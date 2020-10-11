Supreme Court Aided & Abetted Murder Of Democracy & Joined In Collective Suicide

The Supreme Court has by clearing most of the clauses of the 20th Amendment Bill aided and abetted the murder of Sri Lankan democracy and also the independence of the judiciary, a senior lawyer told Colombo Telegraph on the condition of anonymity. The only positive feature of the determination was holding that the restoring the immunity of the President needs a Referendum, the lawyer said. That, in his opinion, was because it was too obvious. “The Supreme Court determination shows that they do not consider anymore that they have a reputation to safeguard,” he added.
“We are going back to Mohan Pieris days. The difference is that Mohan Pieris conducted the court in that way because of his allegiance to the Rajapaksas. He unashamedly even went to Medamulana to greet the President with a sheaf of betel for Sinhala New Year, something no Chief Justice has done. But the present judges are doing this out of fear for the Rajapaksas. They remember what happened to Shirani Bandaranayake. They are offering bulath from Hultsdorp”, he explained.
A legal academic told Colombo Telegraph that the Supreme Court saying that the President can remove the Prime Minister as he is the appointing authority showed to what depths the court has fallen. “The President cannot appoint any MP as PM. He has no discretion. He must appoint the MP who has the confidence of Parliament. If the power to remove a PM who has a clear majority in Parliament is not an unfettered power, what is unfettered power? The Supreme Court’s judgments are full of pronouncements that there is nothing called unfettered discretion and that giving such arbitrary power is against the rule of law and democracy. This is an insult to great judges like Samarakoon CJ, Sharvananda CJ and Justices Mark Fernando and Ranjith Amarasinghe who developed Sri Lankan public law jurisprudence,” the academic said.
“The Supreme Court has said OK to appointments to the judiciary without checks and balances brought first by the 17th Amendment and restored by the 19th Amendment. But soon, any Dick, Tom or Harry can be appointed to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal as we saw under JRJ. It will be the same with the JSC. Under the 19th Amendment, the Chief Justice, the senior most Judge of the Supreme Court and the next most senior Judge of such Court, who has had experience as a Judge of a Court of First Instance, are members of the Judicial Service Commission. The President may remove a member of the JSC only with the approval of the Constitutional Council under the 19th Amendment. Under the 20th Amendment, the President can appoint any two judges of the Supreme Court to the JSC. There is no necessity to appoint a member with experience in the original courts. Any member of the JSC can be removed by the President. I never expected the Supreme Court to say yes to this. This is collective suicide,” a senior retired judge told Colombo Telegraph. (By Ranmal Weerasekera)
Latest comments
MyView / October 11, 2020
So we have Pontius Pilates in judgement over the destiny of our country. At least though Pontius Pilate ordered the crucifixion, he was reluctant to execute Jesus. They have acted like Judas and betrayed our country.
The last bastion we thought we could go to, as a last resort, has capitulated, may be fear.
Oh for a Neville Samarakoon, Shirani Bandaranayake or Nalin Perera.
leelagemalli / October 12, 2020
No surprise. Who rules the nation today ?We should all be clear that SUPREME COURT is not from outside worold. Srilanken Judges bear the same genetics, srilanken genetics..
When looking at today s developements in the banana republic ruled by former criminals, how can we expect the other way around.
hanchopancha / October 11, 2020
They say Asians think with their hearts and not the minds. Now it has to be bellies and not minds.
a14455 / October 11, 2020
ugh .. the SC hasto rule according to the law not reputation like this dolt suggests
RizMoh / October 11, 2020
It would seem unnecessary now to have a judiciary who, of all three branches of government, have failed the people the most.
Nor would it seem necessary to have a PM or Parliament, as they are no more than peons after this.
We will soon have a king and he will make all law, judge over all things, and determine what public services will do.
There will be no need for elections.
So why waste money on all these things anymore? Let then all be dismissed immediately and save us at least some little money.
Ajay / October 11, 2020
” … the present judges are doing this out of fear for the Rajapaksas. They remember what happened to Shirani Bandaranayake. They are offering bulath from Hultsdorp.”
I agree. They have already reached the top of their profession. There’s nothing major still left to hanker for. Then why should they do this terrible thing that they know will forever tarnish their reputation. They know it is a shameful judgement that will effectively destroy the judiciary and stamp their names in history text books as the enablers of a fascist dictatorship. What for? Simply because they are damn scared. They are afraid of white vans, car accidents, and fatal food poisonings.
Simon / October 12, 2020
After the “20A” gets into the Constitution, all the “Courts” (from Majestrate to SC) before starting the sessions for the day, the “Judges” would be required to say, (standing at attention with clasped hands placed on the head) “Pasvan Dahasakata Ayubawan Maha Rajanani. Obey Abimathaya Paridi Nadu Visadeemata Porondu Vemu”. The “Accused” will have to say: “Pasvan Dhassakata Budu Venna Maha Rajanani- Gettanta Anukampa Kara Vadala Manavi”. There won’t be any “Accumulation” of cases thereafter. The “Black Coat Mafia” will have to line up for “Samurdhi Dole”. One “Problem” solved. “Ayubovewa Maharajanani”.
GATAM / October 12, 2020
The only use of 20A is the impunity and ease it gives the president (and those under him for the purpose) to exterminate terrorists. Otherwise 20A is useless.
But there is a democratic side to 20A too. All politicians now know the enormous power of the president. So they will be forced to win and retain voters that matter. Prioritize work that benefits voters that matter at the expense of voters that do not matter. After all resources are very limited. If they failed to do so, their rival will get all those powers after winning the election.
2015 was the only national election out of 20 elections where minorities’ choice trumped the majority’s choice. In all other elections choice of the majority won. 20A will strengthen this process.
