Status Of Parliament & Parliamentary Elections

By Karu Jayasuriya –
As the former Speaker, I have recently been contacted by religious and political leaders, parliamentarians, academics, civil society and trade union representatives and members of the public seeking clarification on the impasse between the Election Commission and Executive on parliamentary elections.
Sri Lanka and the world are faced with an unprecedented health and economic crisis. As the prospect of a constitutional crisis further compounding the plight of our country is a matter of grave national concern, I am setting out my position publicly rather than replying to each query individually.
1. On 2nd March 2020, His Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved Parliament by proclamation, calling for parliamentary elections to be held on 25th April 2020, and for the new Parliament to meet on 14th May 2020.
2. On 21st March 2020, the Election Commission invoked its authority in terms of Section 24 (3) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, announcing that the poll for the parliamentary election cannot be taken on 25th April 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka.
3. Article 70 (5) (a) of the Constitution requires that upon the dissolution of Parliament, the new Parliament shall be summoned to meet on a date not later than three months after the date of the proclamation that dissolved Parliament, which must happen by 2nd June 2020.
4. On 31st March 2020, 1st April 2020 and 6th April 2020, letters were exchanged between the Election Commission and the Secretary to the President indicating that:
a) It is the position of the Election Commission that the prevailing situation and logistical constraints prohibit parliamentary elections from being held in time for the new Parliament to be summoned to meet by 2nd June 2020.
b) The government is of the view that there is not necessarily any impediment to holding parliamentary elections on or before 28th May 2020.
Every country in the world is putting political differences aside and uniting to face this threat. Sri Lanka is the only democracy to face COVID-19 crisis without a legislature to pass laws and financial appropriations to combat the pandemic and its economic consequences.
It is my opinion that the government and opposition must engage with the Election Commission and with each other urgently and in good faith. If there are any precautions or new laws that the Commission determines would allow it to safely hold elections in time, these must be explored immediately. In the event holding elections in time is not possible, a constitutional crisis must be avoided at all costs. Such a crisis entails the risk of delegitimising and destabilising our country and could gravely impact Sri Lanka’s prospects of obtaining economic relief.
In the interest of the nation, I appeal to the government, opposition, and other stakeholders to set aside their political differences and to take urgent and meaningful steps to avoid an unnecessary third crisis for our country.
Latest comments
ThanthaiChelva / April 17, 2020
Still supporting Rajapaksas Karu? NO elections until October.
anonymous / April 17, 2020
I don’t think so ‘Chelva’,
Karu is just being truthful, un-biased and only expressing his independent opinion. I blame ‘Chandrika Kumarathunge, first for appointing ‘M.Jarapassa’ as the PM when she was in power, secondly going against Ven. Sobhitha thero’s suggested candidature of Hon. Karu Jayasooriya and bringhing in ‘Loka Hora’, ‘grama sevaka Sira’ of Polonnaruwa.
Sirisena Yatawara / April 17, 2020
The ugly head has rise again man who betray Parliamentary values and standing order during his mismanagement of whole house procedure last 4 years and half since 2015 Jan 8th .
The Karanarataha Jayasooriys has run of that House of sovereignty of Parliment by uncharters guidelines .Never before occurred in Parliment 2015 Jan th , which has never happen since 1948 of 12th of Parliment secessions .
He was Speaker of UNP +TNA +JVP +Muslim Congress of that ” minority form of Democracy”. But K..Jayasooriya was not Speaker of whole members of House ?
He has working an intentionally to undervalue of Sovereignty Rights of members of Parliament .
While discarded whole procedure of Parliment standing Order by his own interest and unholy alliance of that of UNP administration of political Neoliberalism. Such Parliment under Karuratahana Jayssoriya has lost confidence and cerdintitiol of which that among right thinking citizens of Sri Lankan.
anonymous / April 17, 2020
“among right thinking citizens of Sri Lankan”
Are their any left in ‘Sorry Lanka’?. If so, can you please name a few. Is that the reason for the ‘Sorry Lankan’ government’s ‘know it all’ ‘pandits’ keep begging the expat ‘Ceylonese’ to come back and help out? What happened to ‘Gothaya’s’ ‘Viyath Maga’ concept?
No, chance pal.
