SriLankan Airlines Manager Convicted For Sexual Harassment In Delhi: “Did Your Husband Fuck You? How Was It?” – He Asked, She Told Courts

Earlier today, Lalith De Silva, the former SriLankan Airlines Regional Manager was convicted by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court of New Delhi for insulting the modesty of one of his Indian national female staff members, during the time he was stationed in New Delhi, India.

The incident which took place in 2009 and was first heard in court in 2014, went on for 6 years, before the Judge S.H. Dev Saroha presiding used an online platform to announce his verdict today.

Lalith De Silva who is currently in Sri Lanka, had also joined the Web-Ex call and was online when the verdict was read.

Colombo telegraph has omitted the name of the complainant to protect her identity.

Sentencing for this conviction is scheduled to be heard on the 17th November 2020.

The violation and conviction of the Indian Penal Code 509 is defined as “Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any words, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and also with fine”.

As per court records as stated by the complainant, the incident had flared up when on the 8th of October 2009 the Regional Manager De Silva had called his Indian national female Sales Executive to his room at the SriLankan Airlines Delhi Office and had asked her “Did your husband fuck you? How was it? What shall I call you now, a prostitute, hooker or bitch?”.

Despite being harassed by Lalith de Silva, the victim whose hometown is also New Delhi, was further punished, when he transferred her to work in SriLankan Airlines office in Kochi. This is after she had maintained a good record as an employee of the airline for twelve straight years.

Earlier Colombo Telegraph following this incident published two stories on the 19th of May 2016 titled “Delhi Court Summons SriLankan Airlines Management For Sexual Harassment Case” and on the 10th August 2016 titled “New Delhi Judge Summons SriLankan Airline Authorities For Sexual Harassment Case“.

In our published stories above, we did not name the accused as the case was in progress. However this is the first time we have published the name of the accused Lalith De Silva, as he is now convicted.

A secondary case run concurrently against SriLankan Airlines for failure to have the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) as mandated under the sexual harassment of women at workplace Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal Act 2013, Law as applicable in India to investigate the complaints of Sexual Harassment made by employees. That case has reached the stage where it is being argued in court at present.

The complainant’s Lawyer Ajay Verma when contacted by Colombo Telegraph said “Honorable Judge Dev Saroha, Metropolitan Magistrate in New Delhi, India, found Lalith De Silva Former Regional Manager (India), SriLankan Airlines guilty for insulting the modesty of one of his former colleague at its Delhi division, while he was stationed at New Delhi. After conducting the trial, the verdict was pronounced today through video conferencing. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and non-functioning of international flights, the physical presence of Lalith De Silva could not be done. Therefore the quantum of sentence will be pronounced on 17. 11. 2020, as the presence of accused is necessary as per the Procedure Code. It is likely that Lalith De Silva may be sentenced to be imprisoned, which may extend up to three years.”

Speaking further, the victim’s Lawyer Ajay Verma said “The victim has been pursuing her fight for her honour for a long time. The Airline has not been supportive to her. They rather tried to cover it up. The victim instead of getting the support from the airline was removed from service. In a separate criminal proceeding SriLankan Airlines is also facing trial for not complying with the Indian Law. That case is currently ongoing”. (By Janaka Ranaweera)