Stop Militarisation: Lawyers For Democracy Tells Government

“Lawyers for Democracy” see a serious crisis developing due to authorities concerned acting under a misconception regarding the 30 year war which was against an armed struggle and our forces were able to successfully defeat and the war against the pandemic Covid-19. The war against Covid-19 cannot be defeated by the use of military power or by adopting military strategies and tactics. The war against Covid 19 has to be led by the Public Health Authorities of our country and it is they who should be in the front line in this war. The main supporting force has to be the public service from government agents, divisional secretaries, down to village level public servants such as grama niladharies, samurdi niyamakas, govi niyamakas, etc. The tri forces has an important task to play in support of the public health authorities and public service in implementation of their decisions and strategies.
In this context the move by the government to deprive the Public Health Authorities the sole right to decide on policies and strategies in fighting this war and to give the leadership to the forces ignoring the important role of the public service is of great concern.
We “Lawyers for Democracy” view these moves of the government as a further step towards militarization of the state. The appointment of a retired Major General as the Secretary of the Ministry of Health clearly shows this trend.
We lawyers for Democracy calls upon the government to stop this trend and to strengthen the fight against Covid-19 by assigning the leadership to Public Health Authorities and Public Services.
Lal Wijenayake
On behalf of the Conveners
Plato / May 18, 2020
The Govt: is treating the Public Service and the Health authorities as Persona non Grata!
Ajith / May 18, 2020
Lal Wijenayake,
Sinhalese preferred for a military rule instead of people government because of the fake propaganda by the Mahinda Family and hard wing Buddhist Sinhala Fundamentalists like Weerawansa and Gammanpila. Look at the propaganda;
1. UNP govt is trying to give a separate state to Tamils through a new constitution to satisfy LTTE backed Tamil Diaspora. If that happens Sinhala will have to end of in the sea.
2. A muslim doctor carried out sterilisation of more than 8000 Sinhalese women. (Is it possible for Muslim SHO doctor carry out such operations in a Sinhalese hospital surrounded by Sinhalese consultants, other doctors nurses, and security guards)
3. Easter Bombings were carried out by Muslims terrorists and the government should arrest Rishard Badiudeen and Rauf Hakkem, not Hisbullah or Sabri Aldi).
4. UNP signed an agreement with USA to hand over Srilanka to America (now it is clear Gota has agreed with USA, and received funds.
These propaganda is to cheat Sinhalese and the Easter bombing must have planned by Gotabaya and USA. They want to have two third majority before Sinhalese people come to know the truth or wake up the real motive of Mahinda Family.
Ajith / May 18, 2020
Additional point on the propaganda:
Just now I read a news item in which former MP admiral Weerasekara commented on the issue of a name used in an English news paper (UK) called “Eelam”, he claimed that in 2009 they only got the tail of LTTE but now with this government we have to eradicate the Tamils live around the world including Tamil Nadu, USA, UK, EU, Canada etc.
Note; Today is the victory day celebration. (????)
