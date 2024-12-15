Sri Lanka’s Path To Stability: Balancing Geopolitical Tensions & Domestic Challenges

By Jude Dinesh Koduthor –

Sri Lanka stands at a critical juncture, navigating complex geopolitical dynamics and domestic challenges. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake‘s upcoming visits to India and China underscore the island nation’s strategic importance to these Asian giants. Both countries view Sri Lanka as pivotal in their geopolitical strategies, with India particularly concerned about China’s influence in the region. This article delves into the implications of these visits, the government’s anti-corruption drive, and Sri Lanka’s socio-political challenges in its pursuit of stability. Tshering Eudon (2024) argues that Sri Lanka’s foreign policy is shaped by domestic needs and geopolitical pressures, urging the U.S. to prioritise economic over security concerns[1].

Geopolitical Tightrope

President Dissanayake’s first international visit to India, followed by a trip to China, highlights how Sri Lanka carefully manages its relationships with these two powerful neighbours. India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, and China, the second-largest, both see Sri Lanka as a strategic asset. India’s primary concern is to prevent China from establishing a military presence in its southern neighbour, especially given its contentious northern border. Umesh Moramudali (2021) stated Sri Lanka’s strategic balancing between India and China, emphasising economic investments, debt dependency, and the need for diversified partnerships and improved governance[2].

The Sri Lankan government presents these visits as opportunities to attract economic investments. Both India and China have the potential to significantly boost Sri Lanka’s economy through productive investments, creating jobs and reducing the country’s reliance on foreign loans. This approach is crucial for a nation still recovering from economic bankruptcy and heavily indebted to international creditors. Panduwawala, T. (2024) states that India responded to Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic crisis and sovereign default with USD 4 billion in financing facilities[3].

India’s role in providing emergency assistance during the 2021 economic crisis is a testament to its strategic interest in Sri Lanka. The current government, led by the National People’s Power (NPP), has shown a pragmatic approach by continuing to honour agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and engaging constructively with the United Nations on human rights and peacebuilding issues.

Anti-Corruption Drive

The recent visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, highlighted global support for Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption efforts. The US has pledged financial and technical assistance to strengthen Sri Lanka’s security and economy and help recover funds illicitly taken out of the country.

The NPP government, known for its ideological commitment to transparency and modest lifestyles, is uniquely positioned to tackle corruption. Unlike previous administrations, which were often complicit in corrupt practices, the NPP’s leadership has no such baggage. This clean slate provides an opportunity to implement robust anti-corruption measures, including publishing all large tenders on public websites to ensure accountability. The U.S. pledges financial and technical support for Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption efforts, emphasising economic and security strengthening and aiding in the recovery of illicit funds.

Building Consensus

Despite the government’s positive steps, it faces significant challenges due to limited economic resources. The previous administration’s rejection of substantial financial aid from the US and Japan now appears to be a missed opportunity. However, the NPP government remains hopeful that renewed efforts will attract similar support.

Assistant Secretary Donald Lu’s visit highlighted how effective anti-corruption systems can generate revenue. Properly collected taxes and customs revenues could alleviate the tax burden on the poorest segments of society and reduce the need for unjust taxes like VAT[4].

Navigating Divisive Issues

While international assistance in anti-corruption efforts is widely supported, the government must tread carefully on national security and ethnic conflict. Recent Heroes Day celebrations exemplify the delicate balance required to maintain peace. Policies that divide communities could weaken efforts to build a cohesive society.

A Role Model for Anti-Corruption: Lee Kuan Yew

The NPP government could draw inspiration from Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew (LKY), in its anti-corruption crusade. LKY’s uncompromising standards and principled approach transformed Singapore from a poor third-world country into a first-world economic marvel. Jon S.T. Quah (2022) highlighted Lee Kuan Yew’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, emphasising his commitment to meritocracy and good governance, transforming Singapore into one of the least corrupt countries globally[5]. His policies included a top-flight public education system, robust meritocracy, zero tolerance for corruption, and a clean administration.

Sri Lanka’s Struggle with Corruption

Sri Lanka has a history of failing to combat corruption effectively. From 2005 to 2015, successive governments failed to reduce corruption, leading to economic decline and public frustration. Although the Yahapalanaya Government (YG) promised reforms, its Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) needed to be improved by political interference. Jayadeva Uyangoda (2016) criticises the Yahapalanaya regime for failing to deliver good governance, highlighting political incompetence, corruption, and the resurgence of authoritarianism[6].

Focus Areas for Anti-Corruption Efforts

To effectively combat corruption, the NPP government must prioritise:

* Ensuring transparency in public procurement by blocklisting firms involved in malpractice.

* Aligning public spending with national priorities to avoid resource wastage.

* Avoiding high-cost borrowings and relying on multilateral agencies.

* Empowering the National Audit Process with resources and enforcement authority.

* Establishing post-audit mechanisms to monitor borrowed funds.

* Strengthening the CID and CIABOC with advanced tools and skilled personnel.

* Digitalizing processes to minimise human interaction and reduce corruption risks.

* Implementing robust mechanisms to verify the accuracy of asset declarations.

The NPP’s Vision for Sri Lanka

The NPP manifesto outlines transformative policies emphasising equality, transparency, and meritocracy. This vision challenges entrenched political and social structures and seeks sustainable growth.

Challenges and Opportunities

The government must address Sinhala Buddhist nationalism, the grievances of the Tamil community, and the inclusion of the Muslim community. Continued dialogue and inclusive policies are essential to foster unity. Aravinda, L. (2024) argues that excluding Muslims from Sri Lanka’s Cabinet risks systemic discrimination, undermines national unity, and could provoke long-term societal divisions[7].

Conclusion

Sri Lanka’s path to stability requires balancing geopolitical interests with domestic reforms. The NPP government can build a more stable and prosperous future by addressing corruption and inequalities and learning from successful models like Singapore. Sri Lanka can navigate its complex socio-political landscape by fostering inclusive policies and maintaining a commitment to transparency and meritocracy. The government’s efforts to engage with international partners, attract economic investments, and implement robust anti-corruption measures are crucial to achieving long-term stability and prosperity. Continued dialogue and unity among all communities will be essential in overcoming the nation’s challenges and building a cohesive society.

References

*Jude Dinesh Koduthor, Senior Lecturer, Media Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Jaffna