, 2020
I am worried about Covid 19.
–
Soma
/
hush ha , hush ha, we all fall down! / April 9, 2020
@soma at Covid or to die ?😂😂😂😂😂
/
Native Vedda / April 9, 2020
soma
–
“I am worried about Covid 19.”
–
Why?
Instead you should be worrying about Rana-virus, single handed generals, Gota the hangman, man with van, fascists, ……………..
–
I suggest you stop running away from yourself.
/
Shabir / April 9, 2020
Reality
Sri lankans are good dreamers.
Be prepared to the worse .
If this same situation goes on for another 3 months.
We are finished, all the companies will have to declare bankrupt, including banks .
And the government may not have much choice but to continue with military rule until such time a vaccine is found.
So be prepared for the worst and if it does happen we can bear it and most probably it may never happen let us hope for best.
/
S. C. Pasqual / April 9, 2020
ITJP & Yasmin Sooka can go to hell and beyond. Who cares.
/
We have a democratically elected president.
The country has given him the “power to govern” as he sees fit.
/
Sensitive SLANKEN / April 9, 2020
Pasqual,
BP, you would never see it right.
Please go and dive in the ASUCHI pits of Rajaakshes.
They are high criminals. and they abused it and misled the vulnerable in order to get back to power and ruin this nation.
Now you guys would nt see, but more will see it in the days to come.
:
Bp Rjaakshes are born fools, they would not rely on EXPERTs bu ttheir bath baelayos… if that would be their strategy to heal this nation also in this CRISIS…. the consequence will be dangerous.
/
S. C. Pasqual / April 9, 2020
Mr. Sensitive SLANKEN,
/
I have stopped correcting idiots like you some time ago.
/
First….
A person is not a “high criminal” just because a idiot like you calling him so.
Second…
You idiots were waiting for that “days to come” before presidential election….. and after presidential election.
I guarantee that you idiots are going to wait forever for that “days to come”.
Third….
If Rjaakshes are born fools… you got kicked in your ass so many times by them…. what are you.
/
meer / April 9, 2020
S.C. Shitqual – …. and your tongue is the toilet roll for his brother Medamulana Musalaya!
/
Sensitive SLANKEN / April 9, 2020
Yes Sir,
:
COVID 19 AKA SARS COV2 is much milder than MMV 19 (Madamulana musalaya virus).
.
MMV 19 is decorated by PINGUTHARAYA WRAPPED around by SIVURU.
I have no respect to lanken kind of PINGUTHARAYAS for some time now and fully stopped offering them alms. They should rather be offered with pistols and self-immolation kits to set free the vulnerable people from their clutches.
:
People in our country should be CLEAR, that PINGUTHARAYAS ARE THE ICING COVER around the jarawa heaps of POHOTTUWA.
#-
Pohottuwa men are known to be rapists, high criminals, murderers, chain draggers, and the kind of ballige puthas by birth. Their Genetics are 100% related to Rajapakshe genetics.
/
hatharabirikatharina / April 9, 2020
WE HAVE DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED PRESIDENT ?.
–
My foot – democratically or by having misled the PUNNKU drinkers ?
.
Alone at Kelaniya Maha Viharaya incident on Nagaya to have wondered that PINGUTHARAYA with relics was the biggest lie misleading the lacks of worshipers that lined up themselves to go and see those relics.
It was all because that Mahacharaya BP Punditha.. pingutharaya made a public statement endorsing the SAGA. remember ?
:
Actually, the lie,brought them to power. Today, the bugger GOTLER is speechless SINCE he is caught by his abusive BROTHERs… being unable to the least for the nation.
:
If VIetnam with 100 mio of people controlled their nation from being caught by COVID 19, why our ballige puthas failed … give us the answers.
Any country which ISLAND, incl. UK have the advantage not having gotten more infected into the country.
But our BROTHER duo ballige puthas and their ignorance totally… created the mess.
Until yesterday they di dnot listen to EXPERTs but GMOA – which is the virulent outfit but supporters of Rajapakshe modayas.
/
hush ha , hush ha, we all fall down! / April 9, 2020
Ring a ring a roses , pocket full of poses .
Hush ha hush ha.
We all going to die
😁😂🤣🤣 Soma be aware boo woo took
Corvid is on ypur door nob
/